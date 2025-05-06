Met Gala, After Dark: Cigars, Hot Dogs and Haute Couture at The Mark and Beyond

It started with roses at The Mark and ended with Bombay Sapphire martinis on cocktail napkins at Zero Bond. In between: Jenna Ortega holding court under crimson candlelight, Sabrina Carpenter puffing a post-gala cigar in head-to-toe Vuitton, and Simone Biles dancing in diamonds over Cane’s fried chicken. This was the first Monday in May as it truly unfolds—after the stairs, before the hangover.

By Leigh Scheps
Sabrina Carpenter smokes a cigar on the red carpet in a voluminous yellow faux fur coat, flanked by paparazzi and flashing cameras.

Everything was coming up roses—literally—at one of the year’s most elusive and exclusive after-parties. Hundreds of them, velvety and red, clung to the walls of The Mark Hotel like fashion week veterans angling for a camera flash. And if Gypsy’s indomitable Mama Rose was anywhere in sight, she’d likely have been crooning from a fainting couch—or more realistically, Audra McDonald was upstairs icing her Tony-nominated vocal cords after a marathon night on the Met steps.

Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter made a rather cinematic return to The Mark, draped in a canary-yellow fur coat with a Vuitton bag to match, puffing on a cigar like a 1940s ingénue who just fired her agent. Nearly 60 celebs had used the five-star Upper East Side property as their glam-up ground zero—now it was back to basecamp for the real event: the unwind.

The dress code for the evening’s parties nodded to the Met’s spring exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, and translated into something looser and lower lit—“tailored for you,” but with a higher hem.

By the time The Mark’s signature Haute Dog Cart was dishing out hot dogs and fries, stars were already doing outfit changes worthy of backstage quick rigs. Leon Bridges swapped his red-and-black pinstripe suit for a leather look and brown tee, sipping a cocktail charmingly called The Love Commandment beneath glimmering candelabras. Mini bottles of Don Julio 1942 dotted the room like lost earrings. Jenna Ortega, Taraji P. Henson, Shaboozey and Padma Lakshmi made appearances, with fashion designer Willy Chavarria hosting alongside stylist duo Wayman Bannerman and Micah McDonald.

Elsewhere uptown, Halle Bailey, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Lupita Nyong’o migrated to The Standard High Line, where Burna Boy’s BOOM party pulsed under Grammy-winner Black Coffee’s spell. Shaboozey, ever the utility player, pulled a double shift, showing up here too.

Downtown, Janelle Monáe hosted her own bash outside the Public Hotel—her outfit a precise pastiche of French mime, disco debutante and art student rebellion. 7th Street Burgers was parked outside. Inside: Padma again, now joined by Questlove, Kandi Burress, Bebe Rexha and Christian Siriano. Everyone seemed to know where the fries were.

Further south, Richie Akiva’s usual spectacle at Casa Cipriani delivered its brand of curated chaos. Simone Biles was spotted dancing with NFL husband Jonathan Owens while Canes fried chicken—yes, fried chicken—circulated like caviar. Heidi Klum ditched her red carpet formalities for a sheer tank top and shades, as if auditioning for an early aughts indie film.

And finally, over at Zero Bond, Stella McCartney and Charlotte Tilbury toasted under a neon sign reading “Let’s Stellabrate Darlings!” while Anne Hathaway, crisp and camera-ready in a new blouse-and-skirt combo, smiled as Chris Rock and James Corden nibbled pizza off napkins nearby. Bombay Sapphire martinis came and went, which is more than can be said for some of the guests’ dignity.

