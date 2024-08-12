The Best Bars in Hong Kong, from Speakeasies to Cocktail Lounges
Hong Kong is one of the most exhilarating cities in the world, keeping pace with the likes of New York City, London and Tokyo. Nicknamed “Asia’s World City” for good reason, the vertical playground is home to exceptional restaurants, tranquil temples, high-end shopping malls, legendary nightlife, top-tier museums, edgy art galleries and more skyscrapers than any other city in the world. It’s also one of the world’s classiest cocktail capitals. Need proof that Hong Kong’s bar scene is as buzzy as ever? Take a look at this year’s “Asia’s 50 Best Bars” winners where a total of nine Hong Kong bars earned a spot on the prestigious list, and an exciting newcomer debuted at number one.
The intoxicating city has something for everyone, from sprawling, ornate cocktail lounges occupying the top floors of cloud-piercing hotels for the luxury-seeking traveler to surreal sci-fi chic speakeasies for those looking for their The Fifth Element moment. Looking to pair a negroni with a mortadella sandwich and Italo disco? Or perhaps you’re into late-night debauchery in a moody boîte with sultry live jazz, vintage cigars and martinis? The beautifully chaotic and captivating city has it all, though the overwhelming number of drinking den options might make you consider tearing your passport to shreds. Don’t do that. Instead, keep reading to discover some of the best cocktail bars in the glittering megacity, from swanky haunts with world-renowned, tuxedo-wearing mixologists to walk-in-only jewel-box-sized omakase-style bars.
Where to Drink in Hong Kong
Kinsman
- 65 Peel St, Central, Hong Kong
Entering this 50-seat Cantonese cocktail salon feels like you’ve just stumbled into a Wong Kar-wai film. Opened in early 2024, Kinsman’s nostalgic and highly Instagrammable retro interior was modeled after old-school Hong Kong bing sutt and Japanese kissaten cafes, from the lush red leather booths and shophouse-inspired checkered flooring to the kaleidoscopic mural of bygone Hong Kong landmarks behind the bar. Also behind the bar is co-owner, dining editor and head mixologist Gavin Yeung, whose creative cocktails highlight overlooked Cantonese and Chinese spirits and give modern-day drinkers a taste of Hong Kong’s former glory days as a spirit-distilling hub. Take, for example, the “Kowloon Dairy,” an earthy riff on milk punch: Roselle and Magnolia liqueurs are blended with hemp seed, monk fruit spirit, citrus, milk and pu’er tea, then topped with a frothy salted cream. Hungry? Order Cantonese bistro dishes like a lap cheong (Chinese sausage) platter with housemade pickles, wagyu ox tongue baked rice with 24-month aged comté cheese, and a variety of tong sui (Chinese dessert soups).
The Savory Project
- 4 Staunton Street, Soho, Central, Hong Kong
Opened in the lively Soho district in 2023, the hype isn’t dying down anytime soon for The Savory Project. After all, it’s helmed by Jay Khan and Ajit Gurung, the superstar team behind Coa, an eternally buzzy, Mexican-inspired, agave-focused cocktail joint that’s earned the top spot by “Asia’s 50 Best Bars” multiple times.
It’s all in the name here, as meticulously crafted cocktails and non-alcoholic creations are made with unexpected ingredients that emphasize all things savory. Give your go-to extra dirty martini a break and order the umami-packed “Shitake Bamboo,” made with shitake mushroom, spicy umeshu and fortified wine. For a beyond-flavorful alternative, try the “Thai Beef Salad,” made with beef, peanut, coconut, chili, kaffir lime and rum.
Artifact Bar
- LG/F, Jardine House, No, 1 & 2, Shop 5 & 7, 1 Connaught Pl, Central, Hong Kong
Come to this atmospheric, sci-fi chic speakeasy for endless photo-perfect opportunities. Stay for the excellent cocktails, including a savory “Caviar Martini.” Tucked away in the basement of a high-end food hall, this hidden gem’s otherworldly interiors by Nelson Chow were inspired by the serene atmosphere of underground water reservoirs, sci-fi movie spaceships and brutalist architecture. The vibey atmosphere is just as head-spinning as the cocktails. Consider giving your tastebuds a thrill with the “Bread and Butter Milk Punch,” featuring bourbon, rye, lemon, corn, toasted brioche and butter. Order delectable bar bites by chef Sato Kiyoshi to complete your out-of-this-world experience.
Salisterra Bar
- The Upper House, 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong
For a dose of that famous Hong Kong skyline, head to The Upper House, one of the most coveted addresses in the city. Entering from the serene hotel lobby, guests are whisked away up 49 floors in a matter of seconds by a smooth elevator and then released onto a striking sky bridge, which majestically floats above a Guggenheim-like atrium and guides you into Salisterra, the swanky André Fu-designed hideaway frequented by designer-clad Hong Kong socialites and celebrity visitors. Guests can enjoy drinks with a Mediterranean-inspired meal in the decadent main dining room, but make your way into the intimate Wes Anderson-esque bar lounge for VIP vibes, impeccable people-watching and martinis amid jaw-dropping vistas of the iconic skyline and Victoria Harbour.
