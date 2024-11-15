The Indulgent Holiday Gifts for the Most Special Men in Your Life
From a luxury suitcase and sumptuous cashmere sweater to suede shoes and elegant cologne, here’s what to buy the most dapper and debonair man this holiday season.Read More
The holidays are just around the corner, but don't get overwhelmed if you're not sure what to get the special man in your life just yet. While men can be notoriously difficult to shop for (especially when it seems like he already has everything), it's not an impossible task. And don't worry, you don't need to give up and just buy him yet another tie that will go right into the back of his closet, never to be seen again.
Instead, treat him to a holiday gift that is neither entirely fanciful nor utterly practical, but somewhere in between—a present that you know he'll actually use, but is still a splurge-worthy, special gift that he wouldn't buy himself. Most important, take his personal interests into account when scoping out presents; it's the key to a truly great gift idea. Whether he's into all things tech, loves to be in the kitchen, is a constant jet-setter or just loves the finer things in life, we've got you covered. From a luxury suitcase and sumptuous cashmere sweater to suede shoes and elegant cologne, here's what to buy the most dapper and debonair man this holiday season.
Check out all of Observer’s luxury gift guides for the best holiday present ideas for every person out there.
The Best Luxury Gift Guide for Him
- Bang & Olufsen Beosound Balance Wireless Multiroom Speaker
- Aperture Single Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Gift Box
- Tumi International Carry-On
- Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille All Over Body Spray
- Naadam Off-Duty Cashmere Hoodie
- Loewe Flamenco Leather Backpack
- Gucci Jordaan Leather Loafers
- Warby Parker Percey Sunglasses
- Carrière Frères Winter Forest Candle
- Transcendence Coffee The Holiday Bundle
- Brunello Cucinelli Nubuck Sneakers
- Baccarat Harmonie Single Old Fashion Tumblers, Set of 2
- Eberjey Henry Tencel Modal Long PJ Set
- David Yurman Streamline Cushion Cufflinks
- J Vineyards 2008 Extra Late Disgorged Russian River Valley Sparkling Wine
- Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Perpetual Calendar Automatic 42mm Stainless Steel Watch
- Brunello CucinelliMen's Grained Leather Toiletry Bag
- Montblanc Men's Sartorial Large Briefcase
- Society 6 Amber Dusk Jigsaw Puzzle
- Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
- Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
- Vuori Ponto Performance Pant
- Cos Leather Gloves
- Ralph Lauren Home Cable Cashmere Throw Blanket
- Funboy Retro Snowmobile Snow Sled
- Clase Azul Tequila Ultra
- Apple AirPods Max
- Wüsthof Classic Knife Block, Set of 9
- Chanel Bleu de Chanel Parfum Twist and Spray Set
- Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Cardholder
- Lafco Clary Sage Absolute Diffuser
- De'Longhi Dinamica Plus Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
- AllBirds Tree Runner Sneaker
- Rimowa Classic Check-In Large Suitcase
- Aerin Faux Shagreen Bamboo Bar Set
- Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Satin Mood Extrait de Parfum
- Loro Piana Corno Bianco Cashmere Rollneck Sweater
- Fotile Countertop Steam Oven ChefCubii Series
- Anderson's 3.5cm Woven Leather Belt
- Therabody Theragun Pro Plus by Therabody
- Apple Watch Hermès
- Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Pizza Oven
- Burberry Kensington Heritage Mid-Length Trench Coat
- Chateau Montelena Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
- Berluti Jour Off Leather Weekend Bag
- Augustinus Bader The On the Go Refresh Set with TFC8
- Vilebrequin Men's Solid Swim Shorts
Bang & Olufsen Beosound Balance Wireless Multiroom Speaker
Unlike most tech gadgets, Bang & Olufsen's minimalist speaker won't ruin the look of a room. This sleek, wireless speaker easily fits on a bookshelf, against a wall on a shelf or on a small table (ideally a side table). It's aesthetic is inspired by interior objects, and it doesn't skip on function, either—this is a truly top of the line tech gift, with specs that promise it'll optimize the sound experience based on its location in the room, as it essentially adapts to the acoustic surroundings. Along with bluetooth speaker capabilities, it's also equipped to work with Apple (AAPL) AirPlay, Spotify, Google Cast and more.
