10 Luxury Stays in Italy for Food and Wine Lovers
Italy has long held allure as a premier food and wine destination, and that reputation is only growing thanks to a number of top wineries within the country that now offer high-end stays and exceptional culinary experiences. From the rolling hills of Tuscany to the slopes of Mount Etna, these destinations deliver a comprehensive journey into the heart of Italian gastronomy and winemaking traditions. Visitors can explore some of the world’s most renowned wine regions, dine at Michelin-starred restaurants and book hands-on cooking classes and tastings, all while staying at estates steeped in history and surrounded by picturesque landscapes.
Several wineries have distinguished themselves for their ability to seamlessly integrate the art of hospitality. These locations offer unique access to some of Italy’s finest wines, allowing guests to learn about the intricate processes of winemaking directly from the producers. In addition to tastings, many wine estates feature award-winning restaurants helmed by expertly-trained, celebrated chefs who craft menus showcasing seasonal, locally-sourced ingredients. These dining experiences are further enriched by the inclusion of organic produce grown locally to match curated Italian wine pairings, which together highlight the region’s viticultural heritage.
From boutique hotels to restored villas, these luxury stays provide a refined yet authentic experience for discerning travelers. They foster a balance between relaxation and cultural exploration, with activities ranging from vineyard tours and truffle hunting to spa treatments and e-bike excursions. As more travelers seek out destinations that emphasize local cuisine and wine, these Italian estates stand out for their dedication to preserving regional traditions while delivering an unparalleled level of luxury and service.
Discover the Best Italian Getaways for Wine Lovers to Live La Dolce Vita
Villa Pattono Relais, Piedmont
- SC Serra, 1, 14055 Annunziata AT, Italy
Villa Pattono is a sumptuous stay at the crossroads of the Langhe and Monferrato districts, both UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The nearby Cantina Ratti winery, founded in 1965, is known for revolutionizing the concept of terroir in Italy with the first detailed map of Barolo crus.
Owned by the Ratti family since the 1800s, this historic estate’s guest rooms and suites immerse guests in the serene beauty of the countryside. The on-site restaurant, I Cedri, is led by chef Francesca Boano, who specializes in taking Piedmontese classic dishes and reinterpreting them with her own flair.
Guests can also enjoy an outdoor pool as well as a state-of-the-art wellness area, which includes a hammam, jacuzzi, Swedish sauna and chromotherapy facilities. The villa offers a range of curated experiences, from truffle hunting and yoga sessions to e-bike tours. For those seeking a more elevated adventure, helicopter rides and golf sessions are available.
Piazza Duomo, Piedmont
- Piazza Risorgimento, 4, 12051 Alba CN, Italy
Piazza Duomo, the three-Michelin-starred restaurant in Alba, Piedmont, stands as a testament to the fusion of fine dining, cultural legacy and luxury accommodations. Owned by the Ceretto family, who have been producing wines in the Langhe region for over 90 years, the restaurant is the vision of chef Enrico Crippa, who began his career in Milan and whose collaboration with the family has established it as one of the world’s top dining destinations. Nestled in the central square of Alba, Piazza Duomo's pink frescoed walls and art by Francesco Clemente create an atmosphere of timeless elegance. Chef Crippa’s seasonal menu, sourced from the restaurant’s organic garden, is a creative interpretation of Langhe’s terroir while exploring innovative flavors. The restaurant draws visitors from across the globe, welcoming approximately 9,000 guests annually.
For those seeking full immersion, Piazza Duomo has three exclusive rooms and a suite designed specifically for food enthusiasts. These accommodations provide an intimate and luxurious retreat for foodies who have traveled to savor chef Crippa's creations, allowing them to extend their stay in the heart of Piedmont’s wine country.
Castiglion del Bosco, Tuscany
- Castiglion del Bosco, 53024 Siena, Italy
Located in the heart of Montalcino, Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco hosts 42 suites, 11 villas and a range of high-end amenities, including two restaurants, a cooking school and a spa. The 2,000-hectare estate in the Tuscan countryside also features a Brunello di Montalcino winery and Italy’s only private golf club, designed by renowned golfer and architect Tom Weiskopf, exclusively accessible to members and resident guests.
