The Best Hotels on Hawaii’s Big Island, Where Luxury Meets Adventure
Hawaii’s Big Island is shaped by its striking lava rock landscapes, endless outdoor adventure, and a fine dining scene that keeps getting better.Read More
The namesake island of Hawaii, affectionately known as the “Big Island,” is defined by its surreal lava rock landscape, historic fishing village culture, and wide open spaces. More wild and rugged than the resort-heavy Maui and far less developed than the Honolulu high-rises on Oahu, dormant volcanoes that occasionally still erupt are just one of many noteworthy natural features. Iconic ‘60s-era hotels like Mauna Kea, the original high-end resort on Hawaii, and Kona Village, now reopened under the care of Rosewood, have long been luxury outposts for visitors.
But other contenders have emerged over the years, as well. The Big Island, now arguably in its most impressive phase as a destination, is always welcoming to visitors who appreciate the locale’s coastal beauty and want to dive deeper into island culture. In tandem, the fine dining scene, complete with fantastic wine programs, has developed substantially, and considerable fitness offerings that work with the weather and ocean setting are another draw. Here’s our guide to a few of the best places to stay that are sure to inspire return visits.
The Most Noteworthy Luxury Hotels on Hawaii's Big Island
Kona Village, A Rosewood Resort
- 72-300 Maheawalu Drive, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii 96740
One of the original resorts on the island, this low-key oasis was an iconic “if you know, you know” stay on Big Island until a tsunami hit in 2011 and destroyed the property. Painstakingly restored and reopened in 2023 by Rosewood, it’s now an ultra-luxe haven that honors the spirit of the 60s-era trailblazer. Built on the grounds of a historic fishing village and run entirely on solar power, the current owners have gone above and beyond to make the resort sustainability-focused. Additional initiatives to reduce the resort’s overall footprint include a private power microgrid with 8,000 solar panels, environmental stewardship to protect endangered species, plus reverse osmosis treatment to clean and reuse wastewater.
Those who value privacy will love the personal space afforded by the standalone, thatched-hut guest rooms, or “hales,” while those who value aesthetics will be delighted by the all-wood interiors and black-stone soaking tubs that echo the lava-rock landscape.
Much of the wood used in rebuilding the 150-room hotel was salvaged from the wreckage of the previous iteration, and oversized lanais, ocean sports, and a swimming cove keep the saltwater front and center. Farther back from the water, a serene spa set among the lava fields is complete with a cold plunge, sauna and steam room available to all guests, with or without a scheduled treatment. Over-the-top culinary offerings at Moana and paniolo-inspired fare at Kahuwai Cookhouse are other highlights, especially when paired with wine offerings that might just be the best in the state. Renowned Healdsburg winemaker Jesse Katz and Michelin-rated chef Dustin Valette of The Matheson and Valette are among the partners who have joined the hotel for special events.
Mauna Kea Beach Hotel
- 62-100 Mauna Kea Beach Drive, Kohala Coast, Hawaii 96743
The first resort ever built on the Big Island, Mauna Kea has developed a reputation as one of the most legendary hotels in the world. The hotel has achieved a cultish following, with many multi-generational guests who not only return year after year, but pass the ritual down to their families. First imagined by Laurance S. Rockefeller, who was determined to build a resort that was both luxurious and eco-conscious, the hotel joined Marriott’s Autograph Collection in 2015, becoming the first Hawaii hotel to do so. Currently in the midst of a $200 million renovation, all refreshed guest rooms and suites, a brand-new adults-only infinity lap pool and a state-of-the-art fitness center have brought it into the 21st century.
But as a member of the Historic Hotels of America, its mid-century modern architecture and rich heritage remain untouched. Built on the crescent-shaped beach of Kaunaoa Bay, the white sandy expanse is so spectacular it's what drew Rockefeller to the property in the first place. Especially on an island where rocky outcroppings are the norm, this pristine beach is a boon for guests. A large, circular family pool with oceanfront views and a sizable beach club set up on the sand are great for swimming and sunbathing. In the evening, don’t miss a fantastic meal at Manta; it’s Hawaiian fine dining with award-winning wine pairings—the scallop ravioli is an island favorite. Bring a glass back up to your room and watch the waves roll in under the moonlight from one of two balconies, or from a deep soaking tub that faces the ocean.
Fairmont Orchid
- 1 N Kaniku Drive, Waimea, Hawaii 96743
There’s so much to love at Fairmont Orchid, it's hard to know where to start. Kick off your stay with a morning visit to their “spa without walls,” where outdoor oceanfront treatment rooms are the most idyllic place to get a massage. Receive your bodywork with the sound of the waves, or at hales in the gardens where waterfalls soundtrack fish swimming by under glass panels in the floor. The best part? There’s still a traditional sauna and steam room waiting once you’re back inside. During the afternoon, head to the sandy bay to rent a kayak, snorkeling gear, or stand-up paddleboard, and get a closer look at the coral reef restoration project the hotel has helped spearhead.
