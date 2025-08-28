Dark, Daring and Unforgettable: Jenna Ortega’s Style Evolution
From Disney darling to couture goth icon, Jenna Ortega’s style metamorphosis is a masterclass in eerie elegance.Read More
Both on screen and on the red carpet, Jenna Ortega continues to prove that performance and fashion are inextricably linked. First gaining recognition as the younger version of the titular character on Jane the Virgin, Ortega has since emerged as one of Hollywood's most enigmatic–and stylish–young stars.
Ortega’s early red carpet style leaned toward playful looks befitting a young actress, marked by bright colors, bold prints and trend-driven silhouettes that reflected her teen star roots. Since taking on the role of Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday, Ortega has leaned into her darker sartorial side. But her affinity for gothic glamour doesn’t stop at the soundstage. On the red carpet, she’s transformed into a modern-day Morticia, with a meticulously constructed wardrobe that’s both romantic and macabre.
Corsetry, lace, tulle, latex, veils and vintage slips have defined Ortega’s new fashion era, each look more daring than the last. Working alongside longtime stylist Enrique Melendez, she’s curated a red carpet identity that’s both youthful and subversive, pulling from Versace and Mugler archives while championing emerging designers.
The actress has become the face of what the internet has dubbed “Wednesdaycore”: a moody, high-fashion take on goth that fuses Victorian silhouettes with baroque textures and deconstructed tailoring.
Ortega’s fashion language is full of tension—light and dark, hard and soft, classic and disruptive–all in the same breath. She bends genre the way she bends character: with cool defiance and a witchy wink.
Her sartorial performances, while visually arresting, are never empty spectacle. They’re rich with symbolism and narrative depth. At the 2023 Golden Globes, she delivered in a sheer, draped Gucci gown and chestnut-tinted shag haircut—a nod both to ‘70s punk and Wednesday’s sepia-toned palette. A few months later, she arrived at the Met Gala in a Thom Browne ensemble that fused corpse bride couture with classic tailoring.
Even off-duty, Ortega remains committed to the narrative. Oversized jackets, low-rise trousers, distressed tees, and haunted-doll layering carry the story forward.
More than just a celebrity with good taste, Ortega is crafting an aesthetic narrative that mirrors her evolution on screen. Like her characters, her style thrives in the tension between light in shadow.
Ortega carries these theatrical looks with the gravitas of someone far beyond her years. Her fashion evolution reflects her broader creative ethos: controlled, eerie, intimate. In doing so, she’s redefining what it means to be a Gen Z fashion icon. And we’re watching, spellbound.
Jenna Ortega's Most Unforgettable Looks
Wednesday S2 Part 2 Island Fan Event
- August 16, 2025
In Sydney, Ortega embraced a moody autumnal look, stepping out in a burnt orange and black chevron leather dress from Fendi’s fall 2025 collection that nodded to the season ahead. Styled with opera-length gloves, a belted fur coat and stacked chains, the look struck a balance between her signature inky palette with a bohemian twist.
Wednesday S2 NY Fan Event
- August 05, 2025
For a New York screening of Wednesday’s second season, Ortega resurrected ‘90s gothic glam with a modern, minimalist twist. Draped in a black Ann Demeulemeester slip dress, she cut a statuesque silhouette, with its stark simplicity offset by the subversive bite of Miista’s Shana lace-up knee boots, square-toed and inverted-heeled. Bleached brows and smoky eyes sharpened the drama, sealing her reign as the high priestess of gothic chic.
New York City Sighting
- August 4, 2025
At the Late Night with Seth Meyers taping, Ortega blurred the line between midnight romance and boudoir rebellion in a distressed Elena Velez corset dress. Silver hardware and sculpted straps added a modern edge, while her now-signature bleached brows anchored the darker, rebellious edge.
New York City Sighting
- August 4, 2025
Ortega turned a New York sidewalk into a catwalk, channeling a contemporary Wednesday Addams in a sculpted gray Dior blazer and sleek black pencil skirt. A wide-brimmed hat and inky sunglasses cloaked her in mystery, while Louboutin stilettos punctuated her femme-fatale precision. Tailoring never looked so dangerously chic.
