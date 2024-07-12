10 Must-Visit Restaurants in Ibiza
Ibiza, the Mediterranean’s dazzling island jewel, should be celebrated not just for its electrifying nightlife and pristine beaches, but also for its flourishing culinary landscape. The idyllic Spanish isle boasts an eclectic mix of dining experiences, from beachfront shacks to chic beach clubs, each capturing the essence of Ibiza’s culture and flavors.
Leisurely lunches that start around 3 p.m., bleed into dinner and melt away any sense of time are a staple on the island. Bohemian beach clubs are scattered along the coast, while more laidback farm-to-table eateries are typically found in the center of the island. No matter where you dine, a DJ is likely to be playing house music, creating an energetic atmosphere that makes you want to move and eat at the same time.
Thanks to an abundance of fresh produce and farms on the island, there is no shortage of excellent dining options in Ibiza. Whether you prefer tried and true, globally-recognized restaurants such as Nobu, Cipriani or Zuma (which have all planted roots in the White Isle), or if you’re partial to a fine dining experience at a Michelin-star restaurant, Ibiza has it all.
Here’s a guide to help you navigate the different gastronomic experiences that make Ibiza a paradise for food lovers.
The Best Restaurants in Ibiza, Spain
El Chiringuito
- Camí des Cavallet, S/N, Platja Es Cavallet, 07817 Sant Josep de Sa Talaia, Ibiza
This lively restaurant and beach club lies on the shores of the southernmost tip of the island at Playa Es Cavallet, adjacent to Dalt Vila, Ibiza’s Old Town. Start with a Mediterranean lunch (prime time is around 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.), and then make your way to an oceanfront sun bed to spend the rest of the afternoon lounging under the blazing Ibiza sun.
The beach restaurant’s natural, minimal aesthetic is a tribute to Ibiza’s bohemian chic DNA. Menu highlights include a variety of light seafood dishes such as French oysters and salads that showcase fresh, quality ingredients, with highlights like Niçoise salad, king crab toast and wild sole meunière. Complement your meal with a glass or two of crisp rosé, and when you’re ready to switch things up, order a freshly squeezed juice like the Power Booster, made with carrot, apple and ginger for a mid-day pick-me-up as a DJ plays background beats. Beyond dining, go for a swim in the cerulean blue water, relax on a sun bed or get a relaxing seaside massage. Reservations are recommended.
North Restaurant
- Carrer Camí de sa Torre, 71, 07810 San Juan Bautista, Illes Balears, Spain
Acclaimed chef Eyal Shani heads up this enchanting Mediterranean-Israeli restaurant at Six Senses Ibiza. The hotel’s quiet and romantic vibe makes it hard to believe it’s on the same island known for late-night clubs and debauchery. Dine outdoors on a twinkling patio with rustic-chic furniture, surrounded by massive olive trees and an open kitchen. If you’re lucky, you’ll get a table with a glimpse of the infinity pool and a fiery sunset in the background.
Vegetables are the main event on the family-style menu, but freshly-caught seafood and flavorful meat dishes are also available. The menu rotates often to reflect what’s in season, but if you see the creamy hummus, blue lobster from nearby Formentera or the entrecôte, you’re in luck.
Laylah
- Av. 8 d'Agost, 29, 07800 Eivissa, Illes Balears, Spain
Situated on a nondescript strip of Av. 8 d'Agost, Laylah is a jungle-themed Mediterranean restaurant with Middle Eastern and Japanese influences. This Ibiza restaurant takes diners on a unique sensory experience from the moment they walk through the doors. A dark, dimly-lit dining room is decorated with lush greenery that hangs from the ceiling and glass mirrors to give the illusion of a larger space. The ambiance is complemented by tribal beats from a live DJ that uses percussion instruments that whisk you away to the Amazon rainforest. Plates are meant to be shared, and dishes are made using spices and ingredients such as za’atar, sumac, and tahini to pack a punch. To start, the trio of Mediterranean dips paired with mini pita bread or the crispy cigars stuffed with minced beef are not to be missed. The chicken shawarma on fried pita bread is a hearty and flavor-packed dish, and the beetroot carpaccio and half-roasted cauliflower plates are a few of the vegetarian crowd-pleasers.
Nobu Ibiza Bay
- Carrer de Ses Feixes, 52, 07800, Illes Balears, Spain
Tucked inside the Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay, Nobu serves chef Matsuhisa’s signature dishes such as miso black cod, Chilean sea bass, yellowtail jalapeño and tiradito mixed in with a few locally-inspired dishes. If you’re feeling adventurous, leave it to the chef and try the Taste of Ibiza omakase menu for the season’s freshest fish and produce. The open-air setting provides beautiful views overlooking Talamanca Bay, so try to reserve a table on the heated patio. Pro-tip: head to the rooftop for a pre-dinner cocktail during the Ibiza Bay Beats series that starts at 7 p.m.
