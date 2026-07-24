The Hamptons Uniform: What a Man Actually Needs to Pack for a Weekend Out East
The trick out east is looking like you gave it no thought while packing like you gave it nothing else. Here is the weekend kit.Read More
The Hamptons dress code was established long before anyone called it one. Look at photographs of East End summers in the 1960s, and the formula is already there: natural cloth, generous cuts, softened color and clothes sturdy enough to survive sand, salt and the back seat of a car. Men wore madras, canvas and rumpled cotton because those materials made sense by the water. The fact that they looked better slightly battered was part of their appeal.
After years of narrow trousers and overmanaged “quiet luxury,” menswear has finally returned to that logic. Fits have relaxed, hems have risen and cloth is being allowed to behave like cloth. Linen creases, poplin fades and suede records every dock and gravel driveway. Out east, immaculate clothes can look more conspicuous than expensive ones.
The real challenge is nailing the range. A single Saturday might begin damp and cool at a farmstand, turn punishingly bright on the water and end at a dinner where nobody went home to change. The right wardrobe moves through those settings without requiring a costume for each one. Fabrics should breathe, dry quickly or improve with wear. Trousers need enough volume to catch a breeze. Shirts should sit away from the body rather than cling to it. Jackets, when necessary, should feel closer to a cardigan than office tailoring.
Color follows the landscape: sailcloth, weathered cedar, beach grass, deep water and the washed red of an old pair of Nantucket Reds. Logos interrupt the picture. Shine does, too. The governing principle is use. If something cannot tolerate a wet deck, a dusty shoulder or dinner after a long afternoon in the sun, it has no business taking up space in the bag. The 17 pieces below earn theirs.
The Essential Hamptons Packing List
- Save Khaki Poplin Sport Short
- Hartford Perry Linen and Cotton-Blend Woven Jacket
- Patricks SF1 Sea Salt Foam
- Persol 649 Aviator-Style Acetate Sunglasses
- Miansai 4mm Snap Chain Bracelet, Sterling Silver
- Anderson's 3.5 cm Woven Leather Belt
- Loro Piana Summer Walk Suede Loafers
- Tod’s Boat Gommino Bubble Loafers in Suede
- Ancient Greek Sandals Bios Leather Slide
- J.Crew Medium Seaport Tote Bag
- July Carry On Trunk
- Dr. Squatch Mineral Spray Sunscreen SPF 30
- Todd Snyder Textured Linen Capri Shirt
- Orlebar Brown Bulldog Portico Print
- Buck Mason Japanese Cool Cashmere Knit Polo
- Sunspel Linen Cap
- Polo Ralph Lauren Wide-Leg Checked Woven Linen Trousers
Save Khaki Poplin Sport Short
Pigment-dyed cotton poplin gives this new camp short a sun-worn ease you didn't have to wait for. Patch pockets front and back and an elasticated drawstring waist with a zip fly split the difference between pull-on and tailored, and it comes in five colors, all sewn in the USA.
Hartford Perry Linen and Cotton-Blend Woven Jacket
Hartford understands that a summer jacket should impose as little as possible. The French label cuts the Perry from French-grown linen blended with cotton, leaving it unlined and soft through the shoulders so it behaves more like an overshirt than a blazer. Three patch pockets preserve its workwear origins, while the washed yellow brings welcome color to navy trousers after sundown.
Patricks SF1 Sea Salt Foam
A full day in the Atlantic usually leaves hair dried to straw by four o'clock, which is exactly what Patricks built SF1 to prevent. The old sea-salt spray comes reworked as a foam, adding volume and a matte, lived-in finish with sodium hyaluronate and vegan keratin that hydrate the scalp.
Persol 649 Aviator-Style Acetate Sunglasses
Persol has ground its lenses in Turin since 1917, first for the racing drivers and pilots who needed glare handled at speed. The keyhole-bridge 649 in Havana tortoise manages a certain film-set Italian without a single logo, and the flexible Meflecto hinges keep the frame from biting down over a three-hour lunch.
