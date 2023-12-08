The Best Holiday Gifts for Fitness Aficionados
These are the most luxurious, top-of-the-line gifts for the fitness enthusiasts.Read More
With the holidays approaching, finding the perfect gifts for your fitness-loving friends and family might feel daunting. But we’ve got you covered with the best exercise essentials that even the gym rats who seem to have it all will surely appreciate. Whether you’re shopping for a seasoned exercise enthusiast or someone just starting their fitness journey, these are the most luxurious, top-of-the-line gift ideas for the fitness lover in your life.
The Best Fitness Gift Guide
- Oura Ring Horizon
- Apple Watch Ultra 2
- Frame Fitness Pilates Reformer
- Nobull Project Women's Knit Runner
- Pvolve Total Transformation Bundle
- Face Gym Workout Starter Kit
- Jack Game Room Combo ANA Fitness Set
- Peloton Bike+
- Apple Airpods Max
- Wolfpak Neutral Resistance Band Set
- Bala Bangles Weight Set
- Thirteen Lune Cryo Freeze Tool
- Therabody Recovery Air Pro
- Homedics Air Compression Back Stretching Mat
- Asystem Radical Relief Gel Roll-On
- Cymbiotika Ultimate Pain Balm
- Set Active Sculptflex Box Tank Bra
- Elastique Athletics Lisse Tights
- Nike Yoga Women's Fitted Jacket
- Vuori Clothing Sunday Element Track Jacket
- Mack Weldon Stratus Active Short
- Lululemon Double Roller
- Dr. Barbara Sturm Body Wash
- Larq Bottle Purevis
- WelleCo Nourishing Protein
- Alo Yoga Warrior Mat
- Therabody Theragun Mini
Oura Ring Horizon
Oura Rings are perfect for those who want a wearable option to track their fitness activity, but don’t like sporting a watch while exercising. It tracks key metrics like sleep, body temperature, activity, heart rates and overall well-being.
Apple Watch Ultra 2
This newly launched smartwatch boasts a sleek design and advanced features like Find My iPhone precision and on-device Siri assistant alongside standard activity tracking. Plus, it’s water-resistant up to 100 meters.
Frame Fitness Pilates Reformer
This at-home reformer is a great gift for your pilates-loving friends and family. It doesn’t require setup or assembly, and it can easily be moved from one room to another, thanks to its wheels. The Bluetooth-enabled touchscreen monitor allows for seamless music and video connectivity, for the ultimate home workout.
Nobull Project Women's Knit Runner
This running shoe offers a sock-like fit and soft cushioning, ensuring a high-support, comfortable run. It works for both road and gym surfaces.
Pvolve Total Transformation Bundle
This comprehensive at-home exercise bundle features 13 of Pvolve’s signature resistance and recovery tools, including essentials like ankle bands and weights, a foam roller, a ball and more.
Face Gym Workout Starter Kit
This workout kit includes a moisturizing face oil, a sculpting face tool for contouring and depuffing and a non-slip cotton headband to keep hair in place.
Jack Game Room Combo ANA Fitness Set
This fitness set is the ultimate weightlifting addition to the at-home gym. It has three sets of dumbbells, three kettlebells, two medicine balls, a jump rope, a fitness mat, handlebars, yoga blocks and a back roller. It requires some assembly, but its luxe, minimalist design makes it worthwhile.
Peloton Bike+
This stationary bike is immersive and tech-enhanced. It features an HD touchscreen and enhanced speakers, allowing users to bring live and on-demand classes to their homes.
Apple Airpods Max
These headphones are an absolute workout gadget essential. Not only do they have a sleek, minimalist design and comfortable ear cushions, but also offer a noise-canceling feature and a 20-hour battery life.
Wolfpak Neutral Resistance Band Set
This resistance band set is a must-have for mat workouts. It includes three tone bands with different resistance levels and is constructed with built-in latex grips to ensure stability and safety.
Bala Bangles Weight Set
Wrist and ankle weights are a good alternative to resistance bands. This weight set is suitable for yoga, aerobics and boxing and provides a seamless fit, thanks to its hook-and-loop fasteners. It also comes with a convenient color-matched carrying case.
Thirteen Lune Cryo Freeze Tool
This dermatologist-developed face tool depuffs eyes, increases lymphatic drainage, tightens skin and minimizes pores. It is the most luxe addition to the post-exercise relaxation routine.
Therabody Recovery Air Pro
This is the ultimate pneumatic compression system. It is customizable, boosts blood circulation, reduces muscle soreness and relieves fatigue and stiffness.
Homedics Air Compression Back Stretching Mat
This compression mat provides a rejuvenating experience with its air chambers that mimic yoga stretches, promoting flexibility and relaxation. With four pre-set programs, adjustable intensity levels and a convenient folding design, this mat offers a customizable and convenient solution for relieving tension and pain in the back muscles.
Asystem Radical Relief Gel Roll-On
This roll-on gel is an on-the-go pain-fighting solution that your loved one can easily throw into their gym bag. Whether addressing muscle aches, cramps or headaches, this award-winning gel delivers swift relief.
Cymbiotika Ultimate Pain Balm
This balm soothes muscle aches and pains but also stimulates blood flow and increases circulation. It includes a variety of relaxing, healing ingredients like ginger oil, menthol crystals and calendula oil.
Set Active Sculptflex Box Tank Bra
If you want to gift her high-quality activewear, consider this medium-support sports bra, which is a Set Active best-seller. Its boxy shape and tank length create a flattering silhouette, and its fabric is comfortable and breathable.
Elastique Athletics Lisse Tights
These leggings are engineered with advanced compression technology, providing a supportive fit that is ideal for different athletic activities. Plus, it provides UV protection for UPF50+.
Nike Yoga Women's Fitted Jacket
This women’s zip-up jacket features a tailored fit and Nike’s signature Dri-fit technology.
Vuori Clothing Sunday Element Track Jacket
This men’s track jacket is a versatile piece designed with moisture-wicking capabilities. It’s an ideal choice for both active pursuits and casual wear.
Mack Weldon Stratus Active Short
These men’s shorts are a versatile and performance-driven essential with quick-drying fabric and a comfortable fit.
Lululemon Double Roller
This foam roller is an ultra-light yet effective tool designed for pre-workout stretching and releasing post-workout tension throughout the entire body, allowing you to target even the smallest muscle groups.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Body Wash
This isn’t just an ordinary fragrant body wash. This dermatologist-developed product includes hyaluronic acid and prickly pear extract, which provide long-lasting moisture, skin repair and anti-aging benefits, for a little wellness treat.
Larq Bottle Purevis
Hydration is key to any workout routine. Larq is known for its cutting-edge technology. This water bottle is self-cleaning; it is equipped with UV-C LED technology, which purifies both the water and the bottle itself.
WelleCo Nourishing Protein
Protein powders are so helpful as a supplement for building muscle. This organic, vegan protein powder helps reduce bloating, balance blood sugar and enhance energy levels.
Alo Yoga Warrior Mat
This yoga mat features exceptional grip and cushioning, providing a supportive, odor-free surface for your favorite yogi. Plus, its fabrication is ethically sourced, non-toxic and formaldehyde-free.
Therabody Theragun Mini
The post-workout recovery is essential, too. This Therabody massage gun is a compact and lightweight device that is perfect for on-the-go ache and pain relief for sore muscles.