A Grown-Up Guide to the Ivy League College Town Weekend

Family Weekend begins only weeks after college move-in, while the Target receipts are still turning up. By the time you return to campus, your child has built a life that no longer revolves around you. That is the bittersweet point of college, even if a visit anticipated for months contracts into lunch and a look at their organizational prowess inside a pocket-sized dorm. You brought the puffer they left at home and their favorite snacks to remind them of life at home, but they’ve still got a paper due Monday, which gives that one dinner on their new turf the emotional weight of a Christmas feast.

Your student may also leave you several hours to account for. Spend them seeing what became of your old college town, or learning a new one without a guide who keeps checking the time. Cambridge can fill an afternoon easily. Hanover, lovely but compact, rewards a little advance work. The difference may be local goat cheese from the farmers market rather than corner-shop pizza with the pale, resilient crust of a Sysco order.

These places are getting better at entertaining adults. A Marcel Breuer office block in New Haven is now an all-electric hotel. Philadelphia has Michelin stars. College towns have worked out who returns each fall: parents and alumni with an empty afternoon and standards formed somewhere above the interstate. Better rooms have followed, along with real wine lists and museums worth more than the dutiful hour. Family Weekend can pass for a proper fall escape, with your student making a cameo between brunch and the football game. Keep the dinner reservation. Here’s the pocket guide to doing it well.

