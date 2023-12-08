The Best Holiday Gifts for Fitness Aficionados 

These are the most luxurious, top-of-the-line gifts for the fitness enthusiasts.

By Pia Bello
Image: Peloton Bike+, Apple Airpods Max and Bala Bangles Weight Set.

With the holidays approaching, finding the perfect gifts for your fitness-loving friends and family might feel daunting. But we’ve got you covered with the best exercise essentials that even the gym rats who seem to have it all will surely appreciate. Whether you’re shopping for a seasoned exercise enthusiast or someone just starting their fitness journey, these are the most luxurious, top-of-the-line gift ideas for the fitness lover in your life. 

The Best Fitness Gift Guide

Oura Ring Horizon

Oura Rings are perfect for those who want a wearable option to track their fitness activity, but don’t like sporting a watch while exercising. It tracks key metrics like sleep, body temperature, activity, heart rates and overall well-being. 

From $349, shop now

Oura Ring. Oura Ring

Apple Watch Ultra 2

This newly launched smartwatch boasts a sleek design and advanced features like Find My iPhone precision and on-device Siri assistant alongside standard activity tracking. Plus, it’s water-resistant up to 100 meters. 

$799, shop now

Apple. Apple

Frame Fitness Pilates Reformer

This at-home reformer is a great gift for your pilates-loving friends and family. It doesn’t require setup or assembly, and it can easily be moved from one room to another, thanks to its wheels. The Bluetooth-enabled touchscreen monitor allows for seamless music and video connectivity, for the ultimate home workout. 

$3,999, shop now

Frame Fitness. Frame Fitness

Nobull Project Women's Knit Runner

This running shoe offers a sock-like fit and soft cushioning, ensuring a high-support, comfortable run. It works for both road and gym surfaces.

$159, shop now

Nobull Project. Nobull Project

Pvolve Total Transformation Bundle

This comprehensive at-home exercise bundle features 13 of Pvolve’s signature resistance and recovery tools, including essentials like ankle bands and weights, a foam roller, a ball and more. 

$624.99, shop now

Pvolve. Pvolve

Face Gym Workout Starter Kit

This workout kit includes a moisturizing face oil, a sculpting face tool for contouring and depuffing and a non-slip cotton headband to keep hair in place. 

$126, shop now

Face Gym. Face Gym

Jack Game Room Combo ANA Fitness Set

This fitness set is the ultimate weightlifting addition to the at-home gym. It has three sets of dumbbells, three kettlebells, two medicine balls, a jump rope, a fitness mat, handlebars, yoga blocks and a back roller. It requires some assembly, but its luxe, minimalist design makes it worthwhile. 

$8,969, shop now

Jack Game Room. Jack Game Room

Peloton Bike+

This stationary bike is immersive and tech-enhanced. It features an HD touchscreen and enhanced speakers, allowing users to bring live and on-demand classes to their homes. 

$2,495, shop now

Peloton. Peloton

Apple Airpods Max

These headphones are an absolute workout gadget essential. Not only do they have a sleek, minimalist design and comfortable ear cushions, but also offer a noise-canceling feature and a 20-hour battery life. 

$549, shop now

Apple. Apple

Wolfpak Neutral Resistance Band Set

This resistance band set is a must-have for mat workouts. It includes three tone bands with different resistance levels and is constructed with built-in latex grips to ensure stability and safety.

$37.95, shop now

Wolfpak. Wolfpak

Bala Bangles Weight Set

Wrist and ankle weights are a good alternative to resistance bands. This weight set is suitable for yoga, aerobics and boxing and provides a seamless fit, thanks to its hook-and-loop fasteners. It also comes with a convenient color-matched carrying case. 

$55, shop now

Bala. Bala

Thirteen Lune Cryo Freeze Tool

This dermatologist-developed face tool depuffs eyes, increases lymphatic drainage, tightens skin and minimizes pores. It is the most luxe addition to the post-exercise relaxation routine. 

