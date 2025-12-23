Inside Alexandra Champalimaud’s Haute Holiday Wishlist

Facials at the New Guerlain Spa in the Waldorf Astoria

"I had been a long-time client of the Guerlain Spa when they were located inside The Plaza, so when I heard they had moved to the newly renovated Waldorf Astoria, I decided to treat myself and one of my senior designers to a facial. The renovation of the Waldorf Astoria was done incredibly well, and the new Guerlain Spa continues to be one of the best esthetic experiences in NYC."

From $190 | Book Now