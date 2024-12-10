Jet Set: Holiday Gifts for the Traveler
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. The holidays are coming up, and if you're not sure about how to find the perfect gift for the jet-setter in your life, you've come to the right place. We've found all the best travel gifts for your loved one who's constantly on a plane and planning her next jaunt, ranging from the practical to the fanciful.
There's no need to panic if you're running out of time—plenty of these presents are available with next-day shipping. If you do have some extra breathing room, consider adding an extra personalization to her holiday gift. From a glamorous duffel bag and aluminum suitcase to a silky eye mask and leather tote bag, these are the best travel gifts for the jet-setter in your life.
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
When it comes to on-the-go tech accessories, a pair of noise-canceling headphones is high on the list of must-haves, especially for those that are always on long-haul flights—no one wants to spend that red-eye over the Atlantic Ocean listening to a screaming baby or snoring seatmate. While there are quite a few options out there, skip the earbuds and try a pair of over-ear headphones. You can't go wrong with Apple (AAPL)'s high-quality AirPods Max headphones, with wireless charging and bluetooth capabilities.
Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandoulière 45
If you want to splurge on a truly great gift that she'll have forever, consider Louis Vuitton's classic duffel bag in monogram canvas. Yes, this is pricey, but the leather travel bag is a timeless staple, and is sure to be her go-to personal item when preparing for trips for years to come.
Isdin The Look of Your Dreams Set
Every frequent traveler needs some quality skincare products, and especially in TSA-approved sizes. This set includes Isdin's eye cream, hyaluronic concentrate and cleanser, for the ultimate refresh.
Smythson Passport Cover in Panama
An elegant passport holder in lightweight yet durable leather is a holiday gift she'll treasure—and one that you know she'll actually use. Crafted in crossgrain leather, Smythson's Panama passport case is both practical and indulgent, with pockets for her passport and travel documents—a lesson in organized style.
Dosey 7-Day Pill Compact
Help the frequent traveler in your life stay organized and healthy while on the go with Dosey's pill compact. It keeps all medications organized in a sleek and stylish compact; it conveniently fits in a carry-on bag or with all their toiletries, and even comes with a built-in mirror.
Cuyana Easy Travel Bag
Replace her tired out travel bag with this chic Italian leather tote bag. It's super lightweight, and is ideal to use as a personal bag along with her go-to rolling suitcase. Treat her to a few travel accessories to really amp up the bag, too, like a crossbody strap for a hands-free option. Add an interior organizer, as well, with pockets for her iPhone, water bottle and more.
Slip Rose Contour Sleep Mask
On the hunt for a petite yet stylish stocking stuffer? A plush silk eye mask will do the trick, like Slip's contour sleep mask, so she can get her beauty sleep no matter where she's trying to rest.
Mother The Biggie Concert Sweatshirt
Keep it simple with a classic and comfy white pullover sweatshirt, so she'll be cozy on her all her upcoming getaways.
Amazon Kindle
If you're contemplating travel gift ideas and gadgets for the bookworm in your life, then order her a new Amazon Kindle ASAP. The latest versions of the e-readers are better than ever, and this particular option is the most lightweight Kindle yet, and a single USB-C charge will last up to six weeks.
Away The Medium: Aluminum Edition
While certain travelers are carry-on bag only, others prefer to check their luggage—if she falls into the latter group, order her Away's Aluminum rolling suitcase, which features an aluminum hard shell, a TSA-approved lock and 360-degree spinner wheels on the outside. The interior is just as well-designed, with an interior compression system for an utterly packable experience, along with a laundry bag. Consider throwing in an AirTag to make sure it doesn't get lost, too.
Bombas Women's Everyday Compression Sock 3-Pack
Socks are, admittedly, not the sexiest of gifts, but that doesn't mean they won't be very much appreciated. Bombas' compression socks will keep her comfortable and supported while traveling, so she can avoid unnecessary swelling once she arrived to her hotel room.
Paravel Packing Cube Quad
Replace her worn-out packing cubes with Paravel's sleek compression set, made out of lightweight, water-resistant nylon. They come in a set of four, and are oh-so-helpful to stay organized while packing—and to fit in a few extra pieces of clothing. If you really want to get her the best gift, make sure to get these monogrammed ahead of time.