Five Museum Shows to See During Houston Art Week

Houston has not always been a fixture on the international art calendar, even with world-class institutions like the Menil Collection anchoring the city’s cultural landscape. In recent years, though, the city has attracted a remarkable influx of people and capital, fueled not only by its longstanding oil wealth and leadership in medical research and treatment but also by expansions from major corporations. Tech giants like Apple and SpaceX, along with U.S. powerhouses such as United Airlines and Foxconn subsidiaries, have established or expanded their presence in the region. As ever, art follows money because money fuels opportunity.

With Untitled Art launching its inaugural Houston edition September 19-21, 2025, the city will stage its inaugural Art Week, bringing together renowned museums and private foundations with dynamic local organizations and a fast-rising gallery scene. For those heading south this weekend, we’ve selected five shows you shouldn’t miss.