Aperture Single Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon Gift Box
If you're trying to find the perfect gift for the vino lover in your life, look no further than this three-bottle gift set from Aperture Cellars. Made in Sonoma, California, Aperture focuses on Bordeaux-style wines, and these cabernets do not disappoint. The gift box comes with three bottles of limited production, single vineyard cabs, along with a gift card and custom box—if you're lucky, he'll crack open a bottle to share.
Tumi International Carry-On
Treat him to a new suitcase that's both polished and practical, like Tumi's sleek aluminum carry-on.
Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille All Over Body Spray
Instead of the usual shaving essentials or aftershave, gift him this lush Tom Ford body spray—you might even want to borrow it.
Naadam Off-Duty Cashmere Hoodie
A cashmere hoodie is the cozy and plush sweater he'll wear all season long.
Loewe Flamenco Leather Backpack
A Loewe leather backpack is both dapper and practical; he can tote around his daily must-haves without dragging around a canvas bag. It even fits a laptop.
Gucci Jordaan Leather Loafers
Every well-dressed man will appreciate a fresh pair of Gucci's classic loafers.
Warby Parker Percey Sunglasses
A timeless pair of tortoiseshell frames are sure to be an accessories staple.
Carrière Frères Winter Forest Candle
A festive candle immediately creates a holiday atmosphere, like this on-point winter votive from Carrière Frères, with notes of fir, juniper, eucalyptus, cedar and moss.
Transcendence Coffee The Holiday Bundle
Add a little festive cheer to his everyday coffee routine with these delectable holiday syrups.
Brunello Cucinelli Nubuck Sneakers
A sophisticated suede Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCY) sneaker, like these made-in-Italy Mr. Porter exclusives, is a fashionable addition to any shoe collection.
Baccarat Harmonie Single Old Fashion Tumblers, Set of 2
Help him revamp his bar cart situation with these ultra-luxe Baccarat tumblers.
Eberjey Henry Tencel Modal Long PJ Set
He deserves a luxe sleepwear moment, and will have the sweetest dreams in this ultra-soft, oh-so-comfy Eberjey pajama set.
David Yurman Streamline Cushion Cufflinks
A minimalist pair of sleek cufflinks are sure to be appreciated; he'll wear them to all those upcoming special occasions, and they're also a great stocking stuffer.
J Vineyards 2008 Extra Late Disgorged Russian River Valley Sparkling Wine
Is there any drink more festive than a glass of bubbly? This sparkling wine is a truly special bottle; only 80 cases were produced. The vintage features notes of toasted almond and honeycomb, with a crisp acidity.
Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris Perpetual Calendar Automatic 42mm Stainless Steel Watch
If you really want to pull out all the stops this year, gift him a luxury watch that he'll wear forever, like this beautifully-crafted stainless steel, Swiss-made timepiece with a gorgeous blue dial.
Brunello Cucinelli
Men's Grained Leather Toiletry Bag
Yes, a Brunello Cucinelli (BCUCY) toiletry bag is a total extravagance, but that's why you're splurging on this for the most special guy, right? Unlike most men's dopp bags, this one actually offers plenty of space for all his on-the-go grooming essentials—in fact, it's so useful that he'll probably end up keeping his must-haves in it, even when he's not traveling.
Montblanc Men's Sartorial Large Briefcase
Who says business has to be boring? This Montblanc briefcase is made of plush full-grain leather, with an adjustable shoulder strap, two main compartments and top carry handles, adding a dapper edge to his workday ensemble.
Society 6 Amber Dusk Jigsaw Puzzle
If he loves a good puzzle, a custom jigsaw is such a sweet and wholesome gift.
Barbour Ashby Wax Jacket
If he still hasn't scooped up that classic Barbour jacket he's been eyeing, present him with this dapper version for his outerwear wardrobe.
Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe
He'll live in this plush robe while lounging at home this winter.
Vuori Ponto Performance Pant
These ultra-soft joggers are a more fashionable alternative to everyday sweats, but somehow even more comfortable.
Cos Leather Gloves
Gloves are key this time of year, and he'll so appreciate this sleek leather pair.
Ralph Lauren Home Cable Cashmere Throw Blanket
A plush Ralph Lauren cashmere cable knit blanket is a forever piece of home decor that will not only cozy up his abode, but provide the perfect wintery throw.
Funboy Retro Snowmobile Snow Sled
Snowy days are soon to be upon us, and what better way to celebrate the coming wintry wonderland than with a playful new inflatable sled?