$100, shop now

Thirteen Lune. Thirteen Lune

Therabody Recovery Air Pro

This is the ultimate pneumatic compression system. It is customizable, boosts blood circulation, reduces muscle soreness and relieves fatigue and stiffness. 

$1,299, shop now

Therabody. Therabody

Homedics Air Compression Back Stretching Mat

This compression mat provides a rejuvenating experience with its air chambers that mimic yoga stretches, promoting flexibility and relaxation. With four pre-set programs, adjustable intensity levels and a convenient folding design, this mat offers a customizable and convenient solution for relieving tension and pain in the back muscles. 

$269.99, shop now

Homedics. Homedics

Asystem Radical Relief Gel Roll-On

This roll-on gel is an on-the-go pain-fighting solution that your loved one can easily throw into their gym bag. Whether addressing muscle aches, cramps or headaches, this award-winning gel delivers swift relief. 

$49, shop now

Asystem. Asystem

Cymbiotika Ultimate Pain Balm

This balm soothes muscle aches and pains but also stimulates blood flow and increases circulation. It includes a variety of relaxing, healing ingredients like ginger oil, menthol crystals and calendula oil. 

$56, shop now

Cymbiotika. Cymbiotika

Set Active Sculptflex Box Tank Bra

If you want to gift her high-quality activewear, consider this medium-support sports bra, which is a Set Active best-seller. Its boxy shape and tank length create a flattering silhouette, and its fabric is comfortable and breathable. 

$57, shop now

Set Active. Set Active

Elastique Athletics Lisse Tights

These leggings are engineered with advanced compression technology, providing a supportive fit that is ideal for different athletic activities. Plus, it provides UV protection for UPF50+. 

$170, shop now

Elastique Athletics. Elastique Athletics

Nike Yoga Women's Fitted Jacket

This women’s zip-up jacket features a tailored fit and Nike’s signature Dri-fit technology.

$135, shop now

Nike. Nike

Vuori Clothing Sunday Element Track Jacket

This men’s track jacket is a versatile piece designed with moisture-wicking capabilities. It’s an ideal choice for both active pursuits and casual wear. 

$118, shop now

Vuori Clothing. Vuori Clothing

Mack Weldon Stratus Active Short

These men’s shorts are a versatile and performance-driven essential with quick-drying fabric and a comfortable fit. 

$78, shop now

Mack Weldon. Mack Weldon

Lululemon Double Roller

This foam roller is an ultra-light yet effective tool designed for pre-workout stretching and releasing post-workout tension throughout the entire body, allowing you to target even the smallest muscle groups. 

$64, shop now

Lululemon. Lululemon

Dr. Barbara Sturm Body Wash

This isn’t just an ordinary fragrant body wash. This dermatologist-developed product includes hyaluronic acid and prickly pear extract, which provide long-lasting moisture, skin repair and anti-aging benefits, for a little wellness treat. 

$65, shop now

Dr. Barbara Sturm. Dr. Barbara Sturm

Larq Bottle Purevis

Hydration is key to any workout routine. Larq is known for its cutting-edge technology. This water bottle is self-cleaning; it is equipped with UV-C LED technology, which purifies both the water and the bottle itself. 

$99, shop now

Larq. Larq

WelleCo Nourishing Protein

Protein powders are so helpful as a supplement for building muscle. This organic, vegan protein powder helps reduce bloating, balance blood sugar and enhance energy levels. 

$90, shop now

WelleCo. WelleCo

Alo Yoga Warrior Mat

This yoga mat features exceptional grip and cushioning, providing a supportive, odor-free surface for your favorite yogi. Plus, its fabrication is ethically sourced, non-toxic and formaldehyde-free. 

$128, shop now

Alo Yoga. Alo Yoga

Therabody Theragun Mini

The post-workout recovery is essential, too. This Therabody massage gun is a compact and lightweight device that is perfect for on-the-go ache and pain relief for sore muscles. 

$199, shop now

Therabody. Therabody

