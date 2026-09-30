Lights, Camera, Action: An Insider’s Guide to L.A.’s Historic Hollywood Neighborhood
From swanky speakeasies to Michelin-starred restaurants, we’re covering the very best of dining, drinking and doing in Hollywood.Read More
Beyond the flashy neon signs, touristy attractions and worn-down Walk of Fame, Hollywood remains a vital organ of Los Angeles. It is the birthplace of show business, and in many ways, continues to act as the (albeit dwindling) heartbeat of the city. No matter how much the industry struggles, whether due to lingering issues from the COVID-19 shutdown, SAG-AFTRA strikes or the ever-evolving consequences of artificial intelligence, Hollywood stands strong, rooted in an iconic history that keeps us hopeful for its future.
While locals have a tendency to avoid this part of town, I reject this notion—there are still plenty of hidden gems, noteworthy restaurants and swanky hotels worth exploring in Hollywood. Though the boundaries of Hollywood are often debated, we’re choosing to focus on the central part of the city, rather than extending all the way down to Melrose Avenue (which is, in many ways, its own neighborhood entirely).
Whether you’re a first-time visitor or a longtime local who has never given this storied neighborhood a real chance, this guide has been designed to help you fall in love with a historic part of town that once served as the flashy playground for the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Frank Sinatra and Clark Gable. From swanky speakeasies to Michelin-starred restaurants, this guide covers the very best of dining, drinking and doing in Hollywood.
The Insider's Guide to Hollywood
- Chateau Marmont
- The Prospect Hollywood
- The Aster
- A Few More of Hollywood’s Leading Stays…
- Linden
- Musso & Frank Grill
- Jemma Hollywood
- Rokusho and Udatsu
- Gwen
- Mother Wolf
- Encore Bites…
- Lemon Grove
- The Spare Room
- Bar Avoja
- Good Times at Davey Wayne’s
- No Vacancy
- Lights, Camera, Cocktails…
- See a Concert at the Hollywood Bowl
- Stroll the Hollywood Reservoir
- Rent a Car and Drive Through the Hills
- Buy Tickets to a Show at Hollywood Pantages Theatre
- Beyond the Red Carpet…
Where to Stay
Chateau Marmont
- 8221 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Sunset Boulevard’s Chateau Marmont is one of L.A.’s most famous (or perhaps infamous) stays. Just outside the city limits of West Hollywood, the Chateau remains a popular celebrity hideaway, but back in the day, it was famous for its wild parties and over-the-top clientele—notable happenings include John Belushi’s tragic overdose, Led Zeppelin’s motorcycle ride through the hallways and Jim Morrison’s infamous balcony fall. Today, the reputation for chaos has simmered down a bit, and the 63 rooms, cottages and bungalows now serve as creative havens for travelers looking to experience a salacious piece of Hollywood history.
The Prospect Hollywood
- 1850 N Cherokee Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Prospect is a 24-room boutique oasis that blends maximalist charm with timeless Hollywood glitz and glamour. A 1939 Hollywood Regency-style building served as the blank canvas for designer Martyn Lawrence Bullard, who brought this historic property back to life with lush, bright green landscaping, custom furnishings, busy wallpaper and vintage decor. Each room is completely unique, maintaining its own personality across bright color palettes, glistening chandeliers and elegant crown moldings.
The Aster
- 717 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Golden Age of Hollywood was, for better or worse, all about status, elitism and prestige, and though the peak era of socialites and “it girls” has seemingly ended, The Aster is keeping the spirit of exclusivity alive through its members-only club and hotel. This 35-suite property is tucked away on Vine Street, keeping you close enough to the action but far enough away to feel some reprieve. Enjoy everything from a scenic rooftop and design-forward pool to a polished urban aesthetic and VIP velvet-rope treatment.
A Few More of Hollywood’s Leading Stays…
The Kimpton Everly is a 216-room hotel with a modern ambiance that’s great for pet-friendly travelers. For a more storied stay, head to the historic Hollywood Roosevelt and book a night in the swanky Marilyn Monroe Suite, or enjoy the dimly lit, adults-only vibes at the new-ish Whisky Hotel, which opened in spring 2025.
