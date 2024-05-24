Where to Work Out in the Hamptons
Summer is here, which means there are plenty of three-day weekends, beach getaways and lazy pool days on the horizon. It’s also the start of Hamptons season, and if you're braving the endless traffic and heading out east this summer and aren't sure where to find your new favorite workout, we've got you covered.
While a weekend trip to the Hamptons might be more closely associated with trips to the beach, strolls around town and well-deserved lobster rolls and rosé, those that want to fit in a sweat session while on the east end will be thrilled to know that there are quite a few workout options to choose from this year. And while there are several workout studios open in the Hamptons year-round, the start of summer means a deluge of pop-ups and seasonal fitness openings on the east end, from Southampton to Montauk. Whether you're into yoga, Pilates, HIIT, cycling or any other specific type of workout, we've done the research for you and found all the best fitness studios to work up a sweat out east this summer. Below, see all the top workout classes to book in the Hamptons right now.
Top Workout Classes to Book in the Hamptons
New York Pilates
- 5 Windmill Ln, Southampton, NY 11968
- 2426 Main St, Bridgehampton, NY 11932
- 86 Park Pl, East Hampton, NY 11937
- 649 Montauk Hwy, Montauk, NY 11954
Craving a reformer workout? Head over to New York Pilates, where you can sign up for the studio’s signature 40-minute Abs, Arms, Ass class at one of their *four* Hamptons locations. The newest outpost is the 3,000-square-foot, 24-reformer Bridgehampton studio, which opened last year and joins the Southampton, East Hampton and Montauk studios.
Tracy Anderson
- 903 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976
- 1 Bay St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963
Gwyneth Paltrow’s go-to workout guru offers classes at two locations in the Hamptons; there’s the Sag Harbor outpost at 1 Bay Street; alongside Tracy Anderson’s longtime Water Mill studio. Aside from the workout space, the Sag Harbor studio also has an outdoor patio and a shop.
SLT
- 16 Hill St #2, Southampton, NY 11968
- 460 Pantigo Rd #1, East Hampton, NY 11937
Get in your Megaformer workouts at SLT out east, as the exercise studio now has locations in Southampton and East Hampton, with daily classes offered throughout the summer. Expect to work up a major sweat during the 50-minute class, and if you want a more personalized experience, you can also book an at-home private session.
Barry’s
- 352 Montauk Hwy, Wainscott, NY 11975
The HIIT workout has a two-studio presence out east this summer, in Southampton and Wainscott. The Southampton studio offers classes seven days a week through Labor Day, while the Wainscott location holds classes on Saturdays and Sundays.
Equinox x Hamptons
- 204 Butter Ln, Bridgehampton, NY 11932
Equinox is heading back to the Hamptons this summer, at the same Bridgehampton location on Butter Lane. The gym is opening up to nonmembers for the third year in a row; anyone can book a single class or a day guest pass. There are also new amenities, including cold plunges and barrel saunas, plus classic classes like yoga, pilates, strength and boxing.
Tremble
- 264 Butter Lane, Bridgehampton, NY 11932
Workout studio Tremble is opening up a pop-up at SoulCycle's Barn location this summer. From Memorial Day through Labor Day, the low-impact, high-intensity workout, which counts Adriana Lima and Alix Earle as fans, will hold both group glasses and private workouts.
Hamptons Hot Yoga
- 85 Jobs Ln, Southampton, NY 11968
- 2415 Montauk Hwy, Bridgehampton, NY 11719
Yoga enthusiasts are sure to flock to Hamptons Hot Yoga’s locations in Southampton and Bridgehampton; they offer Bikram and vinyasa classes, to really turn up the heat.
DanceBody
- 2357 Montauk Hwy, Bridgehampton, NY 11932
If you want a burst of cardio along with your toning workouts, try Katia Pryce’s DanceBody class, which is heading to Bridgehampton, with classes starting June 27. You can also opt for an at-home private sessions.
SoulCycle
- 264 Butter Ln, Bridgehampton, NY 11932
- 68 Newtown Ln, East Hampton, NY 11937
- 15 S Edgemere St, Montauk, NY 11954
SoulCycle now has three locations throughout the Hamptons, so you can get get in your daily spin no matter where you're spending the weekend. Starting Memorial Day weekend, SoulCycle is holding multiple daily classes at its Bridgehampton (the Barn), East Hampton and Montauk studios, seven days a week. The Barn location will also host several pop-ups this summer.
CoreBarreFit
- 213 Butter Ln J, Bridgehampton, NY 11932
CoreBarreFit offers daily live barre-focused classes at their Bridgehampton studio, but if you prefer to workout at home, you can opt to stream the sessions. The classes incorporate barre, yoga and stretching.