Mostly Harmless
- 2 f, 110 Queen’s Rd West, Sai Ying Pun, Hong Kong
Where have all the cool kids gone, you asked? They’re sipping farm-to-glass cocktails in Sai Ying Pun at Mostly Harmless, an intimate, hip, yet unpretentious omakase-style bar that opened in 2021. Helmed by acclaimed bartender Ezra Star, you’ll find the ever-changing cocktail menu written in Magic Marker on the glossy white-tiled walls, along with the names of every guest who walks in the door. What’s in your drink at this walk-in-only watering hole depends on the ingredients Star finds during her regular visits to local markets and farms. No matter what you order, the mixology masters ensure that the drinks at Mostly Harmless are always killer.
The Aubrey
- Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, 5 Connaught Road, Central, Hong Kong
The Mandarin Oriental is one of Hong Kong’s most luxurious hotels, so of course it’s home to an impossibly exquisite bar. High up on the 25th floor is The Aubrey, a glamorous Japanese izakaya dressed in maximalist, antique-clad interiors. Opened in 2021 and designed to resemble the home of a 19th-century European art collector with a penchant for Japanism, there are several head-turning rooms to explore, each offering distinct and memorable bar experiences. In the mood for high balls and craft cocktails? The ornate main bar, which also offers some of the most dramatic views of Hong Kong, is for you. Craving oysters, champagne and sparkling sake? Then it’s all about the aptly named Champagne & Sake Bar. Expect a designer-clad clientele sipping cocktails and nibbling on Japanese bites in the curio lounge, dotted with Tiffany lamps, potted ferns and eclectic, gallery-worthy artwork. Plus, a rotating roster of top-notch local and international DJs steps up to the late-night decks after 10 p.m. In other words, it’s all happening at this ever-vibrant, see-and-be-seen hotspot.
Argo
- Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong, 8 Finance St, Central, Hong Kong
You don’t have to stay at the lavish Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong to experience unmatched luxury. All you have to do is visit the hotel’s ground-floor lobby and step into the beautiful people-packed Argo. One could easily mistake the AB Concept-designed cocktail bar for an elegant conservatory. An abundance of small terrariums, mirrors and brilliant views of Victoria Harbour via floor-to-ceiling glass walls bring the outdoors inside. The unabashed opulence doesn’t end there: Argo’s focal point is a soaring, sparkling glass display case artfully filled with a variety of rare spirits above the marble-clad bar. Just as sublime as the neoclassical-drenched interiors are the riffs on classic cocktails with Asian-sourced ingredients, like the “Deathless Old Fashioned,” made with Macallan 12, D.O.M Bénédictine, bitters and lacto-fermented strawberries.
DarkSide
- Rosewood Hong Kong, 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
If you’re into vintage cigars, sultry live jazz performances and rubbing elbows with a stylish crowd in a swanky speakeasy-inspired setting, then DarkSide is the place to be. Hidden away in the Rosewood Hong Kong, which is majestically perched along Kowloon’s Tsim Sha Tsui waterfront, this high-style, devilishly good-looking drinking den features sumptuous seating and a stunning ceiling installation of rotating hourglasses handcrafted in Murano, Italy. Embrace your dark side in the moody, award-winning haunt while regaling in live music from Hong Kong’s finest jazz performers and ordering from a menu filled with rare, dark spirits and signature cocktails that pay homage to Kowloon’s “dark side” moniker.
Quinary
- 56, 58 Hollywood Rd, Central, Hong Kong
Quinary isn’t your average cocktail bar. When it swung open its doors back in 2012 on Hollywood Road, it instantly became a magnet for serious cocktail connoisseurs. Today, the multi-award-winning, multi-sensory bar is still going strong, which makes sense considering it was dreamt up by Hong Kong’s most celebrated mixologist, Antonio Lai. If it’s your first time visiting this walk-in-only perennial hotspot, grab a seat at the long, glowing bar and order their best-selling tipple (and perhaps Hong Kong’s most famous cocktail), the “Earl Grey Caviar Martini.” It’s made with Cointreau, citrus vodka, elderflower syrup and burstable Earl Grey boba-like “caviar” beads and crowned with a cloud of Earl Grey-infused foam.
Bar Leone
- 11-15 Bridges St, Central, Hong Kong
Opened in mid-2023 in Hong Kong’s Central District, this Italian cocktail bar, led by Argo alum Lorenzo Antinori, earned the top accolade on “Asia’s 50 Best Bars” for 2024. And rightfully so! Inspired by the warm, local Roman spots in Antinori’s hometown of Trastevere, vintage posters of Al Pacino and the pope line the walls and patrons in roomy banquettes sip negronis and frozen cappuccinos to a soundtrack of Italian opera and Italo disco. Everything here is must-order-worthy, from an espresso martini sweetened with biscotti liqueur to a whiskey sour crafted with olive oil. Then there’s the mouthwatering fare, like Italian fried chicken sprinkled with Parmigiana and Bar Leone’s most popular dish, the Roman-stuffed pizza with a hill of mortadella, whipped ricotta and pickled chilis.