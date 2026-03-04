Looking Back on the Hotel Industry’s Most Influential Women of the 20th Century
Even today, in the year 2026, leadership positions in hospitality remain largely male-dominated. Though women make up more than half of the workforce, they hold only 30 percent of C-suite positions and CEO roles, and there is still a prominent gender wage gap, particularly in management. There is clearly still a lot of work to be done, but the leading hotel ladies of the 20th century laid the groundwork, paved the way and broke through some of the strongest glass ceilings.
From Caroline Rose Hunt, founder of Rosewood Hotels, to Edith L. Turner, the first president of Leading Hotels of the World, several women were at the forefront of industry-wide innovation during the 1900s. This time in hospitality was marked by a move toward luxury-focused service, localized business models and major technological advancements, with the latter half of the century being one of the most crucial intervals for the industry.
As we enter Women’s History Month, what better time to take a deeper dive into the lives of leading ladies who helped shape hospitality? Whether you’re fascinated by the controversial life of Leona Helmsley or want to learn more about one of California’s first African American hotel owners, we’re highlighting some of the industry’s most influential women of the 20th century.
Hospitality's Most Influential Women of the 20th Century
Caroline Rose Hunt
- 1923–2018
As the daughter of prominent Texas oil tycoon H. L. Hunt, Caroline Rose Hunt was no stranger to the finer things in life. She spent the first half of her life primarily focused on her role as a wife and mother, and it wasn’t until she was in her mid-50s that she made her move into the hotel industry. In 1979, Hunt founded Rosewood Hotels and Resorts and transformed a historic Dallas estate into the Mansion on Turtle Creek. This flagship property remains one of the most iconic hotels in the brand’s portfolio, standing alongside more contemporary openings like Rosewood Mayakoba, Rosewood Miramar Beach and Rosewood Kona Village. Though she passed away in 2018, Hunt left behind a legacy brand that hosts some of the world’s most distinguished travelers.
Liz McGrath
- 1923–2015
Adored by her staff and employees, Liz McGrath was a South African hotelier who curated a small yet stunning three-property collection. Her husband's untimely and unexpected death inspired her to transform their worn Lookout Hotel into a more refined and exclusive accommodation, eventually turning it into The Plettenberg. This renowned Cape Town resort had a domino effect, leading McGrath to eventually own The Marine in Hermanus and The Cellars-Hohenort in Cape Town. Her passion for all things culinary, design and gardening translated across each property, and she was known for maintaining a close connection with her staff members. Though she passed away in 2015, The Liz McGrath Collection lives on as a part of Small Luxury Hotels of the World.
Leona Helmsley
- 1920–2007
Despite her not-so-kind reputation and 19-month prison stint for tax evasion, there’s no denying the strides Leona Helmsley made in the luxury hotel business. She was bold, brave, and at times, ruthless, but her abrasive nature and unrelenting attitude earned her unparalleled success as the “Hotel Queen” (or the Queen of Mean, depending on who you ask) in the 1980s. At her peak, Helmsley oversaw around 30 high-end hotels, with her most notable New York City properties being the Helmsley Palace and Park Lane Hotel. Her most talked-about decision, however, came post-mortem, when she chose to cut her relatives out of her will and leave $12 million of her fortune to her Maltese named Trouble.
Margaret Tull Robinson
- 1853–after 1921
In 1897, Albert and Margaret Tull Robinson became two of California’s first African American business owners when they opened Hotel Robinson in Julian. This quaint property featured just 14 guest rooms, along with a full kitchen, dining room and a parlor room, quickly rising to fame as a social hub known for comforting cuisine and grade-A hospitality. After Albert’s death in 1915, Margaret fully took over operations until she decided to sell the hotel and restaurant in 1921, at which point the property was renamed the Julian Hotel. Today, the Julian Gold Rush Hotel remains the oldest continuously operating hotel in Southern California, paying homage to the history, accomplishments and legacy of the Robinsons.
Edith L. Turner
- 1900–1966
Appointed in 1950, travel expert Edith L. Turner served as the first president of Leading Hotels of the World. This pioneering accomplishment is particularly notable, as Turner achieved the role before a man—a feat rarely found in the history of hospitality. She maintained the position for 16 years until her passing, and was succeeded by Mary Homi. Under Turner’s leadership, Leading Hotels of the World grew to include nearly 100 hotel members spanning across 20 countries, taking the company to prosperous new heights. Today, the curated collection continues to thrive with renowned properties such as San Ysidro Ranch, Kulm Hotel St. Moritz, the Ritz Paris, Le Sirenuse and more than 400 other independent, luxury hotels.
Maude N. Bouldin
- 1893–1966
Downtown L.A.’s Hotel Figueroa is celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2026, and much of the property's long-lasting success can be attributed to its women-led history. The landmark hotel’s story began when a group of women from the local YWCA partnered to finance and open the property, which, during a time when women could be denied lodging without a male chaperone, was a major feat. Enter, Maude N. Bouldin. In addition to being a fierce rebel against gender norms and an adrenaline junkie whose hobbies included flying planes and riding motorcycles, Bouldin was also the first female hotel manager in the United States. She refused to play by the rules, and was unrelenting in her pursuit to disrupt the male-dominated hospitality industry by hosting a variety of events and meetings for women at Hotel Figueroa. During your next visit, be sure to raise a glass to Bouldin while admiring the lobby lounge photo of her on a motorcycle.
Blanche Armfield
- 1906–2000
While they are often overlooked and taken for granted, housekeepers serve one of the most important roles in the hotel business. Though technological advancements have made certain parts of cleaning easier and more efficient, it is still one of the most hands-on and labor-intensive jobs in hospitality, requiring intense attention to detail. Many of today’s housekeeping standards were set by Blanche Armfield, who was the first director of housekeeping at The Waldorf Astoria in New York. Her protocol took cleanliness to the next level, completely transforming the way that hotels managed everything from maid services to guest comfort. In addition to standardizing a range of sanitizing procedures, she also created training programs for staff and introduced a level of quality control that is still valued in luxury hospitality.
Alice Sheets Marriott
- 1907–2000
Despite the fact that her husband, J. Willard Marriott, gets most of the credit for launching the globally recognized hotel group, Alice Sheets played a critical role in taking Marriott International to new heights. She actually helped co-found the company in 1927, having no idea that the nine-stool root beer stand she had opened in Washington, D.C. was going to evolve into a multibillion-dollar operation. Though she initially did not expect to be too involved in her husband’s “Hot Shoppe” company, Alice eventually found herself tasked with everything from bookkeeping to recipe building to decorating. It wasn’t until the ‘60s that her son, Bill Jr., decided to move the company toward hotels. Once again, Alice played a vital role, only this time, it was encouraging her husband to relinquish control and let the next generation take over. Considering Marriott now operates more than 30 brands, including Luxury Collection, The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis and EDITION Hotels, it’s safe to say they made the right move.