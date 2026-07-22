The Definitive Hamptons Shopping Guide for Summer 2026
Founder-run boutiques, a 1686 silversmith and the season’s splashiest pop-ups—here’s where the people who actually summer out east spend their money.Read More
For decades, shopping in the Hamptons was mostly an afterthought. People arrived with trunks packed in Manhattan and picked up whatever they'd forgotten before heading back to the beach. A Saks Fifth Avenue storefront in Southampton, open from the 1970s until its closure in 2010, was the lone go-to for decades. Then Ralph Lauren opened a Polo store on East Hampton's Main Street in 1992, proving luxury brands would follow their customers east. Three decades later, they all have. Every summer, cedar-shingled cottages become temporary homes for Chanel, Gucci, Prada and Louis Vuitton, while hotel lawns and vacant storefronts turn into branded worlds that disappear as quickly as they arrive. After the pandemic accelerated the East End's transformation into a year-round enclave for the ultrawealthy, the seasonal pop-up stopped being a novelty and became one of luxury retail's most closely watched battlegrounds.
That's the version visitors see. The better shopping exists a layer beneath it. The stores with the longest memories rarely have lines outside. One silversmith has traded continuously since 1686. A family-owned department store has occupied the same Southampton corner since 1842. Elsewhere, founders still work the floor, the most loyal clients buy from lookbooks before collections arrive and the best pieces are often spoken for before they ever make the window. Relationships, not receipts, remain the closest thing the Hamptons has to a loyalty program.
Timing helps. Late June brings full inventory before the crush of holiday weekends. September, the season locals quietly prefer, arrives with lighter crowds, cooler evenings and the first deliveries for fall. Between those bookends come this year's summer-only arrivals, from Chanel on Newtown Lane to Stuart Weitzman at the Maidstone and a Kith Women cottage in Bridgehampton stocked with rentable Vivrelle handbags. What follows is the list worth knowing, village by village, mixing the seasonal names everyone talks about with the permanent institutions that rarely need to.
The Ultimate Hamptons Summer Shopping Guide
- Toccin
- Finley's Fiction
- Tenet
- Pelletreau Silver Shop
- Hildreth's
- Loaves & Fishes Lifestyle
- Kith Women x Vivrelle
- Marders
- Mecox Gardens
- Flying Point in the Harbor
- Madewell
- Hill House Home
- JANGEORGe
- LoveShackFancy
- Black Swan Antiques
- Sag Harbor Books
- Coniglio Palm Beach
- Violet Grey
- Jjuin
- The Monogram Shop
- BookHampton
- Harper's Books
- Innersleeve Records
- Love Adorned
- Suzie Kondi
- Nellie's of Amagansett
- Montauk General Store
- LuLuMar
- Air & Speed
- Wyld Blue
- Generation Love
- Jennifer Tattanelli
- Calla Fine Jewelry
Southampton Village
The most polished of the villages, where Main Street and Jobs Lane hold generations of jewelers and home stores alongside a rotating cast of resort brands.
Toccin
- 44B Main St, Southampton, NY 11968
Michael and Alex Toccin opened the contemporary label's first freestanding store here: 1,400 square feet, stocked with the cardigans, dresses and separates that made the brand a wholesale hit at Bergdorf Goodman and Saks. The Hamptons has long been home turf for the founding family. Expect collaborations with Canfora Capri sandals and Stephanie Gottlieb jewelry, plus a house candle scented for the season.
Finley's Fiction
- 43a Jobs Ln, Southampton, NY 11968
When Southampton Books shuttered, the village lost its bookstore—a gap longtime resident Pippa Gerard spent two years itching to fill. She finally did so this May, teaming up with Finley Oakley Shaw, whose flagship Finley's Fiction has anchored Shelter Island since 2018 and lent this one its name. The new shop stocks new fiction and nonfiction, a real children's section and the odd hostess gift, with outdoor seating for warm afternoons and Saturday story time for Gerard's nine grandchildren.
The Jobs Lane Pop-Ups
Southampton's boutique row fills with seasonal arrivals: fragrance house Creed made its Hamptons debut on Jobs Lane, Italian denim label Jacob Cohën took a cottage across from the Southampton Arts Center and Spanish footwear favorite Flabelus opened near the corner. Nili Lotan added a second East End store on Main Street, and Sam Edelman returned to town. Fun while they last, but treat them as seasonal residents.
