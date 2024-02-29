Where to Stay in Jackson Hole for the Most Lavish Getaway

While Jackson Hole is perhaps best known as a luxurious yet low-key ski resort town, replete with private cabins and chalets, there's so much more to the picturesque Wyoming locale than just snowy mountains in the winter. Yes, skiing is a huge part of Jackson Hole's appeal, thanks to the impressive array of alpine ski runs and terrain, but the destination is also a dream vacation spot for all kinds of outdoor enthusiasts, with access to Grand Teton National Park and Yellowstone National Park as well as the National Elk Refuge. There are plenty of winter activities aside from skiing, including snowshoeing, snowmobiling, sledding and, of course, a lively après-ski scene. That's not to say Jackson Hole is exclusively a winter destination; if you are visiting in the warmer months, there are countless adventures and activity options, including whitewater rafting, hiking, biking, kayaking and more.

Don't fret if you're not sure where to stay out west in America, as Jackson Hole also boasts an impressive high-end hotel scene, from longtime historic mainstays and secluded boutique properties to modern luxury lodges and Western-themed accommodations. Below, see the best luxury hotels to book for your next getaway to Jackson Hole.