An Insider’s Guide to the Best Luxury Hotels in Hong Kong
Whether you’re looking for a hip minimalist boutique hotel or a sophisticated, soul-soothing retreat in the city skies, there’s no shortage of dreamy stays in Hong Kong.Read More
Home to more skyscrapers than any other city in the world, Hong Kong has so much to offer. From head-turning street art and killer nightlife, to secluded islands and luxury shopping malls, to historic temples and newly-opened Michelin-starred restaurants, the ever-exhilarating city has something for every traveler.
After a long day of exploring the electrifying metropolis and experiencing intense sensory overload, you’re going to want to collapse into a cloud-like bed. Whether you’re looking for a hip minimalist boutique hotel or a sophisticated, soul-soothing retreat in the city skies, there’s no shortage of dreamy (and highly Instagrammable) stays in this dynamic, must-visit city.
But not all of Hong Kong’s luxury hotels are created equal. Some are tucked into sleek skyscrapers and offer exquisite views of the vertical city, while others house rooftop restaurants, colossal spas and swanky speakeasies. Below, we’ve rounded up Hong Kong’s best luxury hotel standouts.
The Most Luxurious Hotels in Hong Kong
Rosewood Hong Kong
- 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
One of the most luxurious addresses in all of Hong Kong (and the winner of the number two spot on The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023 list), this sophisticated stunner is in a league of its own. Set in the heart of the trendy arts and design hub Victoria Dockside, the 65-story Rosewood Hong Kong, designed by New York-based firm Kohn Pedersen Fox, soars above glittering Victoria Harbour, providing guests with plenty of pretty-as-a-postcard views. Boasting 11 dining options, from the swanky Michelin-starred Indian restaurant Chaat to the more laidback Holt’s Café, which offers a contemporary take on cha chaan tengs (classic Hong Kong-style diners), plus a wellness center with an infinity outdoor pool, Rosewood Hong Kong is a hotel icon in the city.
Vibrant art is sprinkled throughout the property, including a gigantic sculpture of a napping elephant. Fans of Damien Hirst’s butterfly-wing paintings should head to The Butterfly Room for a chic British afternoon tea, but if rare aged spirits, vintage cigars and live jazz performances are more your thing, look no further than the buzzy drinking den, Darkside. The Tony Chi-designed 322 guest rooms and 91 deluxe suites are incredibly spacious, featuring opulent-meets-eclectic interiors and Victoria Harbour views. You can expect to reach nirvana when relaxing in the freestanding soaking tub.
The Upper House
- 88 Queensway, Admiralty, Hong Kong
The mesmeric vistas alone make staying at this sublime sanctuary in the sky worthwhile; the 117 rooms start on the 38th floor and float above Pacific Place in Admiralty, between Wan Chai and Central. Dreamt up by lauded Hong Kong designer André Fu, The Upper House exudes pared-back luxury at its most serene and stylish. Guests are carried to their sky-high guest rooms in a matter of seconds by smooth, peaceful elevators, which are devoid of “close door” buttons. The sprawling, residence-like spacious rooms and suites are decked out in a calming palette of muted tones, and feature bamboo paneling, nature-inspired artwork and floor-to-ceiling windows at every turn. All rooms feature complimentary “Maxi bars" and sumptuous 300-square-foot bathrooms. Whether you’re enjoying afternoon tea, dinner or late-night tipples on the 49th floor at the fashionista-frequented Mediterranean restaurant Salisterra, or you’re soaking in your room’s limestone bathtub facing a wall of windows, you will always have cinematic views of the harbor and Victoria Peak at this cloud-brushing oasis.
