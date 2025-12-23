Inside Alexandra Champalimaud’s Haute Holiday Wishlist
If you’ve ever sipped a cocktail in a gilded hotel bar or wandered through the luminous halls of a grand dame property, chances are you’ve unknowingly encountered Alexandra Champalimaud’s work. A member of the Interior Design Hall of Fame and one of the most influential women in hospitality design, Champalimaud reveals the delights topping her personal wish list this season. True to form, her curated collection leans into refined indulgences—think sculptural home decor, decadent chocolates and restorative rituals. Herewith, the tastemaker's dream holiday haul.
Alexandra Champalimaud's Luxury Holiday Wishlist
Pilates Reformer Classes at Belden House
"I was first introduced to this class by my daughter-in-law, Charlie Champalimaud, who is a long-time practitioner of pilates. When she decided to include the reformer class as part of the offering at Belden House, I was lucky enough to get in for a one-on-one class with their instructor, Maya. It’s an incredible exercise and one I look forward to at the end of a long work day."
Richard Heys Hand-Whittled Twirly Trees
"Milton Market, owned by the lovely Martha Fish, is always filled with the most beautiful and unique homewares by local artisans and more established international brands. I found these lovely hand-whittled trees by a local artisan using all different kinds of wood, so no two are exactly alike. These trees have decorated my house for the last two holiday seasons, and now the homes of many friends and family."
Babaà Wool Sweaters
"There are few things I love more this time of year than the warmth of a great quality wool sweater. I found these cozy, 100 percent wool sweaters online and ordered more than I needed just to try, fully intending to return what wouldn’t work. But happily, each one has found a home with stepdaughters and with my daughter-in-law’s mother."
Facials at the New Guerlain Spa in the Waldorf Astoria
"I had been a long-time client of the Guerlain Spa when they were located inside The Plaza, so when I heard they had moved to the newly renovated Waldorf Astoria, I decided to treat myself and one of my senior designers to a facial. The renovation of the Waldorf Astoria was done incredibly well, and the new Guerlain Spa continues to be one of the best esthetic experiences in NYC."
Private Piano and Guitar Lessons
"I have been taking private music lessons for a few months now, something to look forward to in those chilly winter afternoons when my afternoon walks are a bit more restricted."
Thorncrest Farm & Milk House Gourmet Chocolates
"Thorncrest is a local dairy farm that my family and I have been lucky enough to enjoy for years. They make the most excellent treats for just about any holiday, or simply to enjoy and indulge oneself."
She Wolf Bakery Bread
"A dear friend once gifted me my now-favorite bread (the sprouted rye) from She Wolf Bakery on the Upper West Side. It has now become a breakfast staple in my household, and I am sure to stock up anytime I am in the city."
Dumais Made Ceramic Lamps & Fixtures
Charlie Dumais has become a close friend who started as a local craft supplier for my projects. He has gifted me a number of fabulous small lamps that can go anywhere, and I have now made his lamps a regular stop when thinking of gifts for others.