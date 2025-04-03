The Hudson Valley’s Coolest Restaurants Bringing Guests Closer to Nature

Spring is crackling out from under winter’s grip, and all I want to do is sit at a table in the Hudson Valley and drink it all in. Give me a glass of ice-cold Sancerre and the first radishes of the season. Give me ramps harvested and piled on plates of piping hot homemade pasta. Give me sweeping landscapes and picnic tables with gourmet hot dogs and pickles on sticks. Give me a dress code of gardening overalls and a stiff hat, whether I’m feasting at an apple farm, a Michelin Key hotel or both—because on this list of Hudson Valley’s restaurants bringing Mother Earth into the dining room, it’s all possible.

This expansive part of upstate New York feels like a treasure map guiding wayfarers through trails of unique venues and culinary ventures. I love driving north through New Paltz and Gardiner to Kingston, Catskill and Hudson, taking in the scenery dusted with beautiful old homes (some wilting in disrepair), the occasional junkyard and roadside shops teeming with eclectic goodies. Views of the mountains rise from rivers and valleys teeming with orchards, vineyards, quaint farm stands, abandoned industrial factories, art galleries, sculpture gardens, breweries and antique warehouses. For me, the “X” on this treasure map here is not riches—at least not in the traditional sense—but restaurants that harness the feeling of nature so many come to the valley to seek.

Sit at the chef’s table in a lavish landscape architecture hotel or stop in a roadside home that proves a well-articulated sandwich eaten on a grassy lawn is a simple pleasure one cannot do without. From design and location to sourcing practices and food, these are some of the coolest Hudson Valley restaurants that bring patrons closer to the land on which they reside.