Tenet
- 91 Main St, Southampton, NY 11968
Open since 2009 and owned by former Southampton Village mayor Jesse Warren, Tenet is where stylists shop when they want designer without the logo. The tightly edited racks run Thom Browne and Dries Van Noten for men, Acne Studios and Loulou Studio for women, swim from Solid & Striped and Hunza G. There's an apothecary arm, contemporary art on the walls and handmade surfboards; same-day Hamptons delivery is the local's secret weapon. A second location sits on Newtown Lane in East Hampton.
Pelletreau Silver Shop
- 80 Main St, Southampton, NY 11968
The oldest continuously operating trade shop in the Americas, built in 1686 and once the workshop of Revolutionary-era silversmith Elias Pelletreau. Owned by the Southampton History Museum, the wood-beamed building now houses resident silversmith Alyssa Saccente of Gatta Zaffira Fine Jewelry, who works the space daily and teaches jewelry-making workshops through the museum.
Hildreth's
- 51 Main St, Southampton, NY 11968
Founded in 1842 by Lewis Hildreth, this is the country's oldest family-owned department store, still in Hildreth hands—a family whose Southampton roots run 13 generations deep. Inside, it runs deep with linens, tabletop, pool floats and everything a summer house forgets to pack. It's the first place locals go for anything home, and the window displays are a village institution.
Bridgehampton & Water Mill
Farm country with a moneyed equestrian streak, anchored by a short Main Street—plus, one hamlet west, a design pilgrimage worth the detour.
Loaves & Fishes Lifestyle
- 2266 Montauk Hwy, Bridgehampton, NY 11932
The van Kempen family closed their storied Cookshop and reopened the space over Memorial Day weekend as Loaves & Fishes Lifestyle, trading some of the cookware for furniture, organic linens, natural gifts and artisanal home goods. Sybille van Kempen, a 38-year Bridgehampton resident who runs the adjacent 1795 inn, remains the tastemaker in residence. The pedigree runs deep; her late mother, Anna Pump, was a mentor to Ina Garten.
Kith Women x Vivrelle
- 2397 Montauk Hwy, Bridgehampton, NY 11932
One of the season's most photographed stops, this cottage pairs Kith Women's summer 2026 collection with rentable and buyable designer handbags from Vivrelle's shared closet, Prada, Loewe and Dior among them. A Kith Treats counter pours ice cream and frozen coffee exclusive to the location. Expect a line.
Marders
- 120 Snake Hollow Rd, Bridgehampton, NY 11932
Charlie and Kathleen Marder started their landscaping business in 1975 and grew it into a 40-acre nursery with a staff of roughly 200 behind Bridgehampton Commons. Charlie is the East End's legendary tree man, known for relocating specimen beeches and redwoods for private clients and for Central Park; his biggest move was a 90-foot dawn redwood. Beyond the oyster-shell paths, the two-story 19th-century barn holds a garden-gift shop stocked with candles, jewelry, tools and the nursery's own organic soil blends. Classical music plays inside. The clientele is loyal and deep-pocketed.
Mecox Gardens
- 1040 Montauk Hwy, Water Mill, NY 11976
Founded in Southampton in 1996 by former banker Mac Hoak, Mecox decamped to Water Mill in 2022, taking over the old Bridge Club with grounds big enough for garden ornaments and outdoor furniture. This is the mother ship of a small national chain, and the one interior designers treat as a resource rather than a shop: antique and contemporary furniture, lighting, tabletop and the layered, collected Mecox look that has defined Hamptons interiors for three decades.
Sag Harbor
The prettiest village out east, a former whaling port that shops by taste and habit rather than logo, with a bohemian streak and a serious design-and-antiques trade.
Flying Point in the Harbor
- 34 Main St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963
Mark and Shannon Zucchero opened their first surf shop on this block in 1996, named for Mark's home break at Flying Point Beach, and nearly 30 years on it's the East End's surf-lifestyle mainstay—though "surf shop" sells it short. Shannon, an FIT grad, buys a women's floor of Frankies Bikinis, Free People, Z Supply and Rails alongside the boards and wetsuits, which explains why half the clientele has never waxed a board. There are additional storefronts in Southampton.
