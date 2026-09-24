How to Prepare for the 2026 Armory Show: A Reading List

The Armory Show, one of the world's most prominent contemporary art fairs, opened this week in New York, ushering in the Big Apple's autumn art season. Staged at the Javits Center through September 27, this year's edition brings together more than 230 galleries from 30 countries and a special Caribbean-focused curatorial program. Artists from the diaspora enjoy the spotlight this year in the Platform and Focus sections at this year's fair. The first, "Passages and Thresholds," is curated by Jovanna Venegas of SculptureCenter and uses large-scale installations to explore themes of technology, architecture and reconstruction as imagined across the Caribbean. The second, curated by María Elena Ortiz of the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, presents solo and duo works from the region to draw out the thematic connections—and disconnections—between artists, and the broader cultural dialogue embedded in their practices.

We've compiled a list of essential pre-reading, from art market reporting that can guide buying decisions to scholarship on Caribbean art to aid in discovery so you can navigate this year's fair with greater insight, even without an advisor by your side.