These Are the Exhibitions Not to Miss in Hong Kong

Asia Society, through June 21, 2026



This long-overdue retrospective, curated by Dr. Tiffany Wai-Ying Beres with Dr. Einor Cervone, Dr. Owen Duffy, and Dr. B Li.and co-produced by the Asia Society in Houston (where it debuted) and Asia Society Hong Kong, brings into focus for the first time how Hung Hsien pioneered a reinvention of traditional Chinese ink, developing a luminous visual language capable of evoking the invisible. Drawing on the natural and energetic flow of all things, her abstractions move toward a cosmological and, at times, transcendental register. One of the most quietly innovative ink painters of the 20th Century, the now 92-year-old artist has sustained a practice defined by constant oscillation—between East and







































West, between the visible and the felt. After training in traditional ink painting under the scholar-painter Prince Pu Ru, she became one of the few women to exhibit with Taiwan's avant-garde Fifth Moon Group, which sought to modernize ink through a synthesis of Eastern and Western approaches. Her move to the U.S. in the mid-1960s exposed her to the expressive freedoms of postwar abstraction, yet her work remained anchored in a deep spiritual and philosophical grounding inherited from the East. It is precisely this dual inheritance that enabled her to push abstraction toward increasingly evocative, almost mystical dimensions—approaching the invisible, gesturing toward the not-yet-visible and engaging with the enduring mysteries of the universe.