Where to Eat
Linden
- 5936 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Linden is a Black-owned eatery that brings the diverse flavors of New York’s most prominent diasporas to Sunset Boulevard. The design-forward interior is an ideal blend of elevated and cozy, featuring thick red velvet curtains, exposed white brick walls and an overhead display of greenery. Expect new iterations of the menu each season, with consistent favorites being the Caesar brûlée, cornmeal-dusted snapper and oxtail wagyu pie.
Musso & Frank Grill
- 6667 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028
As the oldest restaurant in Hollywood, The Musso & Frank Grill serves up a storied dining experience frequented by the likes of Charlie Chaplin, Marilyn Monroe and Humphrey Bogart during L.A.’s heyday. Stark white tablecloths, ice-cold martinis served sidecar-style and waiters sporting cherry-red blazers evoke a sense of nostalgia, and though the food isn’t necessarily the best you’ll find in the city, it's comforting and unfussy. Start with the zucchini Florentine and a classic shrimp cocktail before diving into a main course of filet mignon or ribeye cap steak.
Jemma Hollywood
- 1717 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028
The sister restaurant to L.A.’s beloved Italian-American hotspot Ospi, Jemma serves up noteworthy pasta dishes in a trattoria-inspired setting on Vine. The East Coast-style pizzas are made with a signature dough that takes 48 hours to leaven, and while you should definitely get the Margherita or vodka pie to share with the table, keep your focus on the pastas. The mandilli features silky smooth sheet-style noodles coated in an herbaceous pesto cream, but chef Jackson Kalb’s most famous offering is, without a doubt, the spicy rigatoni.
Rokusho and Udatsu
- 6630 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Rokusho and Udatsu offer a two-in-one Japanese dining experience from Michelin-recognized chef Hisashi Udatsu. The brutalist restaurants, which offer highly distinctive experiences, are stacked atop one another in a somewhat unassuming building on a quieter part of Sunset Boulevard. Downstairs, Rokusho serves craft cocktails and innovative dishes like the sweet shrimp and scallop tartare or wagyu and bluefin tuna carpaccio. Upstairs, Udatsu offers a more formal omakase experience complete with premium sake pairings and waitresses sporting traditional kimonos.
Gwen
- 6600 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Musso & Frank’s might be Hollywood’s go-to steakhouse for nostalgia, but those prioritizing culinary quality should opt for chef Curtis Stone’s Gwen. The Michelin-starred eatery doubles as an upscale restaurant and renowned butcher shop, spotlighting meats, wood-fired cooking and seasonal California produce. Each dinner kicks off with a little amuse-bouche and fresh bread and butter, but rather than limit guests to a curated tasting menu, patrons build their own experience with à la carte ordering. Start with the grilled squid skewers, lamb ribs and ricotta gnocchi before enjoying the 12-ounce filet as your main.
Mother Wolf
- 1545 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
If there were a contest for the most beautiful restaurant in Los Angeles, chef Evan Funke’s Mother Wolf would be a top contender. The striking space is all pink tones, sky-high ceilings and dramatic columns with foxed mirrors. Roman flair extends from the design into the menu, which highlights traditional Italian cooking with farm-fresh California produce. As is the case when visiting any of Funke’s restaurants, the stuffed squash blossoms are a can’t-miss starter, followed by the oxtail meatballs. I’m partial to the pizzas, but when it comes to pasta, opt for the fusilli al cinghiale or spaghetti all’arrabbiata.
Encore Bites…
Love2eat Thai Bistro is the ultimate place for comforting Thai classics like pad see ew or drunken noodles. Though diner culture has somewhat died in the city, Clark Street reigns supreme for its chewy pancakes and timeless tuna melt. Albeit a bit kitschy, Yamashiro is a Hollywood icon that boasts unparalleled city views, and L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele is a refuge for pizza lovers who want the real deal from Naples.
Where to Drink
Lemon Grove
- 717 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028
In recent years, Hollywood has lost some of its best rooftops, including Grandmaster Recorders and Mama Shelter. However, Lemon Grove continues to fill the void, slinging a variety of fruity beverages in the middle of the city’s skyline. Indulge in an array of bar bites like the warm camembert and fritto misto while sipping on the smoky Cactus Flower cocktail or Lemon Grove’s signature Lambrusco-topped sangria. The menu also features plenty of zero-proof options ranging from mocktails to non-alcoholic wines.
