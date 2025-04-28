Jacob Elordi’s Unbothered Rise to Hollywood Style Icon
Whether in Bottega Veneta suiting or WWII fatigues, Elordi is reshaping the archetype of the screen idol—not by rejecting the past, but by making it personal.Read More
There are actors who chase the spotlight—and then there’s Jacob Elordi, who appears to move just ahead of it, leaving silhouettes in his wake. In the last five years, the Brisbane-born actor has quietly pivoted from teen idol territory (Euphoria, The Kissing Booth) into something far more elusive: a 21st-century leading man whose choices are neither algorithm-driven nor fashionably subversive—they’re instinctive.
At 6’5" with the bone structure of a Brioni campaign and the intensity of a silent film star, Elordi could have coasted on surface appeal. Instead, he’s made genre-defying, director-first decisions: Emerald Fennell’s psychosexual satire Saltburn, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, and now The Narrow Road to the Deep North—an Amazon-backed, slow-burn war epic directed by Australia’s brooding auteur-in-residence, Justin Kurzel. Elordi’s portrayal of Dorrigo Evans, a haunted surgeon caught between wartime memory and lost love, isn’t just career-defining—it’s a reframing of masculinity on screen.
Off camera, the same logic applies. Styled by sisters Wendi and Nicole Ferreira, Elordi’s wardrobe toggles between studied nonchalance and deliberate disruption: a pinstripe suit unbuttoned to the navel one day, a thrift-coded hoodie and sneakers the next. His style doesn’t signal aspiration—it shrugs off the idea entirely. Since being tapped as a global ambassador for Bottega Veneta in May 2024, he’s become a walking contradiction: the fashion insider who dresses like he’s allergic to effort. With Wuthering Heights (opposite Margot Robbie) and del Toro’s Frankenstein in the pipeline, Elordi isn’t chasing relevance. He’s building a blueprint for the post-glam movie star—one who dresses and performs like he’s already seen behind the curtain.
Jacob Elordi's Style Evolution
Variety Power of Young Hollywood – Los Angeles, August 28, 2018
Elordi pulled off casual in a camel-colored Fear of God jacket with a contrasting black collar, a white tee, and slim black trousers. But it was the paint-splattered Dior (CHDRY) B23 high-tops that hijacked the look—skater energy dressed up for step-and-repeat duty. Hair was slightly mussed, face clean—no theatrics, just low-key star power.
IMDb STARmeter Award – Studio City, November 27, 2018
Pre-Euphoria and still figuring out the ratio between polished and personal style, Elordi accepted his breakout award in a navy crewneck, tailored grey trousers, and dress shoes with visible red-striped socks—half Ivy League, half “didn’t expect to win.”
GQ Men of the Year Party – Beverly Hills, December 6, 2018
Still in his early red carpet training wheels, Elordi played it safe with a tight gingham suit, cropped trousers and a popped button-down—somewhere between prom king and party crasher. Polished leather shoes and a visible watch kept it respectable, but the vibe leaned more “brand new publicist” than budding icon.
Euphoria Premiere – Los Angeles, June 4, 2019
Here’s the pivot. In a razor-sharp black suit with a monochrome shirt, Elordi ditched the prom energy for something more cinematic. But the real flex? Leopard-print Saint Laurent boots—rockstar footing for a breakout TV villain. Grooming was still studio-safe, but the shoes screamed: I’m not here to be likeable, I’m here to be watched.
MTV Movie & TV Awards – Los Angeles, May 16, 2021
Finally dressing like the maker of his own image, Elordi showed up in a navy suit with a striped shirt unbuttoned to naval territory and a draped gold chain—somewhere between ‘70s lounge singer and Saint Laurent muse. The finishing move? Burgundy loafers and white socks that added just enough weird to keep it memorable.
Burberry A/W 2023 Womenswear Presentation – London, March 11, 2022
Elordi nailed the London fashion-week brief: a black leather jacket with contrast stitching, white tee, and tailored black trousers—mod but not costume, tough but not trying. The chunky-soled dress shoes and crossbody bag added a hint of fashion-week armor. Hair was slightly tousled, like he'd just stepped off a Eurostar and into a Burberry (BURBY) casting.
Charles Finch X Chanel Bafta Dinner – London, March 12, 2022
Prada trucker, pleated gray trousers, lace-up Adidas sneakers—and a red bandana tied just so. Elordi went full Left Bank beatnik meets London It-boy, proving he can pull off a neckerchief without slipping into cosplay. The look says “art school dropout” in the best way, and the clean grooming keeps it polished, not performative.
Met Gala – New York City, May 2, 2022
For the “Gilded Glamour” theme, Elordi played it cool in a custom Burberry (BURBY) tux dotted with black beaded appliqués—subtle armor for fashion’s most scrutinized staircase. The fit was razor-sharp, the detailing moody and baroque-adjacent. Grooming stayed minimal: brushed-up hair, clean shave and the composure of someone who doesn’t need to peacock to stand out.
Tiffany & Co. Flagship Reopening – New York City, April 27, 2023
Elordi showed up like a 1970s heartthrob reanimated by a Saint Laurent mood board. The look: a sheer, loosely buttoned striped blouse with an exaggerated necktie worn untied, slouchy charcoal trousers, and black leather loafers. Layered silver chains peeked out from his collarbone, while his damp, swept hair added a touch of bedroom dishevelment.