Clase Azul Tequila Ultra
If he's a tequila lover, you can't go wrong with any of Clase Azul's ultra-luxe options. Since he deserves the best, splurge on the brand's Tequila Ultra, which is aged for five years and comes in a lavish decanter that's decorated with platinum, silver and 24-karat gold.
Apple AirPods Max
A fancy new pair of headphones with noise-cancelling and Bluetooth capabilities and 20 hours of listening time are sure to impress.
Wüsthof Classic Knife Block, Set of 9
If he loves to cook, gift him this chef-worthy set of knives, made with high-carbon steel blades for the sharpest and most precise cuts. will adore these elegant steak knives.
Chanel Bleu de Chanel Parfum Twist and Spray Set
If he's considering a new scent, you can't go wrong with Chanel Bleu, and this particular holiday set includes a twist-and-spray bottle so he can take it with him on the go.
Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Leather Cardholder
Update his wallet with this classic Bottega cardholder, made of the most high-quality Italian leather.
Lafco Clary Sage Absolute Diffuser
This dreamy diffuser will scent his home with the loveliest clary sage fragrance.
De'Longhi Dinamica Plus Fully Automatic Espresso Machine
The coffee lover will adore this fancy automatic espresso machine, which easily crafts 24 barista-worthy espresso and coffee drinks with just the touch of a button. It comes with a built-in frother and even has iced coffee technology.
AllBirds Tree Runner Sneaker
These sustainably-made sneakers are as stylish as they are functional.
Rimowa Classic Check-In Large Suitcase
The jet-setter will love new luggage, especially when it's this Rimowa's aluminum suitcase. If he doesn't have a dependable checked bag in his travel wardrobe just yet, this is sure to do the trick.
Aerin Faux Shagreen Bamboo Bar Set
If he considers himself something of an amateur mixologist, gift him this elegant bar set, which comes with a jigger, bottle opener, strainer, corkscrew and stirrer.
Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Satin Mood Extrait de Parfum
Present him with a truly indulgent fragrance this holiday season. While Maison Francis Kurkdjian Oud Satin Eau de Parfum is a great option, this Extrait de Parfum is even more lush; it's more concentrated (and pricier, but worth it), with notes of amber, rose, violet and oud wood.
Loro Piana Corno Bianco Cashmere Rollneck Sweater
Even the most well-dressed man will be so impressed by this ridiculously plush cashmere Loro Piana turtleneck sweater, a Mr. Porter exclusive.
Fotile Countertop Steam Oven ChefCubii Series
It turns out that kitchen appliances can, in fact, be good and rather luxurious gifts—just look at this four-in-one countertop oven, which is perfect for those that don't have a ton of space, as it functions as a convection oven, air-fryer, dehydrator and steamer.
Anderson's 3.5cm Woven Leather Belt
A woven leather belt adds a more casual, low-key feel than the standard smooth leather, but doesn't skip on style.
Therabody Theragun Pro Plus by Therabody
If your loved one is all about wellness and fitness, look no further than the Theragun Pro Plus, which features percussive therapy, LED light therapy, vibration therapy, heat therapy and breathwork for various treatment options that will help ease muscles and joints.
Apple Watch Hermès
When it comes to high-end gadgets, it's hard to beat an Hermes smartwatch.
Ooni Koda 16 Gas Powered Pizza Oven
Pizza night just go so much better thanks to Ooni's outdoor pizza oven, so you can have the best pies all from the comfort of your own home.
Burberry Kensington Heritage Mid-Length Trench Coat
A Burberry (BURBY) trench is a timeless jacket, for the ultimate debonair look.
Chateau Montelena Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
It's always nice to bring a good bottle of wine to any holiday fête, so if he's hosting this year, gift him this Napa cabernet, with spicy notes that complement the ripe fruit elements.
Berluti Jour Off Leather Weekend Bag
Replace his tired old travel bag with this gorgeous black leather weekender—perfect for the travel enthusiast.
Augustinus Bader The On the Go Refresh Set with TFC8
Don't forget that men love their skincare, too, and you can't do much better than this indulgent Augustinus Bader gift set, complete with two moisturizers and an eye cream.
Vilebrequin Men's Solid Swim Shorts
Planning a trip? A fresh pair of crisp navy swim trunks are a must for any beach getaway.