Miansai 4mm Snap Chain Bracelet, Sterling Silver
Michael Saiger has worked out of a Miami studio since 2008, making jewelry for men who wear exactly one piece and stop. The 4mm sterling chain closes with a snap instead of a clasp, so there is no fumbling for help at the beach, and it disappears under a linen cuff or sits alone against a tan.
Anderson's 3.5 cm Woven Leather Belt
More than 100 steps go into a single handcrafted Anderson's belt, braided in Parma since the 1960s. The open weave gives just enough to spare a man the belt-hole math, and tobacco leather with a burnished gold buckle settles into linen where a rigid dress belt only sulks.
Loro Piana Summer Walk Suede Loafers
The Summer Walk is the shoe the stealth-wealth conversation organized itself around, cut from water-repellent suede on a rubber sole built not to slip on a wet deck. It weighs about as much as a house slipper and still clears the door at any restaurant out east.
Tod’s Boat Gommino Bubble Loafers in Suede
Diego Della Valle drew the Gommino in 1970 after watching drivers grind the heels off their good shoes on the pedals, and 133 rubber pebbles up the sole solved it. Here, Tod's slips that outsole under a boat shoe, with calfskin suede up top laced with woven leather ties over a full leather lining. The Bubble sole studs those pebbles into a chunkier maxi insert.
Ancient Greek Sandals Bios Leather Slide
Vegetable-tanned leather darkens with every hour of sun and salt, so Ancient Greek Sandals’ Bios becomes something only yours within a weekend. Handmade outside Athens with a single wide band and no hardware, it stays clean enough for a table at Duryea's at golden hour.
J.Crew Medium Seaport Tote Bag
J.Crew builds the Seaport tote from cotton canvas tough enough for the farmstand haul, with exterior pockets sized to a pair of sneakers or a bunch of carrots and a key clip waiting inside.
July Carry On Trunk
Twin latch locks replace the zippers on this heritage-style trunk, its glazed German polycarbonate stretched over an anodized aluminum frame in deep bottle green. Australia's July hides a laundry bag inside to keep the worn shirts off the clean ones, and packs in an ejectable USB-C power bank cleared for any flight in the world.
Dr. Squatch Mineral Spray Sunscreen SPF 30
Some men treat sunscreen as a personal defeat, which is the crowd Dr. Squatch had in mind for its first SPF, a mineral zinc-oxide spray. It goes on as a broad-spectrum SPF 30 at better than 98 percent natural-origin ingredients, carrying vitamin E and coconut alkanes.
Todd Snyder Textured Linen Capri Shirt
Irish mill Baird McNutt weaves the washed Sea Soft linen off patterns pulled from its own archive, and Todd Snyder cuts it into a camp-collar shirt. The cut is boxy on purpose, a chest pocket and split side seams keeping it easy over a pair of swim shorts by afternoon.
Orlebar Brown Bulldog Portico Print
Orlebar Brown prints its Bulldog short in-house with a pattern it calls Portico, here in an Aero Blue just loud enough to spot across a crowded pool. It’s woven in France from 100 percent recycled polyester in the mid-length classic fit, side fasteners standing in for a drawstring and a zip pocket riding the back.
Buck Mason Japanese Cool Cashmere Knit Polo
When the East End cools off after sundown, this fine-gauge cashmere-blend polo is the layer to reach for. Buck Mason knits it a notch above piqué without the fuss of a button-down, which makes it dinner-ready when paired with linen trousers in Sag Harbor.
Sunspel Linen Cap
Sunspel has spun fine cottons in Nottingham, England, since 1860, and its linen cap is the $115 answer for mornings a full Panama would oversell. Lightweight linen and an adjustable strap on a metal clasp keep it unfussy, with embroidered eyelets the lone flourish.
Polo Ralph Lauren Wide-Leg Checked Woven Linen Trousers
Decades of Ralph Lauren selling America its own idea of summer distill into these wide-leg trousers, $200 of blue checked linen. The partially elasticated drawstring waist does a belt's job, a mercy by day three when lunch bleeds well into the afternoon.