Madewell
- 102 Main St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963
The denim label landed on Main Street with a 2,600-square-foot women's store styled like an artist's studio, all painted wood floors and raw white oak. Denim leads, joined by breezy linens, dresses and woven accessories, plus a slate of community events.
Hill House Home
- 127 Main St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963
Hill House Home brought its feminine, hosting-ready world—the cult Nap Dress included—to a storefront of its own, the first of two new Hamptons shops.
JANGEORGe
- 17 Madison St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963
George and Jan Rutgers opened their Sag Harbor showroom in 2012, and it remains the village's temple of European contemporary design: Maxalto, B&B Italia, Moroso and Kettal, with full interior design services attached. The neutral palette and hushed, gallery-like rooms make it a favorite of serious renovators furnishing waterfront houses.
LoveShackFancy
- 3 Madison St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963
Rebecca Hessel Cohen's romantic label lives in a converted 1780s farmhouse, and the setting is half the point: floral prairie dresses, ruffles and prints spilling through rooms that feel like a stylish friend's country house. The home line of linens, bedding and wallpaper shows up here too.
Black Swan Antiques
- 26 Main St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963
One of the East End's best antiques stops, Black Swan trades in maritime artifacts, old maps and signage, vintage sporting equipment and period furnishings that feel collected rather than staged. It sits beside the Main Street galleries, which makes for an easy afternoon of browsing.
Sag Harbor Books
- 7 Main St, Sag Harbor, NY 11963
The village's independent bookstore, previously the sister to the (sadly) now-closed Southampton Books and owned by booksellers Daniel Hirsch and Gregory Harris, stocks new titles alongside rare, collectible and signed editions kept in glass cases toward the back. A proper community bookshop, with author events running through the season.
East Hampton Village
The fashion capital of the Hamptons, where global flagships line Main Street and Newtown Lane. The luxury houses set the tone; the independents keep the village human.
Coniglio Palm Beach
- 23 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, NY 11937
After a run of Southampton pop-ups, the Palm Beach resortwear favorite planted a permanent East Hampton store. The colorful, one-size-friendly dresses and separates channel Florida island ease, and the space reads more like a Palm Beach sitting room than a sales floor.
Violet Grey
- 66 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, NY 11937
The luxury beauty retailer opened an intimate East Hampton boutique carrying an exacting edit of skincare, makeup and fragrance—Victoria Beckham Beauty and Westman Atelier included—plus in-store makeup services and founder appearances.
Jjuin
- 144 North Main Street, East Hampton, NY 11937
Set in a restored farmhouse, this globally minded lifestyle shop from former luxury executive June Haynes and Jerry Swartz sells handcrafted home decor, kaftans and accessories made by artisans across Africa, Asia and Europe, Moroccan ceramics to mother-of-pearl pieces.
The Monogram Shop
- 19 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, NY 11937
Valerie Smith founded this personalization emporium in 1997, and her granddaughter Sophie Menges now helps run it, keeping the business in the family for another generation. The draw: monogrammed cocktail napkins, embroidered towels, baby gifts and the famous personalized $3 paper cups. The shop's quadrennial presidential cup count has called every race since 2004 except 2016—the 2024 tally ran 14,218 Harris cups to 7,418 Trump.
BookHampton
- 41 Main Street, East Hampton, NY 11937
East Hampton's independent bookstore opened on Newtown Lane in 1971 and has anchored Main Street ever since. Carolyn Brody bought and gut-renovated it in 2016; in May 2025 it sold to gallerist Larry Gagosian, an East Hampton fixture, which means the village keeps its bookstore. Some 20,000 titles, a strong local-authors section, deep children's shelves and a summer calendar of author talks keep it the village's living room.
Harper's Books
- 87 Newtown Lane, East Hampton, NY 11937
A rare-book dealer and gallery specializing in photography, art and literary first editions, with a focus on association copies and landmark items in exceptional condition. Year-round exhibitions run alongside the books, drawing the collectors who summer out east.