The Fleming
- 41 Fleming Rd, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
There’s so much to swoon over at this design-forward and retro-chic 66-key boutique Hong Kong hotel property conveniently located on—you guessed it—Fleming Road, in the ever-exciting Wan Chai District. Formerly an ordinary business hotel, The Fleming received a snazzy makeover in 2017, inspired by Hong Kong’s famous Star Ferry and the city’s industrial era style of the ‘60s and ‘70s. The atmospheric, low-ceilinged lobby is outfitted with maritime-themed furnishings, industrial lamps and a wall of vintage mailboxes. A cherry-red elevator with curved edges and brass detailing carries guests to their nautical, retro-glam rooms. Inside, there are blue-and-white striped rugs and throw pillows, factory-like windows and Art Deco-style bathrooms with bottle green-tiled walls, porthole mirrors and Chinese apothecary-inspired bespoke amenities. Be sure to make time to dine downstairs at Osteria Marzia for seafood-centric Italian dishes and Southern Italian wines. Plus, it's conveniently located just a few minutes from the closest MTR station.
Tuve Hotel
- 16 Tsing Fung St, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong
Blink and you’ll miss the entrance to this minimalist hotel, nestled beneath an overpass on a narrow street in Tin Hau, a laid-back, non-touristy neighborhood east of Victoria Park, on the north side of Hong Kong Island. Entering Tuve’s intimate, cavelike lobby—with perforated metal walls and ceilings, surreal speckled lighting and an eye-catching brass reception desk—feels like stepping into a shadowy den designed by Rick Owens. Upstairs are 66 calm, light-filled and minimally furnished rooms, outfitted with warm wood, white textiles and exposed concrete. The low-slung beds are cloud-like, and the marble bathrooms, replete with massive walk-in rain showers and Le Labo toiletries, are downright divine. Before exploring the charming neighborhood, stop by the hip ground-floor café, 101 Binary, for coffee, salads, sandwiches and live acoustic sets from local indie musicians in an industrial-chic setting. It’s worth noting this is a relatively no-frills spot in terms of amenities; there’s not a swimming pool nor a gym.
The Peninsula Hong Kong
- Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
If you like your hotels steeped in history, your rooms ultra-decadent and your lobby palace-like, then the Peninsula Hong Kong is the spot for you. Located on Tsim Sha Tsui’s Kowloon waterfront, this splendid gem, renowned as the “Grand Dame of the Far East,” has remained one of the most coveted stays in Hong Kong ever since it opened its doors in 1928.
Prepare to be blown away when stepping into one of the grandest hotel lobbies of them all, replete with a sea of palm trees, cathedral-high ceilings, gilded columns and live jazz performances. Plus, there’s exquisite people-watching, particularly amid afternoon tea, when the palatial space fills with well-heeled locals and tourists, who gather over three-tiered towers of treats. As for its 300 airy guest rooms and suites? They come with lush beds fit for royalty, floor-to-ceiling windows, silken textiles, cherry blossom artwork and understated chandeliers, all in soul-soothing neutral tones. The iconic five-star hotel, which is the oldest hotel in Hong Kong and one of the oldest in Asia, is home to multiple dining venues, like the Michelin-starred fine dining Cantonese eatery Spring Moon, French restaurant Gaddi's and the Philippe Starck-designed hotspot Felix Bar, in addition to a world-class spa with a sauna and steam rooms, a fitness center and a Roman-style indoor pool.
If guests want to arrive in over-the-top style, they can splurge on a quick private helicopter ride from the airport to the hotel. For a slightly less extravagant option, guests can opt for a suited-up chauffeur in a bespoke Rolls-Royce Phantom, painted in the hotel’s signature Brewster green.
The Hari
- 330 Lockhart Rd, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
The Hari Hong Kong opened in Wan Chai at the end of 2020, and the 210-key property, designed by London-based architect Tara Bernerd, quickly became a jet-set favorite. The intimate lobby lounge has a feel akin to a hip fashion editor’s downtown Manhattan loft. The shadowy space’s shelves are scattered with art and photography books, while eye-catching graphic paintings dot the walls and plush, jewel-toned velvet seating beckons to a stylish crowd.
The high-end guest rooms upstairs share that sexy, sleek yet cozy vibe, albeit with panoramic views and Arabescato marble bathrooms with walk-in showers. Looking to splurge? The rooftop suites, complete with private terraces overlooking the city, do not disappoint. Zoku, a Japanese eatery on the second floor, offers a seafood-centric menu, with a palm-fringed outdoor terrace for al fresco dining. At the elegant Lucciola, guests can expect classic Italian dishes with a modern twist.