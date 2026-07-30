A First-Timer’s Guide to the Softer Side of Ibiza, From Locals Who Get It
From Dalt Vila and Formentera to low-key wineries, beach clubs and bohemian markets, two island insiders share how to do Ibiza properly.Read More
Known for its world-class clubs and enthusiastic EDM scene, Ibiza has become synonymous with nightlife for many travelers. Still, there is so much more to the White Isle than Pacha and Hï. Sure, dancing the night away to your favorite DJ is a rite of passage for any first-timer. On a recent trip to the island, what impressed me most were Ibiza’s quieter pleasures, from its historic villages to its low-key wine scene.
Given the destination’s hyper-seasonality, Ibiza explodes with tourists from mainland Spain, the U.K. and the U.S. during the summer months, and as soon as you see the lively culture, pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters, it’s easy to understand why.
My first time in the Balearic Islands was anchored around a press stay at Ibiza Gran Hotel, and as an island newbie, its walkability to many of the isle's main attractions was exactly what I needed. This family-owned property is located in the Marina District, and despite the 187 rooms, it feels surprisingly intimate—a calm oasis in the middle of a bustling part of town. Nearby, you’ll find Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay, and further north is the seafront Bless Hotel Ibiza and the adults-only Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel. Those seeking a more secluded stay can opt for Six Senses Ibiza on Cala Xarraca Bay, though it's not as convenient when attempting to explore the island’s most popular sights.
Whether you’re taking a weekend trip from Madrid or simply wanting to check all of the Balearic Islands off your bucket list, knowing where to go and what to see is key to enjoying the very best of Ibiza. To help curate this guide, we sat down with two local experts to get the real inside scoop. Jenny Nerman grew up in Marbella but has lived in Ibiza full-time for 12 years and currently serves as the creative director at Ibiza Gran Hotel. “There is a special energy in Ibiza, and I love being able to raise my son here,” Nerman tells Observer. “While you certainly have all of the fun and flashy luxury that Ibiza is known for, it’s also where every layer of history has left its mark, and you can feel it in the ancient stone walls of Dalt Vila.” Mauro Merino Flores, the son of Spanish model and actress Mar Flores, has spent summers at his family’s Ibiza vacation home since childhood. “Even having traveled here almost every year of my life, I’m always finding new ways to fall in love with Ibiza,” Merino Flores says. Their firsthand insight offers the ideal blueprint for discovering the island's most authentic and unforgettable highlights.
The Ultimate Guide to Ibiza
- 1. Rent a Boat to Explore the Best Beaches and Coves
- 2. Get Lost in Old Town
- 3. Watch the Sunset at Mirador des Vedrà
- 4. Book a Wine Tasting
- 5. Hike to Cala Atlantis
- 6. Explore the Main Square of Santa Gertrudis
- 7. Spend the Day at a Beach Club
- 8. Shop Along the Marina
- 9. Spend an Evening at Lío
- 10. Walk Around Las Dalias de Ibiza
1. Rent a Boat to Explore the Best Beaches and Coves
Boating is a quintessential activity in Ibiza, but if you don’t get an invite onto one of the billionaire superyachts, reach out to Charter en Ibiza. This company has an extensive fleet, from sailboats and catamarans to speedboats and gulets. Allow one of their captains to take you around the island as you explore hidden coves and breathtaking beaches (they might even hand-roll you a cigarette—it is Ibiza, after all).
Island-hopping over to Formentera by boat is also a must. “The Caribbean has nothing on the sea surrounding Formentera,” Nerman tells Observer. “The turquoise waters are the definition of crystal clear; it feels like swimming in a pool. As soon as you set foot on the island, your whole body relaxes.” Your captain will likely park at Platja de Ses Illetes, where you can swim to a white, powdery sandbank, before heading to Cala Saona for another swim amongst sandstone cliffs that contrast with the electric blue water.
2. Get Lost in Old Town
Those wanting to immerse themselves in the old buildings and cobblestone streets that Europe is known for will be drawn to the historic Dalt Vila. As a designated UNESCO World Heritage site, Ibiza’s Old Town stands tall against a more modern backdrop, and you’ll be able to admire some of the best views on the island from the 13th-century castle. Its winding streets have welcomed travelers for centuries, from the Phoenicians and Romans to merchants, sailors and pirates. “It’s really amazing to explore the tunnels and stairways that lead up to the castle’s main lookout point, but about halfway up, there’s a place called S'Escalinata,” Merino Flores says. “I recommend stopping there for a drink before heading back down to El Olivo Mio for pasta and people-watching.” During my visit, I had a lovely spritz and crudo plate at a charming restaurant, Majorelle; for another option, Nerman suggests Born in Plaza del Parque for tapas and a great selection of vermouth.
3. Watch the Sunset at Mirador des Vedrà
A magical viewing platform on the southwest side of the island, Mirador des Vedrà offers a direct line of sight to Cala d'Hort’s mysterious, myth-inspiring Es Vedrà rock formation. Local legend says that this uninhabited island is a hotspot for UFO activity, and might even be the birthplace of Homer’s sirens in The Odyssey. The mystical formation also played a major role in Matt Haig’s 2024 book, The Life Impossible. “You can feel Es Vedrà’s magnetism when watching sunset at Mirador,” Merino Flores explains. “Supposedly, if you touch the rocks, you and your partner are given a rush of sexual energy.” In order to protect the island and preserve its natural habitat, which is home to rare birds like the Eleonora's falcon, Es Vedrà is completely inaccessible, so your best chance at experiencing its allure is from a distance.
