The Ultimate Hamptons Restaurant Guide

If you’re heading to the Hamptons this summer and looking for somewhere fantastic to dine, the sheer number of options can feel intimidating. Do you want buzzy vibes and bites out in Montauk? Or are you in the mood for something a bit more laid-back; perhaps tacos and waterfront views? Don't worry, because with this list, you'll be ready to dine out and sip rosé all summer long.

This collection of the best classic Hamptons restaurants offers everything, from tropical rum cocktails on a funky party bus to lobster rolls and fries right on the bay. While there is a rather alarming amount of overrated—not to mention overpriced—restaurants out east, there are also plenty of eateries that are well-deserving of a visit. Some restaurants are filled with New Yorkers who've fled the city in favor of the East End of Long Island, while others are locally-adored hidden gems for a more under-the-radar meal.

Read on to discover all the reservations you should make (and the tables for which you should be willing to wait) for the ultimate Hamptons dining experiences this summer, from seasonal pop-ups to year-round mainstays.