Inside the Met Gala 2025 After Parties

Crane Club

Louis Vuitton menswear creative director Pharrell Williams in a burgundy croc jacket and blackout shades—dressing, as ever, like the future already happened. Zach Hilty/BFA.com
La La Anthony and Kim Kardashian walk through a crowded room in coordinated black leather looks, with Kim in a corseted gown and La La in a mini dress and boots.
La La Anthony and Kim Kardashian in matching dominatrix-chic.
Karlie Kloss poses in a fitted black knit dress, gently holding her baby bump with one hand and a small black handbag in the other.
Karlie Kloss in sleek black knitwear and diamonds, casually redefining maternity wear—again.
Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles pose together at an event; he wears a light jacket and trousers, and she wears a white mini dress adorned with black and gold bows.
Jonathan Owens with Simone Biles, who wore a sculpted white mini dress sweetened with bows and finished with unmistakable confidence.
Aweng Ade-Chuol, Goldie Williams, and Saràh Phenom sit at a round table, laughing and holding up phones, surrounded by cocktails and UNO cards.
Aweng Ade-Chuol, Goldie Williams Vericain and Saràh Phenom turning a velvet banquette into a front row.
Tina Leung, Ezra J. William, and Ed Tang pose together at a party; Leung wears a white tuxedo jacket and heels, William wears a turquoise floral suit, and Tang wears a black suit.
Tina Leung, Ezra J. William and Ed Tang—outfitted like a walking mood board, somewhere between high camp and high society.
Future holds a bottle of liquor while surrounded by a crowd at a party, wearing sunglasses, a white shirt, and a loosened black tie.
Future, bottle in hand and tie askew, moving through the crowd like a man allergic to bad lighting and empty glasses.
Eva Chen poses indoors wearing a pale pink feathered mini dress and matching heels, standing in front of a velvet chair.
Eva Chen in a blush feathered mini that fluttered with every camera flash.
Shenseea and Melanie Courbet sit at a table playing UNO; Shenseea winks while holding cards, and Courbet focuses on her drink.
Shenseea and Melanie Courbet, deep in a high-stakes game of UNO.

Zero Bond

Beauty mogul Charlotte Tilbury, actress Anne Hathaway, and designer Stella McCartney strike a pose beneath a neon mantra with just a hint of menace. Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
Chris Rock, dressed in a white suit, laughs mid-bite while seated next to James Corden, who’s in a tuxedo and also laughing.
Chris Rock and James Corden trade punchlines and pizza slices—still suited up, but clearly off duty.
Wes Gordon, Paul Arnhold, Anne Hathaway, and Derek Blasberg smile and lean into each other in eveningwear against a brick wall backdrop, Hathaway in oversized sunglasses and a white blouse.
Wes Gordon, Paul Arnhold, Anne Hathaway and Derek Blasberg—an ensemble that could double as a power lunch guest list and a fashion week front row.
Baz Luhrmann sits on a brown velvet couch in a sharply tailored cream suit with maroon pinstripes and a vividly patterned tie, staring directly at the camera.
Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Baz Luhrmann, in full cinematic flourish.
Scott Sartiano, Tom Brady, and Jon Chetrit photographed inside the candlelit main room at The Ned NoMad, where tailored leather and afterparty power moves set the tone for the night.
Scott Sartiano, Tom Brady and Jon Chetrit in velvet, suede and leather—three shades of after-hours authority.
Lauryn Hill and Stella McCartney pose together in front of a neon sign, with Hill in a glossy burgundy trench and McCartney in a fitted black dress.
Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Lauryn Hill leans into Stella McCartney in a vinyl oxblood trench and three-piece suit—two icons holding court.
Georgia Fowler poses confidently at a Met Gala afterparty, wearing a high-slit black gown and statement gold necklace.
Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com Georgia Fowler in a sharp black gown cut to provoke, paired with a serpent-like gold necklace and a stare that doesn’t blink.
Coco Rocha poses in a sculptural black cut-out gown alongside designer Christian Siriano in a striped velvet blazer, framed by neon signage and industrial decor.
Coco Rocha and Christian Siriano strike a chiaroscuro pose—she in a latticework gown with a sweeping feathered train, he in sequins and nonchalance.
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark poses in a metallic silver dress, seated on a bathroom counter surrounded by beauty products, with her reflection visible in a gold mirror.
Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, lounging in silver lamé with the studied ease of someone who doesn’t need to check the mirror.

The Mark Hotel

Michael Kors, perennially tan and unbothered, with designer Willy Chavarria, whose flair for theatrical tailoring and rosary-adjacent accessories made for a sly rebuke of black-tie sameness. Madison Voelkel/BFA.com
Ashley Graham smiles while walking across a black-and-white striped floor, wearing a strapless silver crop top and matching skirt.
Ashley Graham in a slick silver co-ord, metallic pumps and a crystal-studded mini bag—outshining even the optical illusion floor.
A man in a black pinstripe suit stands amid a crowded party, looking directly at the camera with a composed expression.
Jeremy Allen White in a sharp pinstripe three-piece suit and oversized collar, anchored by a gleaming gold tie pin.
Designer Bach Mai poses against a wood-paneled wall, wearing a black-and-white abstract print jacket with a satin shawl collar over formal eveningwear, hands in pockets.
Bach Mai, sharp in painterly monochrome, makes a case for black tie with a twist.
Sora Choi wears a crystal-embellished powder blue ensemble with matching gloves and a dramatic feathered headpiece, framed by photographers and onlookers in a hotel lobby.
Sora Choi in sculptural tailoring.
Anna Sawai exits a hotel onto the red carpet wearing an all-white tailored suit with wide lapels, a matching wide-brimmed hat, and gloves in hand, smiling warmly at the camera.
Anna Sawai in crisp, white tailoring and a sweeping brim.
Miles Chamley-Watson laughs while striking a pose in a hallway, wearing an orange suit and holding a black cane.
Miles Chamley-Watson in a copper-toned tailcoat, leather gloves and cane—more Harlem Renaissance showman than swordsman.
Amanda Lepore poses in a corseted, floral-embroidered gown with dramatic hair, bold red lips, and sculptural accessories at a crowded event.
Amanda Lepore in a corset embroidered with roses, lacquered lips and a peroxide beehive that could double as sculpture.
Alton Mason walks through a hallway wearing a cream pinstripe suit, wide-brimmed hat, and a red tie, with a sparkling eye accessory.
Alton Mason in a cream pinstripe suit, crimson tie and wide-brim fedora—topped off with a crystal eye patch for good measure.

