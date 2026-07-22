The Definitive Hamptons Shopping Guide for Summer 2026

For decades, shopping in the Hamptons was mostly an afterthought. People arrived with trunks packed in Manhattan and picked up whatever they'd forgotten before heading back to the beach. A Saks Fifth Avenue storefront in Southampton, open from the 1970s until its closure in 2010, was the lone go-to for decades. Then Ralph Lauren opened a Polo store on East Hampton's Main Street in 1992, proving luxury brands would follow their customers east. Three decades later, they all have. Every summer, cedar-shingled cottages become temporary homes for Chanel, Gucci, Prada and Louis Vuitton, while hotel lawns and vacant storefronts turn into branded worlds that disappear as quickly as they arrive. After the pandemic accelerated the East End's transformation into a year-round enclave for the ultrawealthy, the seasonal pop-up stopped being a novelty and became one of luxury retail's most closely watched battlegrounds.

That's the version visitors see. The better shopping exists a layer beneath it. The stores with the longest memories rarely have lines outside. One silversmith has traded continuously since 1686. A family-owned department store has occupied the same Southampton corner since 1842. Elsewhere, founders still work the floor, the most loyal clients buy from lookbooks before collections arrive and the best pieces are often spoken for before they ever make the window. Relationships, not receipts, remain the closest thing the Hamptons has to a loyalty program.

Timing helps. Late June brings full inventory before the crush of holiday weekends. September, the season locals quietly prefer, arrives with lighter crowds, cooler evenings and the first deliveries for fall. Between those bookends come this year's summer-only arrivals, from Chanel on Newtown Lane to Stuart Weitzman at the Maidstone and a Kith Women cottage in Bridgehampton stocked with rentable Vivrelle handbags. What follows is the list worth knowing, village by village, mixing the seasonal names everyone talks about with the permanent institutions that rarely need to.