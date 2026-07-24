The Hamptons Uniform: What a Man Actually Needs to Pack for a Weekend Out East

The Hamptons dress code was established long before anyone called it one. Look at photographs of East End summers in the 1960s, and the formula is already there: natural cloth, generous cuts, softened color and clothes sturdy enough to survive sand, salt and the back seat of a car. Men wore madras, canvas and rumpled cotton because those materials made sense by the water. The fact that they looked better slightly battered was part of their appeal.

After years of narrow trousers and overmanaged “quiet luxury,” menswear has finally returned to that logic. Fits have relaxed, hems have risen and cloth is being allowed to behave like cloth. Linen creases, poplin fades and suede records every dock and gravel driveway. Out east, immaculate clothes can look more conspicuous than expensive ones.

The real challenge is nailing the range. A single Saturday might begin damp and cool at a farmstand, turn punishingly bright on the water and end at a dinner where nobody went home to change. The right wardrobe moves through those settings without requiring a costume for each one. Fabrics should breathe, dry quickly or improve with wear. Trousers need enough volume to catch a breeze. Shirts should sit away from the body rather than cling to it. Jackets, when necessary, should feel closer to a cardigan than office tailoring.

Color follows the landscape: sailcloth, weathered cedar, beach grass, deep water and the washed red of an old pair of Nantucket Reds. Logos interrupt the picture. Shine does, too. The governing principle is use. If something cannot tolerate a wet deck, a dusty shoulder or dinner after a long afternoon in the sun, it has no business taking up space in the bag. The 17 pieces below earn theirs.