PUBLIC Hotel

  • PUBLIC's Met Gala after party with Doechii and Janelle Monáe
A sea of top hats, sequins, and iPhones: the dance floor at full tilt. WWD via Getty Images
A man in a black suit with a gold leaf brooch and oversized glasses smiles against a red velvet curtain.
Questlove in head-to-toe noir and oversized specs, flashing a rare grin.
A woman in a theatrical black-and-white corset-style outfit with a monocle poses beside a man in a top hat and velvet tuxedo in front of a red curtain.
Janelle Monáe and Reverend Al Sharpton serve vintage cabaret with a side of political panache.
A man in a textured mint green double-breasted jacket with floral embroidery poses in front of red velvet drapes. He wears oversized jeweled sunglasses, a leather cap, and carries a black case.
Nigerian fashion designer Dr. Jeremiah Ogbogo AKA 'Swanky Jerry' in mint brocade and maximalist accessories at the entrance to the soirée.
A woman in a crystal-embellished white jumpsuit sits on a leather couch at a party, posing with one leg crossed.
Padma Lakshmi in rhinestoned white, serving Old Hollywood glam with downtown composure.
Two guests at a Met Gala after party pose in high-contrast ruffled ensembles, one in sequined black with layered ivory frills, the other in a sculptural ivory top with voluminous details.
Sandra Vainqueur and Jackie Aina in bold black-and-white ruffled looks.
LaQuan Smith and Flau’jae Johnson pose together in front of a blue curtain, wearing eye-catching black and white ensembles with bold textures and accessories.
LaQuan Smith in crystal-draped tailoring with Flau’jae Johnson, who paired ruffled tulle with a pop-art bodysuit and white shades.

The Standard High Line

  • Boom Met Gala After Party hosted by Burna Boy
The crowd surged under the golden canopy as DJ and producer Black Coffee dropped a crowd-pleaser. Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
Burna Boy grins and throws his hands up mid-conversation in a dark, crowded room, while Jodie Turner-Smith stands in the background in a sculptural polka-dot gown, drink in hand.
Deonté Lee/BFA.com Burna Boy flashes a diamond-clad grin.
Lupita Nyong'o smiles in a mint green textured suit with floral lapel embellishment and matching hat, her eyebrows adorned with sparkling gems.
Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com Lupita Nyong’o, radiant in pastel tailoring and rhinestone-studded brows.
Yvonne Orji poses with a wide smile, wearing a black satin ensemble with metallic accents, a matching headband adorned with a brooch, and statement earrings.
Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com Yvonne Orji in a sharply tailored black satin jacket, exuding playful elegance with safety pins, sparkles and a megawatt grin.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose together; she wears a shimmering silver mini dress with fringe detailing and a matching beaded bag, while he wears an olive-green double-breasted suit with a bronze top and chain necklace.
Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com Priyanka Chopra in silver fringe and Nick Jonas in a softly sculpted suit.
Dasha Polanco smiles while wearing a black tuxedo jacket adorned with draped crystal fringe and a crisp white shirt with a narrow black tie.
Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com Dasha Polanco brought sparkle with precision—tailored, glittering and completely unfazed.
Chance the Rapper poses in a geometric-patterned double-breasted coat and a distressed beige bucket hat, standing under moody red lighting.
Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com Chance the Rapper leaned into quiet tailoring and a very lived-in bucket hat.

