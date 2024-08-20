Jet Set: What to Give Your Summer Beach House Host

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. Summer is coming to a close, and if you've been lucky enough to score an invite to a friend's beach house this season, then you're going to want to make sure you've shown your hostess just how much you appreciate their hospitality. While there's no need to go over the top, it's never a good idea to show up empty-handed. A thoughtful gift is the best way to not only acknowledge all the host has done for you by welcoming you into their home, but also definitely helps you guarantee that second invite. Don't fret if you've left the hostess gift to the last-minute—we've got you covered. From rattan coasters and the most tasteful cheese board accoutrements to the ultimate garden accessory and an indulgent olive oil, these are the best gifts for your summer beach house host.