Sunset dinners at Brown’s Beach House are pure Instagram fodder, and every diner in the place will jump up right when golden hour hits to get the signature shot. A live performer playing traditional Hawaiian music makes it an even more soothing setting, and the ti leaf-wrapped kanpachi is an authentic and delicious dish, made with all local ingredients. Visit the enormous 10,000-square-foot pool deck any time of the day; it’s open 24 hours and includes an adults-only area alongside plenty of room for families. Elsewhere, the koi ponds and waterfalls sprinkled throughout the grounds are ideal for relaxing and lounging on dry land. Add in all-marble bathrooms that look straight out of a magazine and 540 worn-in but cozy rooms with large, furnished lanais, and it’s easy to see why this property is consistently ranked as one of the best hotels in Hawaii.
Mauna Lani, Auberge Collection
- 68-1400 Mauna Lani Drive, Waimea, Hawaii 96743
Since joining Auberge in 2018, this already beloved hotel, first established in 1983, has become one of the premier stays on the island. A $200 million renovation, rolled out in phases, has completely revamped the lobby to afford a jaw-dropping welcome experience with soaring ceilings, ocean views and light wood decor, complete with a historic outrigger canoe as a focal point. Just off the entrance, the Francis Brown Club is nearly ready to welcome guests seeking a more private experience. On the ground floor of the resort, the Hale ‘I‘ike, or “house of knowledge,” is where guests can meet with local experts to learn more about Hawaiian traditions and culture. Across the way, the only Goop store in the state offers a different kind of knowledge.
The hotel building is positioned so that almost all rooms have an ocean view. The accommodations are located on either the sunrise or sunset side, so guests can choose what kind of light they’d like to catch from their lanais. The best part of this resort, though, might be the refurbished beach club, with lounges and hale cabanas to soak up the sun and sip on a mai tai, margarita or even a glass of sancerre. Two saline pools, one for adults and one for kids, plus a sandy-bottomed pool for toddlers, make up a spacious swimming area with ocean views, all adjoining the restaurants for easy service. Ha Bar is a great spot for more drinks and casual fare, and make sure to try both HāLani’s Mediterranean dinner menu and the pan-Asian and Hawaiian plates at CanoeHouse. Both restaurants are teeming with locals, which gives you a sense of just how great they are.
Four Seasons Hualalai
- 72-100 Ka'upulehu Drive, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii 96740
With a country club feel and a focus on fitness, the Four Seasons Hualalai’s extensive workout facilities, designed in partnership with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, are so comprehensive they’re literally award-winning. The Hualalai Sports Club & Wellness Center includes a 25-meter outdoor lap pool reserved exclusively for swimmers, a pilates training center, barre lessons, extensive tennis courts and golf courses, cardio machines, weight training equipment, and occasional residencies from Pasternak himself. It’s particularly appealing for visitors who want to make sure they keep up with a workout routine while on vacation.
Before or after a tough workout, deep tissue massages at the adjoining spa are popular with guests, and a bevy of ocean sports like paddleboarding and outrigger canoeing are on offer, as well. Don’t worry if you’re less wellness-obsessed, though, because that’s not all there is to do on this expansive resort, which is outfitted with eight distinct pools and plenty of cultural programming. Signature restaurant ‘Ulu is the pinnacle of oceanfront fine dining with oysters grown on the hotel’s own oyster farm, king crab legs with miso butter, and uni or caviar add-ons that make every plate feel special. Once you’re done sweating, lounging or eating, 249 oceanfront rooms with large lanais and even larger soaking tubs are some of the most luxurious
Westin Hapuna Beach Resort
- 62-100 Kaunaʻoa Dr, Waimea, Hawaii, 96743
Those who avoid chain hotels strictly on principle should make an exception for this spectacular property. Built in 1994 by legendary developer Laurance S. Rockefeller as the Hapuna Beach Prince Hotel, the property shares resort amenities with its sister hotel, Mauna Kea, and is renowned for its high-end feel. An all-suites resort, it underwent a $50 million renovation before its rebrand, and its open-air, stair-step layout gives guests stunning ocean views from nearly every vantage point. An adults-only infinity pool, complete with separate jacuzzi, and a generous family pool just a few steps away from the ocean are obvious highlights.
Aside from that, every suite on property has an ocean view, even if it’s just a glimpse, and fine dining at the Mediterranean-themed Meridia’s is so unmissable that guests from Mauna Kea regularly take a complimentary shuttle over for dinner. With a separate wing converted to residences for long-stay guests or larger groups, enormous conference offerings for business travel, golf course access and a large fitness studio, there’s something for everyone at this versatile resort. The fact that it’s built directly on what’s regularly touted as one of the best sandy beaches on the island doesn’t hurt. Lavender aromatherapy on the bedside table, plus a glass-enclosed shower, separate soaking tub, and Brondell bidet are welcome in-room perks.