The Best Hotels on Hawaii’s Big Island, Where Luxury Meets Adventure

68-1400 Mauna Lani Drive, Waimea, Hawaii 96743

Since joining Auberge in 2018, this already beloved hotel, first established in 1983, has become one of the premier stays on the island. A $200 million renovation, rolled out in phases, has completely revamped the lobby to afford a jaw-dropping welcome experience with soaring ceilings, ocean views and light wood decor, complete with a historic outrigger canoe as a focal point. Just off the entrance, the Francis Brown Club is nearly ready to welcome guests seeking a more private experience. On the ground floor of the resort, the Hale ‘I‘ike, or “house of knowledge,” is where guests can meet with local experts to learn more about Hawaiian traditions and culture. Across the way, the only Goop store in the state offers a different kind of knowledge.



The hotel building is positioned so that almost all rooms have an ocean view. The accommodations are located on either the sunrise or sunset side, so guests can choose what kind of light they’d like to catch from their lanais. The best part of this resort, though, might be the refurbished beach club, with lounges and hale cabanas to soak up the sun and sip on a mai tai, margarita or even a glass of sancerre. Two saline pools, one for adults and one for kids, plus a sandy-bottomed pool for toddlers, make up a spacious swimming area with ocean views, all adjoining the restaurants for easy service. Ha Bar is a great spot for more drinks and casual fare, and make sure to try both HāLani’s Mediterranean dinner menu and the pan-Asian and Hawaiian plates at CanoeHouse. Both restaurants are teeming with locals, which gives you a sense of just how great they are.