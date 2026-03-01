The Gospel of More, According to the Late Iris Apfel
From White House restoration projects to a modeling contract at 97, a visual history of the woman who proved more is always more.Read More
No one wore a more iconic set of spectacles—those oversized black circles, thick as porthole frames, perched on a face that refused to fade into the background for 102 years. Then the wrists, stacked to the elbow with Bakelite and bone and carved wood and whatever else she had pulled from a Marrakech souk or a Manhattan flea market that morning. Iris Apfel dressed like an argument against minimalism and won every time.
Born Iris Barrel on Aug. 29, 1921, in Astoria, Queens, she was the only child of a glass-and-mirror dealer and a mother who ran a fashion boutique. She studied art history at New York University, worked briefly for Women's Wear Daily, then married Carl Apfel in 1948 and never did anything briefly again. Two years later, the couple founded Old World Weavers, a textile firm specializing in antique fabric reproduction. For the next four decades, they supplied restoration projects for Newport's Gilded Age mansions, the drawing rooms of Doris Duke and the White House, where Iris consulted on interiors for nine consecutive presidents, from Truman through Clinton.
After selling the company in 1992, Apfel slipped comfortably toward obscurity. Then, in 2005, the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute mounted Rara Avis: Selections from the Iris Apfel Collection—the first exhibition the museum had ever dedicated to the wardrobe of someone who wasn't a designer. She was 84, and her second career had just begun. A coffee table book followed. Then a documentary by Albert Maysles. Then, at 97, a modeling contract with IMG. She became the oldest person to inspire a Barbie, was named the face of MAC and Kate Spade, joined as a visiting professor at the University of Texas and became a geriatric Instagram celebrity with more than three million followers who tuned in for the same reason the Met had: to watch a woman dress without apology. It is this late-blooming chapter—from the Met onward—that the frames below capture: not the First Lady of Fabric, but the woman who dressed for herself and let the world catch up.
Carl died in August 2015, three days shy of 101, after 67 years of marriage. Iris kept working. When she died on March 1, 2024, she was 102 and still taking calls from her agent. The outfit was never the costume. The outfit was the argument.
Iris Apfel's Most Iconic Style Moments
Couture Council Cocktail Honoring Ralph Rucci
- Charlotte Ross Residence, New York City, 2006.
Here, Apfel wore a luminous copper-silk jacket with clean, almost architectural lines offset by a bold red pashmina draped at the neck and a geometric art-deco brooch that pulled it all together. Below, embroidered jeans with folkloric motifs clashed beautifully against the silk's formality. Red suede flats and a pink cuff at the wrist punctuated the palette.
Tracy Stern Garden Party
- L'Olivier, New York City, 2006
Against a companion in classic red, she looked like the art world crashing a garden party—and being the most interesting person there, stepping out in a head-to-toe printed pantsuit—splashes of primary color on white, abstract and exuberant, like a canvas that refused to stay on the wall. Layered gold and beaded necklaces added her signature weight at the neckline, while the suit's loose, pajama-like cut kept the mood easy and confident.
Jean Paul Gaultier Boutique Opening
- Bergdorf Goodman, New York City, 2006
A sharp black suit, cut clean and narrow, and the accessories did all the talking. A monumental turquoise beaded necklace cascaded against the dark fabric. Heavy silver cuffs stacked on both wrists, and a turquoise leather bag echoed the necklace's punch. At a party celebrating Gaultier's enfant terrible legacy, Apfel proved that simplicity with the right jewelry is its own form of rebellion.
"Isabel Toledo: Fashion From the Inside Out"
- The Museum at FIT, New York City, 2009
Cream-on-cream sophistication. A structured ivory jacket with gold buttons sat over matching wide-leg trousers, creating a long, fluid silhouette. A curly shearling collar added warmth and textural drama at the neckline. Stacked gold cuffs climbed both wrists, while a gold-embossed clutch echoed the metallic thread running through the look. The color story was subtle, but the accessories, as always, roared.
Kips Bay Decorator Show House Preview
- East 71st Street, New York City, 2010
Apfel wore a structured chartreuse-green silk jacket layered with cascading ropes of amber and wooden beads, anchored by a massive tribal pendant that sat at the sternum like a shield. A lush sable fur stole was draped over one arm—held, not worn—as if it were an accessory to the accessories. Dark trousers and pointed boots sharpened the base.
YMA Geoffrey Beene Fashion Scholarship Fund Awards
- Waldorf Astoria, New York City, 2012
Head-to-toe red, and she meant it—a plum-hued knit top, brocade trousers in a deeper claret, red boots and a shaggy crimson fur bag clutched like a trophy. Ropes of dark beaded necklaces and a cluster of jeweled brooches were layered at the chest, adding weight and sparkle. Stacked bangles in coral, amber and ruby climbed each wrist.
Joanna Mastroianni, NYFW Fall 2013
- Lincoln Center, New York City, 2013
Apfel arrived swathed in a voluminous Ralph Rucci red fur coat over a red tunic, red trousers and red accessories—a monochrome commitment so total it bordered on performance art. A turquoise cuff at the wrist was the sole break in the red tide, a calculated disruption that made the whole look smarter. Front row at Lincoln Center, she was the fashion.