4. Book a Wine Tasting
One of my favorite experiences in Ibiza was also the most unexpected. As someone partial to French and California wines, I didn’t expect to have some of my favorite sips of the year on one of Spain’s Balearic Islands, but alas, stranger things have happened. Bodega Can Rich is a family-run winery located on the western side of Ibiza. The organic vineyard is run by Álvaro Pérez Navazo and his wife, both of whom live on the property and manage the day-to-day operations. Pérez Navazo decided to reconnect Can Rich with its Phoenician roots by using ancient grape varieties and aging in clay amphorae, crafting a unique line of Spanish wines ranging from sparkling pét-nats to chillable reds. Though I highly recommend visiting Can Rich for a wine and olive oil tasting, there are three other wineries on the island: Ibizkus Wines, Bodega Can Maymó and Ojo de Ibiza.
5. Hike to Cala Atlantis
Few first-time visitors put hiking on their Ibiza to-do list, but the trek to Cala Atlantis is an adventure worth embarking on. “This is a great activity for those wanting a more secluded experience in nature,” Merino Flores explains. “It’s really secluded, and the hike is pretty rocky, so your chances of having it all to yourself are decent, especially early in the morning.” Once you arrive, otherworldly sandstone carvings and natural pools await. Just remember to bring plenty of water, sunscreen and a towel so you can dry off after taking a dip.
6. Explore the Main Square of Santa Gertrudis
Santa Gertrudis is a small, charming village that offers a deeper glimpse into local island life. The laid-back town square is anchored around a stucco church with a pale yellow bell tower, but you’ll also find several unique boutiques and a handful of restaurants. “Some of my favorites are Finca La Plaza, Macao Café and Stevie alla Bottega il Buco,” Nerman shares. “The shopping is equally impressive. I love Parada, Baron Ibiza and The Rose, which also doubles as a gallery.” Despite the fact that I’m not a big shopper, I couldn’t help but fall in love with a chunky statement necklace featuring a deep blue seashell pendant from Parada, and it felt like the perfect Ibiza piece to take home.
7. Spend the Day at a Beach Club
Even if you’re not that interested in a nightclub, beach clubbing is an entirely distinct—and quintessentially Ibiza—experience, as barefoot luxury meets plush cabana beds and free-flowing bottles of rosé. “For a more luxe experience, I'd recommend Casa Jondal,” Nerman says. “The food is exceptional and the stylish people are second to none, but the beach itself is a little rocky and best accessed by a small wooden boat dock.” I spent a day of my trip a bit closer to Old Town at Beachouse; we started with a seated lunch in the shade, sharing an indulgent spread of crispy calamari, grilled octopus and tuna carpaccio soaked in Spanish olive oil. The rest of the afternoon was spent with a coconut in hand, taking turns between catching some sun on the day bed and cooling off in the gentle Mediterranean waves. “Cala Benirrás is another great beach experience that really shows off the spiritual side of the island,” Merino Flores adds. “Almost every day in the summer, musicians gather for a drum circle during sunset, and it’s quite the scene.”
8. Shop Along the Marina
As you stroll along the yacht-lined marina, prepare to be tempted by the chic window displays from your favorite brands. From Dior and Gucci to Bulgari and Dolce & Gabbana, each of these designer stores often sells capsule collections that you can only find at the Ibiza marina locations. Think colorful designs, nautical accents and local motifs. “Even if you don't buy anything, Marina Ibiza is worth visiting simply for the atmosphere,” Nerman tells Observer. “Grab an aperitif at Calma, watch the yachts come and go and enjoy one of the most beautiful views of Dalt Vila as the sun begins to set.”
9. Spend an Evening at Lío
I love a good burlesque show or campy Las Vegas-esque performance, but Lío takes risqué entertainment to the next level. The performers just might be the best-looking individuals you’ll ever see, but it’s their talent that’s most impressive. From women belting Whitney Houston songs with perfect pitch to acrobatic performers keeping you on the edge of your seat with risky stunts, this three-hour-long cabaret show captures your attention for each and every minute. You’re also treated to a multi-course dinner during the show, all served alongside your choice of wine or cocktails. Don’t be surprised when the talent makes their way to your table—they expect you to dance and sing with them, and will make a spectacle if you try to be shy. Once the official performance comes to a close, Lío transforms into an intimate nightclub, should you want to stay and keep the good times rolling.
10. Walk Around Las Dalias de Ibiza
Indulge in the more bohemian side of Ibiza at the island's ultimate hippy market. Multiple vendors set up shop every Saturday in the heart of Sant Carles for Las Dalias. A laid-back atmosphere showcases the free-spirited energy that has defined Ibiza and its residents for decades, making Las Dalias a lively playground for artisans selling handcrafted jewelry, ceramics, flowy kimonos and leather goods. “It’s such a great place to go for a walk in the afternoon between 4 and 6 p.m.,” Merino Flores tells Observer. “They have food stands and drinks, but once the sun goes down, it turns into a bit of a party with DJs and dancing.”