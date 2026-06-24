Hannah Brown’s Favorite Summer Reads With Depth and Heart

Summer's finally here, and it's when I love reading the most, whether lying out by the pool or on the beach, or tucked in at night with the AC blasting. Summer days are longer, and I just want to relax and sink into a feel-good book with heart and depth—and maybe even have a little cry at the end.

When I set out to write my third novel, Reasons to Be Loved By You, I wanted to get more personal. Yes, it's a fizzy, funny, feel-good romance, but it's also a story of family: the secrets we keep, the pressures we put on ourselves, and the depths of those bonds even through difficult times. So I really had fun putting together my top 10 recent favorite reads that inspired me or share a similar vibe. They invite you to slow down, relax, and go on a journey of love, family and all the feels. You could throw any (or all) of them in a bag that goes everywhere with you this summer, and you will not regret it.