Le Beach Club de Mercredi
- July 31, 2025
Ortega transformed noir glamour into ethereal elegance on the red carpet in a sheer Vivienne Westwood gown, ruffles cascading in espresso-lavender hues. The look’s ghostly romance was underscored by icy-toned brows and a sparkling cross pendant, cementing her as a Parisian red carpet enchantress.
Wednesday Season 2, Part 1 Global Premiere
- July 30, 2025
At the London premiere of the second season of Wednesday, Ortega gave a serpentine twist on her iconic gothic style, stepping out in a pale yellow, reptile-textured latex gown by Ashi Studio that seemed to shed its skin right on the red carpet. She stayed true to the signature beauty palette of her press tour—bleached brows, bold lip, darkly defined gaze—proving that macabre doesn’t have to be black to be lethal.
Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event at The Kia Forum
- May 31, 2025
In a Markgong ombre leather trench dress fading from stormy charcoal to soft taupe, Ortega redefined gothic glamour at Tudum 2025. Enrique Melendez’s styling and retro waves with a dramatic kiss curl created cinematic drama, while silver jewelry and a hooded scarf brought a futuristic edge to her moody elegance.
'Hurry Up Tomorrow' Premiere in New York City
- May 13, 2025
Ortega paid homage to fashion history in the iconic Christian Dior newspaper-print dress famously worn by Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw. Minimalist gold jewelry, strappy heels and a sleek lob gave a modern twist, proving Ortega’s mastery of blending nostalgia with contemporary cool.
Met Gala Afterparty
- May 5, 2025
Ortega turned menswear into a power statement in a black Balmain tuxedo-inspired bodysuit with sheer tights and exaggerated shoulders. Vintage jewelry, including a 1914 Tag Heuer pocket watch, added gravitas, while her makeup stayed sharp and architectural to match the tailoring, making an unforgettable Met Gala afterparty moment.
2025 Met Gala
- May 5, 2025 2025
At the 2025 Met Gala, Ortega dazzled in a custom Balmain gown made entirely of metallic rulers, embodying the “Tailored for You” theme. Old Hollywood waves and smoky eyes paired with the daring metallic silhouette to create a measure of red carpet innovation.
Death of a Unicorn Premiere at the SXSW Conference & Festivals
- March 8, 2025
Ortega embraced ‘90s office-siren chic in a glen plaid Oscar de la Renta suit layered over a burgundy button-up and satin tie. Diamond earrings and sleek red-framed sunglasses lent modernity, while her makeup leaned into deep, moody tones, complementing her bold red-tinted hair and proving her versatility beyond sultry glam.
Vanity Fair Oscar Party
- March 2, 2025
At the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Jenna Ortega captivated in a Donna Karan Resort 2004 gown with ethereal draping and off-the-shoulder romance. Pomellato jewelry and subtle touches—a matte lip and smoky eyes—completed the otherworldly ensemble.
SNL50: The Anniversary Special
- February 16, 2025
At SNL’s 50th Anniversary Special, Jenna Ortega stepped onto the red carpet in a chocolate-brown satin Monse gown from the Fall 2025 runway, with a plunging neckline and elongated scarf detail. An updo and warm monochromatic makeup grounded the look in approachable sophistication.
Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring-Summer
- January 27, 2025
Ortega brought haunting chic to Dior’s runway show, draped in a black sleeveless blazer vest, mini shorts and sheer tights. Leather gloves, a sleek bag and Dior Tribales sunglasses punctuated the look, while a bold red lip completed a striking femme fatale moment.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Photocall
- August 30, 2024
On the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press tour, Ortega delivered gothic tailoring perfection in a maroon Alexander McQueen blazer with bold red lapels and sharp shoulders. Crimson tights and matching Le Silla pumps paid homage to Michael Keaton’s iconic wedding tuxedo from the original film, turning the photocall into an edgy cinematic moment.
UK Premiere of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
- August 29, 2024
Ortega sealed her status as the modern scream queen in a teal-and-black velvet corseted Harris Reed gown, paired with opera gloves and Faberge ruby-and-diamond earrings. A haunted house-shaped Ozias purse and winged eyeliner completed the look.
The 81st Venice International Film Festival
- August 28, 2025
Ortega and Winona Ryder paid stylish homage to Beetlejuice’s mother-daughter duo on the Venice Film Festival red carpet. Ortega donned a red Dior tulle gown evoking Lydia Deetz, while Ryder wore black-and-white Chanel.
