Jet Set: Holiday Gifts for the Traveler

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. The holidays are coming up, and if you're not sure about how to find the perfect gift for the jet-setter in your life, you've come to the right place. We've found all the best travel gifts for your loved one who's constantly on a plane and planning her next jaunt, ranging from the practical to the fanciful.

There's no need to panic if you're running out of time—plenty of these presents are available with next-day shipping. If you do have some extra breathing room, consider adding an extra personalization to her holiday gift. From a glamorous duffel bag and aluminum suitcase to a silky eye mask and leather tote bag, these are the best travel gifts for the jet-setter in your life.

