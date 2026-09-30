Lights, Camera, Action: An Insider’s Guide to L.A.’s Historic Hollywood Neighborhood

Beyond the flashy neon signs, touristy attractions and worn-down Walk of Fame, Hollywood remains a vital organ of Los Angeles. It is the birthplace of show business, and in many ways, continues to act as the (albeit dwindling) heartbeat of the city. No matter how much the industry struggles, whether due to lingering issues from the COVID-19 shutdown, SAG-AFTRA strikes or the ever-evolving consequences of artificial intelligence, Hollywood stands strong, rooted in an iconic history that keeps us hopeful for its future.

While locals have a tendency to avoid this part of town, I reject this notion—there are still plenty of hidden gems, noteworthy restaurants and swanky hotels worth exploring in Hollywood. Though the boundaries of Hollywood are often debated, we’re choosing to focus on the central part of the city, rather than extending all the way down to Melrose Avenue (which is, in many ways, its own neighborhood entirely).

Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a longtime local who has never given this storied neighborhood a real chance, this guide has been designed to help you fall in love with a historic part of town that once served as the flashy playground for the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra and Clark Gable. From swanky speakeasies to Michelin-starred restaurants, this guide covers the very best of dining, drinking and doing in Hollywood.