The estate’s culinary delights are highlighted by its one-Michelin-starred Ristorante Campo del Drago, led by chef Matteo Temperini. The restaurant serves vibrant, original dishes crafted with fresh produce from the resort's organic kitchen garden, reflecting a commitment to sustainability and local ingredients. This dining experience, paired with the estate's prestigious wines, offers guests a deep connection to the region’s gastronomic and viticultural traditions.
Castello Banfi, Tuscany
- Castello di Poggio, Alle Mura Sant'Angelo Scalo, 53024 Montalcino, Italy
Castello Banfi, also in Montalcino, is set on 7,100 acres of vineyards and olive groves in the rolling Tuscan hills. The estate includes a 14-room boutique hotel and a fully operational winery. Originally built between the 9th and 13th centuries as a fortress, today the Relais & Chateaux estate is a sustainably managed agricultural hub. Guests at Castello Banfi can participate in a wide range of activities, from cooking classes and wine tastings to guided tours of the estate’s vineyards and balsamic vinegar production, in addition to olive oil mill visits.
Outdoor enthusiasts can go biking or horseback riding, while those seeking a unique perspective can opt for a helicopter tour over the Val d’Orcia, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The property, located just over a two-hour drive outside of Florence, also features the world's largest private collection of glassware at the Glass and Bottle Museum, as well as the Michelin-starred restaurant La Sala dei Grappoli.
Castello di Volpaia, Tuscany
- Piazza della Torre, 2, 53017 Radda in Chianti SI, Italy
Castello di Volpaia, renowned for its organic wine production, has achieved international recognition, including producing some of the best wines in the world as determined by Wine Spectator. The estate provides a range of accommodations, from villas and apartments to classic rooms, along with cooking schools and curated wine tastings.
Guests can book a stay in one of two meticulously restored farmhouses near the historic village of Volpaia, each with a private swimming pool. Guests have the opportunity to share a private dinner hosted by the Mascheroni Stianti family, owners of Castello di Volpaia, where they can partake in a dining experience that reflects the long history and close-knit culture of the family-run estate.
The dining options at Volpaia emphasize locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. Osteria Volpaia has private dining rooms and a terrace, with a menu that evolves throughout the year based on the availability of fresh produce from the estate’s organic gardens. The Forno di Volpaia bakery produces traditional Tuscan breads, pizzas and pastries made from organic sourdough and flours. Visitors can also explore the historic cellars of Volpaia through guided tours, with private and group options available, providing insight into the estate's renowned wine production, with a focus on Chianti Classico and Maremma Toscana wines.
Villa Quaranta Tommasi, Veneto
- Via Ospedaletto, 57, 37026 Ospedaletto VR, Italy
Villa Quaranta, located in Valpolicella near Lake Garda, about an hour and a half from Venice, is the hospitality arm of the Tommasi family, experienced winemakers of amarone—one of the signature expressions of the Veneto region. The property features a 4-star hotel with 76 rooms, a thermal spa and a 17th-century villa that houses the Borgo Antico restaurant, with wine and food pairings that reflect the gastronomy of Valpolicella. At the core of the wellness experience at the wine hotel is the Terme della Valpolicella, a 2,500-square-meter spa with thermal pools, a sauna-thermarium area, a fitness center and a beauty center featuring special wellness treatments, such as signature wine therapy in which products derived from amarone wines are used for rejuvenating and detoxifying the skin.
Just note that Villa Quaranta, though closely connected to the Tommasi winery, is not located directly on the vineyard estate, which is situated five miles away. In addition to its wine-focused experiences, including cellar wine tour and visits, the property also serves as a venue for large events.
Borgo de San Gregorio, Campania
- Località Cerza Grossa snc, 83050 Sorbo Serpico AV, Italy
Set amid the vineyards of Irpinia, the farmhouse at Borgo San Gregorio offers a hospitality experience that reflects the values of the estate. Tucked away from the winery down a tree-lined path, the farmhouse features a range of bedrooms and amenities, including a fully equipped kitchen area, a gazebo in the gardens for relaxation and a full set of yoga equipment. There is also the option to book one of the several freshly-renovated standalone suites in the botanical-themed residence building.
