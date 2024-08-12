The Best Bars in Hong Kong, from Speakeasies to Cocktail Lounges

Hong Kong is one of the most exhilarating cities in the world, keeping pace with the likes of New York City, London and Tokyo. Nicknamed “Asia’s World City” for good reason, the vertical playground is home to exceptional restaurants, tranquil temples, high-end shopping malls, legendary nightlife, top-tier museums, edgy art galleries and more skyscrapers than any other city in the world. It’s also one of the world’s classiest cocktail capitals. Need proof that Hong Kong’s bar scene is as buzzy as ever? Take a look at this year’s “Asia’s 50 Best Bars” winners where a total of nine Hong Kong bars earned a spot on the prestigious list, and an exciting newcomer debuted at number one.

The intoxicating city has something for everyone, from sprawling, ornate cocktail lounges occupying the top floors of cloud-piercing hotels for the luxury-seeking traveler to surreal sci-fi chic speakeasies for those looking for their The Fifth Element moment. Looking to pair a negroni with a mortadella sandwich and Italo disco? Or perhaps you’re into late-night debauchery in a moody boîte with sultry live jazz, vintage cigars and martinis? The beautifully chaotic and captivating city has it all, though the overwhelming number of drinking den options might make you consider tearing your passport to shreds. Don’t do that. Instead, keep reading to discover some of the best cocktail bars in the glittering megacity, from swanky haunts with world-renowned, tuxedo-wearing mixologists to walk-in-only jewel-box-sized omakase-style bars.