The Ultimate Hamptons Restaurant Guide
Get ready to sip rosé and dine out all summer long at the best restaurants in the Hamptons.Read More
If you’re heading to the Hamptons this summer and looking for somewhere fantastic to dine, the sheer number of options can feel intimidating. Do you want buzzy vibes and bites out in Montauk? Or are you in the mood for something a bit more laid-back; perhaps tacos and waterfront views? Don't worry, because with this list, you'll be ready to dine out and sip rosé all summer long.
This collection of the best classic Hamptons restaurants offers everything, from tropical rum cocktails on a funky party bus to lobster rolls and fries right on the bay. While there is a rather alarming amount of overrated—not to mention overpriced—restaurants out east, there are also plenty of eateries that are well-deserving of a visit. Some restaurants are filled with New Yorkers who've fled the city in favor of the East End of Long Island, while others are locally-adored hidden gems for a more under-the-radar meal.
Read on to discover all the reservations you should make (and the tables for which you should be willing to wait) for the ultimate Hamptons dining experiences this summer, from seasonal pop-ups to year-round mainstays.
Where to Eat in the Hamptons, from Southampton to Montauk
Rumba
- 43 Canoe Place Rd, Hampton Bays, NY 11946
This Hamptons Bay eatery is by far one of the most exciting and underrated dining experiences out East. The colorful, kitschy waterfront restaurant is located right on Shinnecock Bay, so you can sip coconut mojitos while watching the sunset.
Rumba offers a plethora of delightful rum cocktails, an upbeat reggae soundtrack and is accessible by boat, if you want to drop by that way. Try the fresh fish tacos and split an order of melt-in-your-mouth plantains at this laid-back dining spot. If you’re celebrating a bachelorette party or birthday, make a reservation on the “Rumbus,” a private party bus.
Canal Cafe
- 44 Newtown Rd, Hampton Bays, NY 11946
This under-the-radar spot elsewhere in Hamptons Bays is a great option for a waterfront meal that doesn’t include driving over an hour to Montauk. The menu is filled with reliable options including lobster rolls, veggie burgers, Manhattan and New England clam chowder, fish tacos and more, but make sure you either get here early or plan on waiting, because they don’t take reservations and it tends to fill up fast. If there’s a long wait (which is usually the case on Fridays and Sundays, when people are flocking to and from New York City), just get a cocktail and stroll around the marina until your table is ready.
Sant Ambroeus
- 30 Main St, Southampton, NY 11968
- 66 Newtown Lane East Hampton, NY 11937
Sant Ambroeus has been a longtime favorite in Southampton, and for good reason—the pasta dishes are unbeatable, and it’s the ultimate place to see and be seen, but in a more low-key way than some of the flashier spots in the Hamptons (don’t worry, there are plenty of those later on this list, too).
The Italian eatery recently debuted an East Hampton location; both outposts are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, as well as all-day gelato and sorbet, of course. While there are several dishes also available at Sant Ambroeus' NYC locations, there are also a few Hamptons-focused dishes. Start with the famous Asparagi Freddi, made with steamed, fresh asparagus, tomato and hard-boiled eggs, and split a few of the pastas—you can’t go wrong with the cacio e pepe or spaghetti aglio. But whatever you do, save room for dessert.
Tutto Il Giorno
- 56 Nugent St., Southampton, NY 11968
- 16 Main St. Sag Harbor, NY 11963
For another Italian option, head to Tutto Il Giorno, which has locations in Southampton and Sag Harbor, as well as a cafe in East Hampton. Get ready for a big dinner, with a fun atmosphere and delicious pasta and fish dishes. If you're at the Sag Harbor location, head to Big Olaf's for ice cream afterwards.
Calissa
- 1020 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976
This Water Mill favorite serves elegant Mediterranean food in a lush garden. The Greek restaurant offers a taste of Mykonos, with seafood pasta and mouthwatering mezze, like avocado tzatziki and artichoke labneh. Calissa, named after the brightest constellation in the summer sky, is a perfect summertime date night spot. It’s also the best place to sip on summer water, as it just happens to have the largest selection of rosé in all of the Hamptons.
Suki Zuki
- 688 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976
Located right on Montauk Highway, this Japanese restaurant is a Hamptons institution; it’s a no-frills spot that is open year-round, and truly never fails. The famous Chicken Teriyaki Salad and the Spicy Tuna Sandwich are classics for good reason, though we also recommend trying the fried tofu skewers, for a veggie option.
K Pasa
- 2 Main Street, Sag Harbor, NY 11963
This relaxed Sag Harbor taco spot is right by the water, and offers healthier, delicious dishes with inventive ingredients. The trendy taqueria is inspired by Malibu, and there are loads of vegan and vegetarian options. Stop by for brunch or dinner, and feel free to indulge in one of the creative frozen margaritas, like prickly pear or passion fruit. Add a floater if you really want to get into vacation mode.
Sen
- 23 Main St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963
This upscale sushi restaurant in Sag Harbor is a great choice for families and large groups, because there’s truly something for everyone. Whether you’re craving an elaborate roll or just want a warming bowl of miso soup, Sen delivers. It’s no surprise this modern Japanese restaurant has been open since 1994, in a town where many spots come and go in just a season. It’s the perfect cozy eatery for big bowls of ramen in the winter, and it’s the ideal place to sip on sake before a big night out in the summer.
