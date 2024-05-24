Where to Work Out in the Hamptons

Summer is here, which means there are plenty of three-day weekends, beach getaways and lazy pool days on the horizon. It’s also the start of Hamptons season, and if you're braving the endless traffic and heading out east this summer and aren't sure where to find your new favorite workout, we've got you covered.

While a weekend trip to the Hamptons might be more closely associated with trips to the beach, strolls around town and well-deserved lobster rolls and rosé, those that want to fit in a sweat session while on the east end will be thrilled to know that there are quite a few workout options to choose from this year. And while there are several workout studios open in the Hamptons year-round, the start of summer means a deluge of pop-ups and seasonal fitness openings on the east end, from Southampton to Montauk. Whether you're into yoga, Pilates, HIIT, cycling or any other specific type of workout, we've done the research for you and found all the best fitness studios to work up a sweat out east this summer. Below, see all the top workout classes to book in the Hamptons right now.