Finca la Plaza
- Plaza de la Iglesia, 5, 07814 Santa Gertrudis de Fruitera, Balearic Islands, Spain
In the heart of Santa Gertrudis, across from the Ibiza town’s church, Finca La Plaza is a charming restaurant in one of the town’s oldest buildings. The menu highlights Spanish and Mediterranean cuisine, with dishes such as jamón ibérico with fig bread, grilled octopus with Ibizan potatoes, Carabinero prawns and anchovies. Don’t sleep on the piping hot rustic bread, served with a tangy and sweet tomato dip infused with lemon and basil. One bite and you’ll be convinced that you’ve never had a real tomato before. For libations, choose from the list of local Spanish wines. A glass of tempranillo enjoyed under the string-lit patio with live music makes for a quintessential balmy summer night in Ibiza.
Zuma
- Paseo Juan Carlos I, Numero 17, 07800 Ibiza, Balearic Islands, Spain
This Asian fusion restaurant, with outposts in New York, London, Hong Kong, Cannes and more, consistently delivers personalized service, delicious food and a fun ambiance no matter which location you’re visiting. The Ibiza outpost is inside the five-star Ibiza Gran Hotel, and overlooks the Old Town and port. Request a table with a view of the marina so you can gawk at the megayachts pulling up. A lively bar scene and DJ welcome you to kick things off, but pace yourself, because the energy picks up just after sunset. Opt for one of the signature craft cocktails for a twist on a classic, such as the lychee rose petal martini or the chili and passion fruit margarita. The menu is a combination of sushi, sashimi, cold plates and robata, all meant to be shared.
Madunia
- Ctra. Cap Negret, 16, 07820 Sant Antoni de Portmany, Illes Balears, Spain
One of the season’s anticipated newcomers is the stunning Madunia, which translates to “Mother Earth” in Swahili. The stonewashed building is perched on a hill in the exclusive, mostly residential area of Carretera Cap Negret in San Antonio. While indoor seating is offered, you’ll want to dine in the coveted outdoor area. The multi-level terrace features an earth-toned color palette and natural textures, including a wooden pergola and rattan light fixtures that blend seamlessly with the surroundings. The décor and ambiance are further enhanced by palo santo burning and a live DJ playing, plus views of the sunset.
Guests seated on the lower-level terrace also have a front-row view of the garden beds, where the vegetables, herbs and florals used as garnish in cocktails and dishes are grown. The seasonal menu celebrates local bounty, and is further complemented by open-fire cooking.
La Gaia
- Passeig Joan Carles I, 17, 07800 Eivissa, Illes Balears, Spain
Barefoot-chic beachfront restaurants and farm-to-table eateries are a dime a dozen in Ibiza, but if you crave a more refined dining experience, a handful of one-star Michelin restaurants are popping up. La Gaia, helmed by chef Oscar Molina, is one of those eateries. The intimate, 30-seat restaurant welcomes guests with a cocktail in the lounge, and continues with exceptional service throughout the evening.
La Gaia uses local produce to take diners on a culinary journey through different flavors, beginning with a spicy Bloody Mary sphere and ending with a box of scrumptious sweet petit fours. The Mediterranean dishes on the menu include a mix of tapas like king crab croquette, with entrées ranging from scarlet shrimp to Balearic black pork.
Oku Restaurant
- Camí del Portixol, 2, 07820 Cala Gracio, Illes Balears, Spain
Oku is a dimly-lit Asian-fusion restaurant with a laidback atmosphere, located inside Oku Hotel in Sant Antoni de Portmany. Menu highlights include sushi and sashimi plates, a raw bar and Japanese A5 Wagyu prepared two ways. Sit at the sushi bar to get up close with the robata bar, or reserve a booth for a more intimate setting and enjoy the DJ playing chill house music.
Experimental Beach
- Camino Cap des Falco, 4856, 07818 Ibiza, Illes Balears, Spain
Situated on the southern coast of Cap des Falco in the Las Salinas Salt Reserve, Experimental Beach is one of the best spots to catch an epic sunset in Ibiza. Once you drive past the narrow dirt road and salt flats in what appears to be an abandoned part of the island, you’ll come across a dirt parking lot and, finally, a laidback but stylish beach club that feels like a secret oasis. The décor is centered around a white and blue color theme, with comfortable daybeds that overlook the calm Mediterranean Sea. Guests can also reserve a table for a full dining experience. Enjoy Mediterranean-inspired seafood dishes while sipping on sangria or an expertly crafted cocktail, and sit back and enjoy the magical sunset. Don’t forget to stop by the boutique to shop for resort wear and accessories.