NYT International Luxury Conference
- Moore Building, Miami, 2014
Apfel wore a tailored cream pantsuit beneath a tawny fox-fur stole, the textures playing off each other—smooth suiting against wild pelt. A gold brocade clutch and ornate gold-print flats continued the gilded theme. Stacked turquoise cuffs at the wrist injected her signature color-jolt. In Miami's subtropical heat, at a luxury conference, she dressed like old-world money that never bothered to explain itself.
Film Independent Screening of "Iris"
- LACMA Bing Theatre, Los Angeles, 2015
At the premiere of her own life story, she dressed not for nostalgia but for conquest. A pewter leather Bill Gibb dress coat—drop-waisted, midi-length, with a utilitarian drape that felt almost military—anchored the look. She loaded the neckline with cascading hammered-metal necklaces, coin-like and tribal, that echoed the leather's industrial sheen. Wide cuffs at each wrist and grey tights with dark flats completed the monochrome severity.
Caleres Emerging Designer Award, Saint Louis Fashion Week
- St. Louis, 2015
Apfel was engulfed in a feathered red coat—marabou-like and impossibly vivid—that consumed the frame. Beneath, stacked turquoise bangles and jade bead necklaces provided the only color counterpoint, their cool blue-greens clashing against the blaze of red with deliberate tension. Black trousers grounded the look just barely.
"Iris Meets INC" Launch
- Macy's Herald Square, New York City, 2016
This was tonal restraint, Apfel-style—which still means more than most people would dare. A silvery-grey snakeskin-print coat layered over a matching charcoal tunic and black tights created a sleek monochrome column. Stacked black bangles and cuffs climbed both wrists like armor, while her signature oversized rounds kept watch. The effect was editorial cool with an industrial edge—pewter and graphite doing the work that color usually handles.
FGI Night of Stars
- Cipriani Wall Street, New York City, 2016
Call it a wearable chinoiserie painting—a Shiatzy Chen satin yellow coat embroidered with lush birds and botanicals in jewel tones, the kind of piece that belongs in a museum vitrine as much as on a red carpet. Beneath, slim black trousers and pointed black boots sharpened the silhouette. A glittering dark scarf or collar at the neck added tonal depth against the acid-bright satin.
Holiday House Opening Night Benefit
- The Sullivan Mansions, New York City, 2016
An enormous raccoon-toned fur coat worn open revealed layers of statement tribal necklaces stacked nearly to the chin. Beneath: a dark printed top, cropped trousers in geometric micro-pattern and burgundy suede ankle boots that grounded the whole wild assemblage. A gold-patterned clutch peeked from under the fur.
"Eight Over Eighty" Gala
- Mandarin Oriental, New York City, 2017
The jacket alone told a story—embroidered like a textile souvenir, possibly from every continent, mirrored squares and geometric stitching and hot pink thread all colliding over a jewel-toned base. A purple silk scarf draped loosely at the neck, while an enormous cluster of hammered silver-ball beads hung like a breastplate. Stacked bangles, beaded tassels and those unmistakable black rounds completed the arsenal.
Calvin Klein Collection, NYFW
- New York City, 2017
Front row at Calvin Klein, and Apfel chose counterpoint over conformity. A bold black-and-white abstract print top—brushstroke graphic, almost painterly—paired with a black feathered accent at the shoulder and slim black trousers. Then the punctuation: fire-engine-red suede loafers with horsebit hardware, matched by a chunky red cuff at the wrist. Against Calvin Klein's minimalist temple, she was the beautiful disruption.
Backstage at St. Clement's Theatre
- New York City, 2018
A richly embroidered jacket in kaleidoscopic paisley sat layered beneath a shaggy black ostrich-feather stole that added decadent volume. A massive gold chain necklace, the kind you'd find in a Moroccan souk or a Renaissance portrait, dominated the neckline. Those legendary circular frames presided over it all.
FFANY "Shoes on Sale" Gala
- New York City, 2019
Silver-screen glamour with feral undertones, Apfel paired a shaggy black-and-silver fur jacket—all texture and volume—over sparkle-flecked grey trousers that caught light with every step. Black beaded necklaces cascaded in ropes, stacking depth against the fur's wild movement. Her signature oversized rounds, here in black, anchored the drama.
100th Birthday Celebration
- Central Park Tower, New York City, 2021
The icon marked her centennial in an explosion of canary-yellow ruffled tulle that engulfed her frame like a wearable sculpture, cascading in dramatic waves from the shoulders, from her own Iris Apfel x H&M collection. Below, liquid satin trousers in matching gold kept the silhouette grounded—barely. Chunky beaded necklaces and stacked bangles added her trademark bazaar-found layering, while oversized circular frames and pointed flats completed the look with quiet precision. At 100, most people dress for comfort. Apfel dressed for impact.
ACE Awards
- Cipriani 42nd Street, New York City, 2021
Apfel arrived in a teal brocade pantsuit dripping with floral jacquard detail, the fabric rich enough to upholster a Venetian palazzo. Matching teal frames (from her Zenni Eyewear collaboration) tied the look together with deliberate wit. Layered beaded necklaces in jade and turquoise piled at the throat, while stacked cuffs climbed both wrists. Even the loafers matched. It's a head-to-toe color commitment that would flatten most people.