The Most Unique Dining and Drinking Experiences in Healdsburg
Healdsburg is a heavenly slice of wine country, located right in Sonoma County. Whether you’re booking a romantic getaway at the Montage Healdsburg or embarking on a girls’ trip and staying at the hip Harmon Guest House, Healdsburg is a premier destination for both couples and groups. In addition to world-class wine tasting, Healdsburg is also home to some of the best restaurants and bars in NorCal. Get ready for a foodie-forward weekend with the most unique dining and drinking experiences in Healdsburg.
The Most Exciting Drinking and Dining Experiences in Healdsburg
Brunch at Little Saint
- 25 North St, Healdsburg, CA 95448
Located in the heart of Healdsburg, Little Saint is an entirely vegan restaurant, wine bar and coffee lounge. Even those who don’t follow a plant-based diet will be impressed by the diverse menu that relies on locally sourced and sustainable produce. The sourdough bread by Quail and Condor is a must-order appetizer that pairs wonderfully with the carrot tahini. You also can’t go wrong with the seasonal quiche or the avocado toast with smoked tomato syrup at this locally-loved eatery.
Wine at The Matheson
- 106 Matheson St, Healdsburg, CA 95448
The Matheson is an upscale dinner spot situated in the main square of Healdsburg. The farm-to-table cuisine varies from the main dining room to the lively rooftop bar and lounge, but the iconic wine wall is the coolest part of dining at The Matheson. With 88 rotating selections of vino, guests can taste to their heart’s desire as they explore some of the best bottles from the Sonoma Coast. Once you’re satisfied from sipping, sit down for a dinner of Wagyu beef tartare and scallop crudo in the dining room.
Dinner at Sushi by Scratch
- 106 Matheson St, Healdsburg, CA 95448
Sushi by Scratch has officially made its way to NorCal. This iconic, 17-course omakase experience has set up shop in the back of The Matheson and is unlike any other sushi restaurant in the area. After being greeted with a welcome cocktail, guests are all seated simultaneously as they prepare to fill up on an array of unique nigiri. Each piece of sushi is masterfully adorned with sauces, toppings, and seasonings, and you can enhance your meal with everything from cocktails to sake to wine.
Cocktail Class at Barndiva
- 231 Center St, Healdsburg, CA 95448
Between its coveted Michelin star and renowned reputation, Barndiva should be at the top of every foodie’s bucket list. However, if you’re looking for a one-of-a-kind group activity that is just as delicious as it is fun, try the cocktail class with master mixologist Scott Beattie. Upon walking into the rustic studio, participants are greeted by a long table of unique spirits, juices, bitters and decorations. After a quick demo, you’re ready to start shaking. From margaritas and mojitos to more spirit-forward martinis, there are several different cocktails to make and master. Once the class is over, indulge in a coursed dinner in Barndiva’s modern dining space.
Food and Wine Pairing at Bricoleur Vineyards
- 7394 Starr Rd, Windsor, CA 95492
Technically located just outside Healdsburg in Windsor, Bricoleur Vineyards boasts a breathtaking property to pair with their renowned wines. The barn-inspired interior is surrounded by beautiful grounds that offer stunning lookout points, a peaceful pond, a chicken coop and more. The Rooted Food and Wine Pairing showcases the best of Bricoleur, taking patrons on a culinary journey of six, seasonally-focused courses that are served alongside perfectly paired wines.
Dinner at SingleThread
- 131 North St, Healdsburg, CA 95448
Boasting three Michelin stars, SingleThread is located in the heart of Downtown Healdsburg, offering guests the chance to experience a farm-fresh meal of 10 decadent courses. Reservations can be pretty difficult to score, with tables released on the first of each month. The produce, honey and herbs used at the restaurant come straight from the SingleThread farm in Dry Creek Valley, and though dinner here costs upwards of $400, it is well worth every penny.
Breakfast at Costeaux
- 417 Healdsburg Ave, Healdsburg, CA 95448
Coasteaux is one of the most charming and locally-loved cafes and bakeries in town. The cozy interior is spacious and bright, and if you visit during the holidays, you’ll be surrounded by one of the largest nutcracker collections in the state. This bakery has been around for more than 100 years, making it a staple for first-time visitors seeking a true taste of Healdsburg history. Start with a cappuccino before indulging in the famous deep-dish quiche that boasts a mouthwatering caramelized top.