The Gospel of More, According to the Late Iris Apfel

No one wore a more iconic set of spectacles—those oversized black circles, thick as porthole frames, perched on a face that refused to fade into the background for 102 years. Then the wrists, stacked to the elbow with Bakelite and bone and carved wood and whatever else she had pulled from a Marrakech souk or a Manhattan flea market that morning. Iris Apfel dressed like an argument against minimalism and won every time.

Born Iris Barrel on Aug. 29, 1921, in Astoria, Queens, she was the only child of a glass-and-mirror dealer and a mother who ran a fashion boutique. She studied art history at New York University, worked briefly for Women's Wear Daily, then married Carl Apfel in 1948 and never did anything briefly again. Two years later, the couple founded Old World Weavers, a textile firm specializing in antique fabric reproduction. For the next four decades, they supplied restoration projects for Newport's Gilded Age mansions, the drawing rooms of Doris Duke and the White House, where Iris consulted on interiors for nine consecutive presidents, from Truman through Clinton.

After selling the company in 1992, Apfel slipped comfortably toward obscurity. Then, in 2005, the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute mounted Rara Avis: Selections from the Iris Apfel Collection—the first exhibition the museum had ever dedicated to the wardrobe of someone who wasn't a designer. She was 84, and her second career had just begun. A coffee table book followed. Then a documentary by Albert Maysles. Then, at 97, a modeling contract with IMG. She became the oldest person to inspire a Barbie, was named the face of MAC and Kate Spade, joined as a visiting professor at the University of Texas and became a geriatric Instagram celebrity with more than three million followers who tuned in for the same reason the Met had: to watch a woman dress without apology. It is this late-blooming chapter—from the Met onward—that the frames below capture: not the First Lady of Fabric, but the woman who dressed for herself and let the world catch up.

Carl died in August 2015, three days shy of 101, after 67 years of marriage. Iris kept working. When she died on March 1, 2024, she was 102 and still taking calls from her agent. The outfit was never the costume. The outfit was the argument.