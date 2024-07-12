10 Must-Visit Restaurants in Ibiza

Ibiza, the Mediterranean’s dazzling island jewel, should be celebrated not just for its electrifying nightlife and pristine beaches, but also for its flourishing culinary landscape. The idyllic Spanish isle boasts an eclectic mix of dining experiences, from beachfront shacks to chic beach clubs, each capturing the essence of Ibiza’s culture and flavors.

Leisurely lunches that start around 3 p.m., bleed into dinner and melt away any sense of time are a staple on the island. Bohemian beach clubs are scattered along the coast, while more laidback farm-to-table eateries are typically found in the center of the island. No matter where you dine, a DJ is likely to be playing house music, creating an energetic atmosphere that makes you want to move and eat at the same time.

Thanks to an abundance of fresh produce and farms on the island, there is no shortage of excellent dining options in Ibiza. Whether you prefer tried and true, globally-recognized restaurants such as Nobu, Cipriani or Zuma (which have all planted roots in the White Isle), or if you’re partial to a fine dining experience at a Michelin-star restaurant, Ibiza has it all.

Here’s a guide to help you navigate the different gastronomic experiences that make Ibiza a paradise for food lovers.