Jean's

  • A$AP Rocky's Met Gala After Party at Jean's
A$AP Rocky channels dandy insurgent energy in brooches and braids, holding court beneath a wall of icons—some of whom now count him among their own. Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com
Rihanna poses against a wood-paneled gallery wall lined with black-and-white portraits, wearing a black lace headscarf, diamond necklace, and an unbuttoned black blazer over a ruffled top.
Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com Rihanna, equal parts icon and instigator, strikes a composed pose beneath a lace headscarf and rumpled tailoring—framed, fittingly, by legends in gold.
Spike Lee stands outside on wet pavement, flashing a peace sign in an oversized black suit, white-framed glasses, a bright orange Knicks cap, and a bold gold necklace
Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com Spike Lee, never one to miss a statement—or a sideline—paired his signature specs with a Knicks cap and enough gold chain swagger to rival the '90s.
Heidi Klum walks through a crowd at night, smiling in black sunglasses and a leather jacket, her long blonde hair loose over her shoulders.
Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com Heidi Klum arrived wrapped in leather and inscrutability, flashing a knowing grin behind black shades that didn’t come off indoors.
Megan Thee Stallion walks past a crowd, wearing a rhinestone-encrusted top and draped in a plush black fur coat, her hair styled in retro waves.
Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com Megan Thee Stallion made her entrance with a gleam and a flourish—diamond-studded bustier, sculpted waves and the kind of coat that parts a crowd without saying a word.
Ivy Getty poses outside a venue wearing a floor-length, silver sequin gown with a fur-trimmed clutch and long straight hair.
Ivy Getty in a slinky silver column dress, accessorized with pearls, fur and the expression of someone who’s never once queued in the rain.

Paradise Club

CT Hedden and Teyana Taylor backstage in full afterparty abandon—Hedden bejeweled and bedazzled, Taylor wrapped in satin and smirking like she knew the camera was coming. Madeleine Thomas/BFA.com
Busta Rhymes walks through a checkered-floor hallway in a bold white fur coat patterned like bricks and splashed with graffiti tags, flanked by photographers and security at a Met Gala after party.
Styled like a hip-hop Banksy, Busta Rhymes made an entrance in a graffiti-tagged fur trench.
Ciara seen from the side in a black satin cropped jacket and white gathered skirt, her sleek, short blonde hair catching the light as she mingles at a dimly lit after party near a red velvet fringed lampshade.
Ciara, sharp-shouldered and silver-haired, cuts a statuesque figure in monochrome silk.
Kim Kardashian walks through a crowded afterparty in a sculpted black snakeskin corset dress with lace-up detailing and sheer paneling, her long dark hair styled in soft waves.
Kim Kardashian cut through the crowd in a body-molded snakeskin corset dress.
FKA Twigs glides through a checkered-floor venue wearing a sleek black satin slip dress, black heels, and carrying a glittering silver handbag, with photographers capturing her from all angles.
FKA Twigs moved through the chaos with effortless elegance in a minimalist black slip.
Kerri Colby strikes a dramatic pose in front of a dark velvet curtain, wearing a sheer, beaded black bustier dress with sparkling fringe, matching tights, and voluminous sleeves.
Kerri Colby brought high drama and higher glamour in a crystal-studded corset dress.
Winnie Harlow poses in a sultry red corseted mini dress with fringe and floral detailing, framed by a vintage red telephone booth adorned with roses.
Winnie Harlow brought full cabaret fantasy, striking a pose in crimson fringe, corsetry and a crown-like fascinator.

Casa Cipriani

Nightlife impresario Richie Akiva made his rounds in high-gloss black and crystal hardware. Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com
Doja Cat turns away from the camera in a floral corset top and sheer black tights, her look accented with emerald and sapphire statement jewelry, striking a pose in the middle of a crowded party.
Doja Cat brought full garden-party opulence to the dance floor, blooming in a floral corset.
Stevie Wonder wears a glittering black suit with satin lapels, oversized sunglasses, and a black velvet hat adorned with a jeweled brooch, standing amid a crowded Met Gala after-party.
Stevie Wonder arrived cloaked in midnight glamour.
Jonathan Cheban and NYC Mayor Eric Adams sit side by side on a velvet couch at the Met Gala after-party; Cheban in a satin black tuxedo, Adams in a burgundy blazer and crisp white shirt, grinning with a raised fist.
Jonathan Cheban and Mayor Eric Adams hold court—Cheban in full high-gloss mode, Adams channeling campaign-trail charisma in burgundy velvet and a practiced grin.
Edward Enninful poses at the Met Gala after-party in a navy pinstripe suit with a white boutonniere and red-tinted sunglasses, standing against a reflective black wall.
Edward Enninful brought Savile Row swagger and signature shades to the after-party circuit.