Borgo San Gregorio is also home to the Feudi di San Gregorio winery. Visitors can book guided tours of the cellars and wine tastings in a space specifically designed for wine education. They can also explore the estate's gardens and mini rooftop farm, which supplies fresh produce for the food program. The restaurant offers an exceptionally elevated experience, from a humble breakfast to precisely plated dishes for a five-course tasting menu. Designed by architect Hikaru Mori, the space is a tribute to the region, with large windows overlooking the vineyards along with a chef’s table tucked away in the center of the room in a structure designed to look both like a small wine cellar as well as a wine barrel simultaneously.
Castello di Semivicoli, Abruzzo
- Via S. Nicola, 24, 66010 Casacanditella CH, Italy
A restored 17th-century palace about two and a half hours east of Rome, Castello di Semivicoli is a luxury estate owned by the Masciarelli Tenute Agricole winery, with a castle that hosts 11 guest suites, each blending contemporary design with traditional elements. Many of the suites have panoramic views of the surrounding countryside, with the superior suite boasting 18 windows that provide a 360-degree view of the Majella mountains and the Adriatic Sea.
The kitchen merges rustic and contemporary design elements, with both traditional and gourmet dishes. Meals are served in various settings, from poolside service to outdoor picnics in the vineyards. Tailored menus prepared by Mario Di Giovanni, whose experience includes working at the Michelin-starred Restaurant Reale in Abruzzo. Guests can also participate in wine tastings, exploring the estate's selection of renowned wines, including Montepulciano d'Abruzzo and the Villa Gemma Rosso.
Villa Neri, Sicily
- Contrada Arrigo, 95015 Linguaglossa CT, Italy
Villa Neri, a luxury boutique resort nestled between Mount Etna and the Sicilian coast approximately 30 minutes from Taormina, is a serene escape that blends contemporary elegance with traditional Sicilian charm. A member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World collection, the resort’s rooms have private terraces and skylights with views of Mount Etna. Each room’s interior decor is bespoke, featuring local materials like wooden panels and painted tiles, alongside minimalist furnishings. The hotel’s facilities include a tranquil outdoor pool and the Petra Spa, with a sauna, plunge pools and wellness treatments using locally sourced natural ingredients.
La Dodici Fontane, the hotel’s restaurant, offers a sensory journey through the island's culinary traditions. Guests can dine alfresco in the warmer months, with views of the olive groves and the scent of herbs in the air. The breakfast room serves a fresh buffet each morning, featuring house-made pastries and local ingredients. Villa Neri’s combination of refined luxury, natural beauty and authentic Sicilian hospitality provides an immersive experience for those seeking a peaceful retreat in one of Italy's most delightful regions. Note that this hotel is seasonal and welcomes guests from April to November.
Planeta La Foresteria, Sicily
- SP79, Km 91, 92013 Contrada Passo di Gurra, AG, Italy
For over five centuries and 17 generations, Planeta has been at the forefront of agricultural innovation in Sicily. The family has established estates across five regions of the island, conducting extensive research into native grape varieties and the adaptability of different terroirs, while also introducing international grape varieties. Planeta gained significant recognition in the 1990s with the release of its chardonnay from the Menfi estate, which brought international acclaim. Their approach integrates winemaking with a broader cultural and hospitality offering, creating a multifaceted experience for visitors that combines wine, cuisine and the natural environment.
At the Menfi estate, La Foresteria Wine Resort is a retreat set among the vineyards and olive groves of western Sicily. The resort, perched on a hillside with panoramic views, provides an opportunity to savor a more tranquil environment. The resort's restaurant, led by chef Angelo Pumilia, focuses on traditional Sicilian cuisine with a creative twist. A great deal of the menu comes from the “Garden of Aromas,” a key feature of the property, featuring 44 herb beds surrounded by citrus and fruit trees. The restaurant offers several tasting menus, as well as an à la carte menu. La Foresteria was recognized with the Michelin Key in May 2024.