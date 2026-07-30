A First-Timer’s Guide to the Softer Side of Ibiza, From Locals Who Get It

Known for its world-class clubs and enthusiastic EDM scene, Ibiza has become synonymous with nightlife for many travelers. Still, there is so much more to the White Isle than Pacha and Hï. Sure, dancing the night away to your favorite DJ is a rite of passage for any first-timer. On a recent trip to the island, what impressed me most were Ibiza’s quieter pleasures, from its historic villages to its low-key wine scene.

Given the destination’s hyper-seasonality, Ibiza explodes with tourists from mainland Spain, the U.K. and the U.S. during the summer months, and as soon as you see the lively culture, pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters, it’s easy to understand why.

My first time in the Balearic Islands was anchored around a press stay at Ibiza Gran Hotel, and as an island newbie, its walkability to many of the isle's main attractions was exactly what I needed. This family-owned property is located in the Marina District, and despite the 187 rooms, it feels surprisingly intimate—a calm oasis in the middle of a bustling part of town. Nearby, you’ll find Nobu Hotel Ibiza Bay, and further north is the seafront Bless Hotel Ibiza and the adults-only Ushuaïa Ibiza Beach Hotel. Those seeking a more secluded stay can opt for Six Senses Ibiza on Cala Xarraca Bay, though it's not as convenient when attempting to explore the island’s most popular sights.

Whether you’re taking a weekend trip from Madrid or simply wanting to check all of the Balearic Islands off your bucket list, knowing where to go and what to see is key to enjoying the very best of Ibiza. To help curate this guide, we sat down with two local experts to get the real inside scoop. Jenny Nerman grew up in Marbella but has lived in Ibiza full-time for 12 years and currently serves as the creative director at Ibiza Gran Hotel. “There is a special energy in Ibiza, and I love being able to raise my son here,” Nerman tells Observer. “While you certainly have all of the fun and flashy luxury that Ibiza is known for, it’s also where every layer of history has left its mark, and you can feel it in the ancient stone walls of Dalt Vila.” Mauro Merino Flores, the son of Spanish model and actress Mar Flores, has spent summers at his family’s Ibiza vacation home since childhood. “Even having traveled here almost every year of my life, I’m always finding new ways to fall in love with Ibiza,” Merino Flores says. Their firsthand insight offers the ideal blueprint for discovering the island's most authentic and unforgettable highlights.