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Photocall New York City
- August 17, 2024
In New York promoting Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Jenna Ortega embodied vampy sophistication in a black-and-white pinstriped Dolce & Gabbana suit, composed of a tailored blazer with sharp shoulders and a plunging neckline with a matching skirt. Heels and angular sunglasses modernized the Wednesday Addams energy into a sleek, urban statement.
75th Primetime Emmy Awards
- January 15, 2024
At the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards, Jenna Ortega shimmered in a strapless Dior Haute Couture gown that blended ethereal romance with modern grace. The sheer, tea-length dress featured a nude caged bodice adorned with intricate purple floral embroidery, while the voluminous skirt added a touch of whimsy. Ortega complemented her look with a soft wavy lob, glowing skin and subtle pink lip, exuding fairy-tale charm that marked a departure from her usual gothic aesthetic.
35th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival
- January 11, 2024
At the world premiere of Miller’s Girl at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Jenna Ortega stunned in a white Valentino mini dress with sheer crepe, floral embroidery and a subtle bustier. Christian Louboutin pumps, a ribbon choker, pearl flower earrings and dewy makeup added playful yet polished charm.
Los Angeles Premiere of Paramount+’s Finestkind
- December 12, 2023
Ortega reimagined modern femininity in a white lace skirt suit by Adeam. Sheer panels met structured tailoring in harmonious contrast. A delicate diamond necklace from Al Zain added a touch of sparkle, while her tousled waves and soft makeup complemented the look with a fresh, romantic vibe.
Harper’s Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards
- November 7, 2023
Crowning the night with her Harper’s Bazaar Breakthrough Award, Ortega shimmers in a golden Dior maxi dress and matching tulle coat embroidered with celestial motifs. The ethereal layers caught the light like stardust, a perfect visual metaphor for a rising star.
Thom Browne 20th Anniversary Event
- October 30th, 2023
At Thom Browne’s 20th anniversary dinner, Ortega brought menswear-inspired tailoring to dramatic heights. A sharply structured blazer over matching shorts and sleek white skirt, paired with heeled oxfords, gave the look both gravitas and a playful darkness, emblematic of her signature edge.
Met Gala After Party
- May 1, 2023
For the Met afterparty, Jenna Ortega changed into a cropped black chiffon tweed jacket adorned with hand-appliquéd crystals for the Met Gala afterparty. Whimsical yet architectural, it was couture reimagined for midnight.
2023 Met Gala
- May 1, 2023
At the 2023 Met Gala, Jenna Ortega embodied gothic opulence in a custom Thom Browne ensemble that paid homage to Karl Lagerfeld’s legacy while channeling her role as Wednesday Addams. The look featured a black corset top layered over a sheer, bow-tied blouse, topped with a tweed bolero jacket adorned with pearls and gold chains. A voluminous ruffled skirt cascaded into a dramatic train, while sheer black knee-high socks and black-and-white platform brogues completed the look. Diamond drop earrings and a ring by Marli New York added timeless allure to the darkly romantic aesthetic.
29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
- February 26, 2023
In an asymmetrical black Atelier Versace gown, Ortega married shadowy allure with contemporary edge. A sculpted bodice, cinched waist and thigh-high slit made for a striking silhouette, elevated by Tiffany jewelry, Jimmy Choo sandals and tousled waves for an evening-ready look.
80th Annual Golden Globe Awards
- January 10, 2023
At the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Jenna Ortega captivated in a rose-hued Gucci gown, a striking departure from her signature gothic style. The pleated chiffon dress featured daring midriff cutouts held together by metallic rings. Layered Tiffany necklaces and a tousled caramel bob evolved Old Hollywood glamour with a modern twist.
World Premiere of Wednesday
- November 16, 2022
At the world premiere of Netflix’sWednesday, Jenna Ortega dazzled in a black Versace gown with lace-inset bustier and daring thigh-high slit. A sheer tulle veil and Atelier Versace tiara evoked Corpse Bride energy.
Jimmy Kimmel Live Appearance
- November 15, 2022
Jenna Ortega went high-fashion daring in a long-sleeve Dion Lee “dress-meets-catsuit,” where paneled lace peeked through sculpted cutouts and a thigh-high slit. Towering Louboutins, scarlet nails and a bold red lip completed the fierce look.
