Jet Set: What to Give Your Summer Beach House Host
Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you're already packing for your next adventure or you're just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we're here to help with all your jet-setting needs.
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. Summer is coming to a close, and if you've been lucky enough to score an invite to a friend's beach house this season, then you're going to want to make sure you've shown your hostess just how much you appreciate their hospitality. While there's no need to go over the top, it's never a good idea to show up empty-handed. A thoughtful gift is the best way to not only acknowledge all the host has done for you by welcoming you into their home, but also definitely helps you guarantee that second invite. Don't fret if you've left the hostess gift to the last-minute—we've got you covered. From rattan coasters and the most tasteful cheese board accoutrements to the ultimate garden accessory and an indulgent olive oil, these are the best gifts for your summer beach house host.
The Best Hostess Gift Ideas to Guarantee a Second Invite
Flamingo Estate Heritage Extra Virgin Olive Oil
If you're at a loss for what to bring any host, I'm a firm believer that you can't go wrong with a high-quality olive oil. It's one of the few kitchen ingredients that even those who don't fancy themselves gourmand home cooks will still use. This Flamingo Estate EVOO is grown by a fourth-generation olive farmer in California, and is perfect to use as a salad dressing or to roast or sauté dishes—definitely Ina Garten "good olive oil" approved.
Claus Porto Voga Acacia Tuberose Soap
It's always a good idea to bring the host something that you know will be put to use, and won't add unnecessary clutter to the home. This hand soap is a great gift option for something that will absolutely be used, and doesn't take up much—if any—space. This particular soap is such a good summer hostess gift as it's heavy on the fruit aroma, with hints of mimosa and tuberose, for a dream summer fragrance. Plus, it's packed with shea oil, and the tasteful wrapping is a subtle yet stylish addition to the home.
Moda Domus Set-of-Four Handcrafted Linen Cocktail Napkins
These elegant cocktail napkins from Lauren Santo Domingo's Moda Operandi home brand are a pretty addition to any tablescape. They come in a few neutral shades, but the blue feels particularly well-suited for a summer hostess gift. They're much more eco-friendly than non-reusable paper napkins, and also happen to be incredibly tasteful.
Ralph Lauren Home Cable Cashmere Throw Blanket
Gifting a host linens might feel a bit too personal, but what about a cozy, plush cashmere throw? Ralph Lauren's signature cable knit blanket adds a touch of warmth to any room; just make sure you select a neutral tone, so that it won't clash with your host's go-to home decor color scheme. If you want to take this host gift up to the next level, get it personalized with her monogram.
Savannah Bee Company Tupelo Honey
Similarly to olive oil, honey is another kitchen-related item that's welcome in most households, and while a local honey (which tends to be better for allergies) will take your gift above and beyond, this raw, natural honey—one of the brand's best-sellers—is a sure hit.
Diptyque Paris Citronnelle (Lemongrass) Classic Candle
While a candle or diffuser might seem like a somewhat boring gift (after all, how many votives are presented to the hostess as a housewarming gift?), that's not always the case. If your summer host is always having guests outside, whether it's for an al fresco dinner party, poolside appetizers or post-meal drinks, then a citronella candle will surely be appreciated. It turns out that the lemongrass scent doesn't need to be aggressively pungent and can actually be chic, thanks to French fragrance brand Diptyque.
Serena & Lily Tulum Cheese Set
The hostess who loves a good charcuterie board will adore this marble and rattan board, complete with coordinating stainless steel cheese knives.
Anthropologie Terrain Bee Garden Gloves
If your summer host is constantly talking about her garden and loves nothing more than spending time among her roses, consider gifting her these adorable gardening gloves.
Williams Sonoma Light Woven Coasters
Is there anything more quintessentially summer decor than rattan? We think not, and this gift set of six coasters is perfect for the ultimate hostess, whether to balance wine glasses or prevent any other glassware from marring her beloved coffee table.
Jacobsen Salt Co. Flake Salt & Cellar
We've already covered the olive oil and honey, but what about a good flaky sea salt? It's another one of those pantry items that pretty much everyone uses and needs, and also tends to run out pretty quickly. Any giftee will appreciate this flaky sea salt, not to mention the handmade, custom glazed salt cellar to present those flakes.