In Milan – June 15, 2023
The Aussie actor hits the Milan pavement with slacker poise, fusing prep and thrift with zero concern for the algorithm. The look: a washed black oversized polo shirt with dropped shoulders, baggy mid-wash denim, and Dior (CHDRY) sneakers—stealth wealth for the streetwear literate. Topped off with a Polo Ralph Lauren bucket hat and oversized sunnies, the vibe reads early-2000s Euro backpacker meets runway model.
Valentino Spring/Summer 2024 Show Milan Fashion Week – June 16, 2023
The CEO of summer goth? Elordi’s black leather blazer, pleated micro-shorts, and razor-sharp white shirt were part luxury hitman, part fashion student on thesis day. The tie was anchored by a gold V-buckle belt—a not-so-subtle shocker—while polished lug-soled boots and white crew socks added a little camp to the menace. Hair? Purposefully mussed. Expression? Fully unbothered.
80th Venice International Film Festival Priscilla Red Carpet – September 4, 2023
Elordi again embraced a modern gothic elegance in a custom Valentino tuxedo, distinguished by its sharp tailoring and subtle floral brooch. His choice of a Cartier Tank Normale in 18K yellow gold added a touch of timeless sophistication, while his clean-shaven look and tousled hair completed the ensemble with effortless charm.
80th Venice International Film Festival Priscilla Photocall – September 4, 2023
By daylight, Elordi, who played Elvis in Coppola’s Priscilla, flipped the script. A dove-grey Bottega suit and unbuttoned black shirt gave off jet-lagged rockstar energy—nonchalant but tailored. The fit shows respect for the festival, though the open collar said “barely.” Tousled hair, light stubble, and no tie gave the look just enough insouciance to feel accidental—except it wasn’t.
Venice Street Style – September 5, 2023
Elordi, mid-stride in Venice, delivered a low-effort flex in monochrome navy: a relaxed knit polo tucked into slouchy pleated trousers, anchored by gleaming black leather loafers. The look felt less press junket pro than Riviera gangster off-duty—sunglasses on, stubble in, peace sign up.
Saltburn Premiere, Los Angeles – November 14, 2023
In a chocolate three-piece Burberry (BURBY) with a black tie and derby shoes, Elordi came dressed like the heir who burned down the family estate. Clean-shaven with slicked-back hair, the look was all sharp edges and old-world hauteur—equal parts matinee idol and modern mischief.
GQ Men of the Year Awards, Los Angeles – November 16, 2023
Wearing a pinstriped Bottega Veneta suit with an aggressively unbuttoned lemon shirt, Elordi served up something between glam rock and menswear theory. The voluminous hair, high collar, and barely-there smirk suggested he knew exactly what he was doing—and didn’t care if anyone else caught on.
On Swift Horses Premiere, Toronto International Film Festival – September 7, 2024
Custom Bottega in olive drab, biker boots, and a white shirt: Elordi looked like a young Pacino dropped into a Helmut Lang ad. No stubble, no fuss—just clean lines and sharper instincts.
Milan Fashion Week, Bottega SS25 – September 21, 2024
Red carpet? More like red tote. Elordi showed up in head-to-toe Bottega—cardigan, wide-leg cream pants, oversized handbag—like an weekend art dealer who moonlights as a model. The mustache and bedhead sealed it: studied nonchalance.
Marrakech International Film Festival – November 2024
Wearing a louche olive Bottega Veneta double-breasted suit with a cream shirt unbuttoned to mid-chest, Elordi leans into a more mature, bohemian archetype. The look is oversized but tailored, punctuated by black leather derbies and a beard that shifts him toward a kind of colonial explorer aesthetic. It’s the most overtly masculine he’s looked on a red carpet—less curated, more instinctual.
Berlinale Photocall – February 15, 2025
For the Berlin debut of The Narrow Road to the Deep North, Elordi opts for quiet shapes over bold branding: a textured charcoal Bottega knit over a visible white base layer, billowy black pants cinched with a utilitarian belt, and Maison Margiela Tabi loafers featuring a distinctive thick brown buckle and the brand's signature split-toe designs. His hair is longer, grown out into soft waves, and the entire ensemble suggests a character actor moonlighting as a fashion minimalist.
The Narrow Road to the Deep North Australian Premiere – April 7, 2025
In Sydney, Elordi delivers a coastal riff on formalwear with a navy Bottega Veneta set: a zippered jacket, loose tailored trousers, and ivory woven slip-ons that nod to resort wear without the cliché. The look is clean but not sterile—airy fabrics, visible chest hair, and tousled hair give it the softness of someone dressing for both the lens and the climate.
The Narrow Road to the Deep North Melbourne Screening – April 9, 2025
Here, Elordi sharpens his message. At the Melbourne screening, Elordi made a bold statement by wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the slogan "Eating salmon? Killing Tasmania," aligning himself with the Neighbours of Fish Farming campaign. The vibe is disaffected punk meets Tasmanian streetwear minimalism. Grooming is pared down: stubble, a matte finish to the skin, hair slightly unruly—a move toward documentary realism.