Estia’s Little Kitchen
- 1615 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor, NY 11963
Want to feel like you’re dining at someone’s house, in the best possible way? Stop by Estia’s Little Kitchen, a hidden gem on the outskirts of Sag Harbor Village, known for recipes you’ll want to recreate at home. The ingredients are locally sourced and sustainable, as the restaurant has its very own kitchen garden on the premises. Estia has even been given the “Snail of Approval” for “using the Slow Food ideals of Good, Clean, and Fair food.”
Estia’s offers up American recipes with Southwestern fare all year long, in a comfortable and cute dining room. Start with the guacamole and chips—these are downright impossible to put down—and order up a spicy margarita. After all, you are on vacation.
Le Bilboquet
- 1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor, NY 11963
For a glamorous party atmosphere that pays homage to St. Tropez, make your way to Le Bilboquet, which is right on the water in Sag Harbor. This unapologetically scene-y restaurant is perfect for a fun meal filled with endless glasses of rosé and elevated French cuisine, which you can enjoy while taking in the gorgeous ambiance and music.
East Hampton Grill
- 99 N Main St, East Hampton, NY 11937
If you're already familiar with Houston's and its sister restaurant Hillstone from one of the upscale chain's many eateries across America, then you're already well-acquainted with the vibe and food at East Hampton Grill, which is owned and run by Hillstone Group. It's a similar menu to the other eateries in the restaurant group (spinach and artichoke dip, salmon, jumbo shrimp and kale and rotisserie chicken salad, to name a few). While reservations are recommended, the restaurant does offer a large bar seating area complete with a few two and four-tops, which are typically open for walk-ins.
Crow's Nest
- 4 Old West Lake Dr, Montauk, NY 11954
If you need a reason to make the drive out to Montauk worth it, Crow's Nest is here to give you that extra push. It just might be one of the best restaurants in the area, with a low-key yet vibey atmosphere complete with wood-beamed ceilings and plenty of dangling lights. The restaurant itself has a barn-like look and feel, and outside, there are plenty of picnic tables and fire pits to lounge upon before or after dinner. Crow's Nest doesn't take reservations, and if you want to get seated without a three-hour wait, we recommend coming super early—even during the week. The standout Montauk Lake views and seafood-heavy menu, including scallops, halibut and veggie stew, are worth the wait, though.
Casa Sereña at Surf Lodge
- 183 Edgemere St., Montauk, NY 11954
Surf Lodge is famous for its summertime concert schedule and ever-flowing glasses of rosé, but you can also make dinner reservations on Resy at this Montauk hot spot (which is at times necessary, especially if you want to actually sit and eat while enjoying live music). Surf Lodge just debuted its new restaurant, Casa Sereña, helmed by chef Robert Sieber; the Mediterranean-Asian menu features fresh sea bass, steak frites and of course, the famous crudo and seafood towers. Dine outside and enjoy some of the best people watching you’ll see all summer.
Lobster Roll
- 1980 Montauk Hwy, Amagansett, NY 11930
- 32 Montauk Hwy, Southampton, NY 11968
Lobster Roll (you might also know it as Lunch) is a classic Hamptons spot that serves delightful seafood in an unfussy atmosphere. The original Amagansett location (that of The Affair fame) has been a favorite since it first opened in the 1960s, thanks to an expansive menu and tons of seating, both indoor and outdoor. More recently, Lobster Roll opened up a very conveniently-situated Southampton spot, too, though there’s only indoor seating options.
Duryea’s
- 65 Tuthill Rd, Montauk, NY 11954
- 40200 Main Rd, Orient, NY 11957
You can’t go wrong with a fun meal at Duryea’s, where you can luxuriate in the South of France-like atmosphere without actually leaving the country. This place doesn’t take reservations (the Orient Point outpost does, though!), and it tends to fill up fast on weekends (why would anyone want to get up from a leisurely lunch here, after all?), but it’s well worth the wait. Once you do *finally* get a table, order a glass of rosé and treat yourself to one of the splurge-worthy dishes (perhaps the infamous lobster cobb—yes, *that* $97 salad), all while taking in some of the best water views in town. For a more low-key experience, head to Duryea's Orient Point location.
Navy Beach
- 16 Navy Rd, Montauk, NY 11954
For all the chill Montauk vibes without any of the pretense, head to Navy Beach. This hidden gem is perched right on a private beach, and while there is indoor dining, we highly recommend trying for one of the outdoor picnic-style tables, so you can feast on fresh crudo and salads al fresco.
Sunset Beach
- 35 Shore Rd, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965
Sunset Beach is technically on Shelter Island, not in the Hamptons, but it's well-deserving of a spot on this list. To get there, you'll take a ferry from North Haven in Sag Harbor (it's only about five minutes), and then continue the drive on Shelter Island until you reach Sunset Beach.
Located right on an impressive little stretch of beach, this hotel and restaurant from André Balazs brings a bit of the French Riviera stateside. The orange, yellow and white decor is beachy yet elevated, with raffia-accented lights throughout. If possible, try to get one of the tables overlooking the water within the three-level restaurant; there's also ground-floor seating along the sand.
The seafood-heavy French menu includes mussels, octopus, burrata and tomatoes, steak frites and more, and while the food is inarguably overpriced, you're not coming here (just) for the cuisines—this is about the overall experience; sipping a fizzy cocktail and nibbling on crudité and fries while basking in the sunset.