An Insider’s Guide to the Best Luxury Hotels in Hong Kong

Home to more skyscrapers than any other city in the world, Hong Kong has so much to offer. From head-turning street art and killer nightlife, to secluded islands and luxury shopping malls, to historic temples and newly-opened Michelin-starred restaurants, the ever-exhilarating city has something for every traveler.

After a long day of exploring the electrifying metropolis and experiencing intense sensory overload, you’re going to want to collapse into a cloud-like bed. Whether you’re looking for a hip minimalist boutique hotel or a sophisticated, soul-soothing retreat in the city skies, there’s no shortage of dreamy (and highly Instagrammable) stays in this dynamic, must-visit city.

But not all of Hong Kong’s luxury hotels are created equal. Some are tucked into sleek skyscrapers and offer exquisite views of the vertical city, while others house rooftop restaurants, colossal spas and swanky speakeasies. Below, we’ve rounded up Hong Kong’s best luxury hotel standouts.

