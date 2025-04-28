Jacob Elordi’s Unbothered Rise to Hollywood Style Icon

There are actors who chase the spotlight—and then there’s Jacob Elordi, who appears to move just ahead of it, leaving silhouettes in his wake. In the last five years, the Brisbane-born actor has quietly pivoted from teen idol territory (Euphoria, The Kissing Booth) into something far more elusive: a 21st-century leading man whose choices are neither algorithm-driven nor fashionably subversive—they’re instinctive.

At 6’5" with the bone structure of a Brioni campaign and the intensity of a silent film star, Elordi could have coasted on surface appeal. Instead, he’s made genre-defying, director-first decisions: Emerald Fennell’s psychosexual satire Saltburn, Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, and now The Narrow Road to the Deep North—an Amazon-backed, slow-burn war epic directed by Australia’s brooding auteur-in-residence, Justin Kurzel. Elordi’s portrayal of Dorrigo Evans, a haunted surgeon caught between wartime memory and lost love, isn’t just career-defining—it’s a reframing of masculinity on screen.

Off camera, the same logic applies. Styled by sisters Wendi and Nicole Ferreira, Elordi’s wardrobe toggles between studied nonchalance and deliberate disruption: a pinstripe suit unbuttoned to the navel one day, a thrift-coded hoodie and sneakers the next. His style doesn’t signal aspiration—it shrugs off the idea entirely. Since being tapped as a global ambassador for Bottega Veneta in May 2024, he’s become a walking contradiction: the fashion insider who dresses like he’s allergic to effort. With Wuthering Heights (opposite Margot Robbie) and del Toro’s Frankenstein in the pipeline, Elordi isn’t chasing relevance. He’s building a blueprint for the post-glam movie star—one who dresses and performs like he’s already seen behind the curtain.