The Spare Room
- 7000 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
As the name suggests, The Spare Room is a gaming-themed bar known for its shiny bowling lanes. Coffered ceilings, antique lamps and Art Deco decor take center stage, yielding an upbeat backdrop for a little friendly competition and camaraderie. While you’ll likely come for games, you’ll stay for the massive punch bowls that can serve up to 20 people—perfect for group events or birthday parties.
Bar Avoja
- 1545 Wilcox Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Bar Avoja is a ritzy lounge tucked behind a hefty velvet curtain at the back of chef Evan Funke’s Mother Wolf. While you’ll definitely want to stop by after dinner, Bar Avoja’s elegant cocktail program makes it a worthwhile destination all on its own. Plush couches beckon you to kick back with a classic Negroni or bubbly spritz, while dim, red-toned lighting borders on theatrical in the best way.
Good Times at Davey Wayne’s
- 1611 N El Centro Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Walking into Good Times at Davey Wayne’s feels like walking into a '70s-era house party. One of the city’s most iconic speakeasies, guests enter through an old refrigerator and are greeted by a mid-century modern oasis with its very own backyard. Inside, there’s a main bar and DJ setup, but outside, swinging chairs and designated smoking areas take you back in time, while a retro trailer slings the bar’s famous boozy snow cones.
No Vacancy
- 1727 N Hudson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Another famous Hollywood speakeasy, No Vacancy transports guests to America’s Prohibition era inside a surviving Victorian estate just off the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Candlelit corners and antique furnishings set the tone for an evening of allure. Though you might be tempted to branch out with one of the bar’s signature libations, stick with a dirty martini or Old Fashioned for a more fitting experience.
Lights, Camera, Cocktails…
Though it’s a bit further down from the main strip of Hollywood, Sassafras Saloon exudes Southern charm thanks to its rustic, New Orleans-inspired setting and themed cocktails. LP Vinyl Bar and Sunset & Vinyl are must-visits for music lovers, while Frolic Room is a no-fuss dive, and Tramp Stamp Granny’s is best for breaking a sweat on the glowing dance floor.
What to Do
See a Concert at the Hollywood Bowl
- 2301 Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Despite its seasonal programming, the Hollywood Bowl remains one of L.A.’s most sought-after and iconic venues. This outdoor amphitheater looks out onto the surrounding hills, featuring an open-air stage that has become a symbol of summer in the city. In addition to headlining concerts, you can also visit for live screenings and accompanying orchestra performances. The venue’s legendary Supper in Your Seats program allows you to enjoy a three-course meal by Suzanne Goin, along with a bottle of wine, but you can also visit one of the many on-site food vendors beforehand or bring your own picnic.
Stroll the Hollywood Reservoir
Runyon Canyon might be famous for its city views and C-list celebrity sightings, but when you don’t feel like dealing with the crowded trail and influencer chaos, enjoy a more peaceful walk along the Lake Hollywood Reservoir. The surrounding Santa Monica Mountains landscape makes you feel worlds away from the city, and the entire 3.5-mile loop—which is mostly flat—takes around an hour and a half.
Rent a Car and Drive Through the Hills
For a quintessential L.A. experience, rent a Ferrari or Lamborghini from Sunset Boulevard’s DrivePML and head up Outpost Drive for sweeping city views and direct access to Mulholland. Once the sun begins to set, get lost in the hills, pulling over at various lookout spots for photos as you admire the birthplace of big dreams and showbiz.
Buy Tickets to a Show at Hollywood Pantages Theatre
- 6233 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Steeped in Old Hollywood glamour, the nearly 100-year-old Pantages Theatre is an architectural jewel showcasing the very best of Art Deco design. Soaring ceilings, gilded details and plush red seating set the stage for a variety of plays, and this summer, Broadway fans can look forward to a timeless production of The Phantom of the Opera.
Beyond the Red Carpet…
Whether you’re a fan of film history or simply want to stroll around some of the most pristine grounds in the city, those who aren’t easily spooked should drive over to the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. It’s free to enter and generally open to the public, but during the summer and into fall, it hosts Cinespia screenings of your favorite films. If you’re up for a more intense hike, consider trekking six miles to the Hollywood Sign, or do as the locals do and hit up the Hollywood Farmers’ Market on Sundays.