Amagansett
A quieter, cooler hamlet built around Amagansett Square and a short Main Street, with a grown-up hippie streak and a serious record store.
Innersleeve Records
- 199 Main St, Amagansett, NY 11930
Craig Wright runs the East End's only record store, and after 13-plus years, he recently signed a second 10-year lease and doubled the Main Street space to keep pace with the vinyl boom. New and used LPs run deep, and the wall behind the register holds signed albums from Billy Joel, Paul Simon and Questlove. A signed "Cowboy Carter" hangs there, too—Beyoncé used the shop for promotional content in March 2024. "She was whisked in and whisked out," Wright recalled. Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers once sat in on drums with Nancy Atlas, and in-store performances run summer Saturdays.
Love Adorned
- 156 Main Street, Amagansett, NY 11930
Lori Leven's jewelry and lifestyle shop is best known for vintage and artisanal jewelry—Leven's own sterling silver among it—alongside candles, apothecary goods and one-of-a-kind finds gathered from years of travel. Sister stores are in Manhattan and Santa Monica.
Suzie Kondi
- 137 Main St, Amagansett, NY 11930
The velour-and-resortwear label's Amagansett store, set in a former equestrian shop, reopened after a full redesign with interior designer Alexis Brown. Founder Suzie Kondi's plush tracksuits and easy separates have a devoted following; the refresh kept the space's warmth intact.
Nellie's of Amagansett
- 230 Main St, Amagansett, NY 11930
Owner Connie fell for Amagansett more than 30 years ago and opened this eclectic antiques-and-collectibles shop on Main Street, where opalescent glassware and odd, wonderful finds carry real history. A treasure hunt of a stop.
Montauk
The end of the island, still scruffier and more surf-first than its neighbors, though the boutiques are catching up fast.
Montauk General Store
- 805 Montauk Hwy Unit 3, Montauk, NY 11954
Kate Diament, who grew up summering out east, turned her matcha pop-ups—a Gen Z phenomenon—into a permanent 250-square-foot storefront, the brand's first stand-alone outpost. Part matcha counter, part lifestyle shop, it stocks exclusive apparel, ceramics, beauty and local collaborations, including a floral program with Amber Waves Farm.
LuLuMar
- 92 S Euclid Ave, Montauk, NY 11954
Founders Mary Lynn and Lulita Reed channel their travels across Europe, Latin America and Australia into a boutique of under-the-radar labels and rare finds, Lug Von Siga to ViBi Venezia. A genuine style upgrade for the end of the island.
Air & Speed
- 795 Montauk Highway, Montauk, NY 11954
Stu and Catherine Foley founded this family surf shop in 1996, and it remains one of the last of its kind in Montauk, worked today by Stu and son Max after Catherine's death in 2019. New and used boards, wetsuit fittings from the owner himself, repairs, rentals and a kids' surf camp; the house clothing line has a sun-washed following of its own. Hours flex with the surf, so call ahead. The Foleys know just about everyone in town.
Wyld Blue
- 716 Montauk Highway, Montauk, NY 11954
Australian stylist and former Surf Lodge creative director Sasha Benz built this lifestyle boutique with a well-traveled, Tulum-meets-Byron-Bay sensibility. Emerging labels like Sir the Label and Caravana share space with vintage Chanel and Gucci accessories, jewelry, homewares and children's clothing. A bespoke dollhouse anchors each location; this is the original.
Westhampton Beach
West of the Shinnecock Canal and often skipped by first-timers, Westhampton Beach has quietly become the insider's stop, with year-round independents run by people who live in town.
Generation Love
- 126 Main St, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978
The feminine-with-an-edge label opened a Westhampton Beach boutique, a natural move for founders and local residents Roni Hirshberg and Audrey Bressa-Valcourt.
Jennifer Tattanelli
- 123 Main St, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978
The Florentine designer's boutique brings handmade Italian leather to the East End: jackets, handbags, shoes and accessories for men and women, all made in Florence by master artisans. Personal service is the point.
Calla Fine Jewelry
- 122 Main St, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978
Formerly Garden of Silver, this jewelry gallery carries handmade fine jewelry from independent American designers, with a summer trunk-show series. Repeatedly named the South Shore's best jewelry store by Dan's Papers.