25th SCAD Savannah Film Festival
- October 23, 2022
The actress arrived to accept the Breakthrough Award at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival in a black-and-white oversized RVN suit that blended sharp tailoring with artistic flair. The double-breasted blazer draped over her wide-leg trousers, and its striking contrast collar made the silhouette feel both classic and bold. Ortega’s look was modern, confident and quietly powerful, embodying a new era of goth-glam sophistication.
Paris Fashion Week
- October 02, 2022
Jenna Ortega swapped her shadowy daytime palette for a sunlit mini by Valentino, complete with playful cutouts and a charming bow detail. Midnight-black platform heels and a bold pink Valentino mini bag added contrast, proving gothic chic can flirt with sunshine too.
Met Gala
- May 2, 2022
Ortega turned the Met Gala into a Barbiecore fantasy in a pink Valentino mini, with matching tights and heels. The vibrant hue was a welcome break from her signature dark color palette.
Emma Premiere
- February 18, 2020
At the premiere of Emma in Los Angeles, Jenna Ortega donned a metallic mini dress by Raisa Vanessa with bell sleeves and a scoop neckline. She paired the look with silver Giuseppe Zanotti heels and a coordinating silver evening bag, along with subtle Swarovski jewelry and a tousled updo.
Golden Globes After Party
- January 5, 2020
At a 2020 Golden Globes after-party, Jenna Ortega dazzled in a nude-and-gold Gretel Z. lace gown that radiated old Hollywood glamour with a modern twist. The delicate lace overlay and fitted silhouette highlighted her youthful elegance, while subtle metallic accents added a touch of sparkle.
Power On Premiere
- April 24, 2019
At the Power On premiere, Jenna Ortega chose a bold, fashion-forward look that showcased her evolving style: A multi-colored crop top paired with a high-waisted skirt and white ankle boots.
The 19th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards
- November 15, 2018
Ortega mesmerized the red carpet in a black-and-pink Monsoori tulle gown, where layers of voluminous fabric flirted with delicate embellishments. The sheer bodice lent a whisper of drama, perfectly marrying youthful energy with an emerging star’s poise.
Variety’s Annual Power of Young Hollywood Event
- August 28, 2018
Channeling the magnetic energy of a rising star, Jenna Ortega arrived at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood party wearing a Marissa Webb Kendrick jacket. Its structured canvas cut lent a modern edge, along with Steve Madden’s “Fearless” boots that injected a spirited irreverence into her ensemble.
The 33rd Annual Imagen Awards
- August 25, 2018
At the 33rd Annual Imagen Awards, a young Ortega teased the vamp-glam evolution to come, wearing a dark tulle skirt paired with a structured bodice that balanced whimsy and polish.
2018 Radio Disney Music Awards
- June 22, 2018
At just 15, Jenna Ortega arrived at the 2018 Radio Disney Music Awards in a jacket emblazoned with “I do care and U should too,” a likely retort to Melania Trump’s controversial message. The look was grounded by plaid trousers and tall black boots, balancing street-smart edge with tender earnestness.
Marie Claire’s ‘Fresh Faces’ Event
- April 27, 2018
At the Marie Claire “Fresh Faces” event in West Hollywood, Ortega wore a pale tulle skirt that floated like a gentle breeze. Soft waves framed her face, and with minimal accessories, she hinted at a fashion instinct that was already miles ahead of her age.
WE Day California
- April 19, 2018
At the WE Day California event, Ortega made a statement in a denim-on-denim ensemble. She paired a tied-up Dsquared2 shirt with McGuire Studio high-rise flare jeans. Accessorized with Mark and Estel x Rossmore Cairo earrings and chunky Steve Madden platform sandals, the look was a compelling reminder, even then, of Ortega’s innate ability to meld youthful ease with textural interest.
Nickelodeon’s 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards
- March 24, 2018
Ortega arrived at the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards in a one-shoulder Tommy Hilfiger x Gigi Hadid dress. The graphic black-and-white bodice seamlessly gave way to a whirlwind of vibrant prints, while platform sneakers laced in vivid red and a striped Zara bag added streetwise flair.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Premiere
- December 9, 2017
At the Star Wars: The Last Jedi premiere, 15-year-old Jenna Ortega dazzled in a metallic floor-length Gosia Baczyńska gown that seemed to capture the galaxy’s shimmer. Classic black Mary Janes and understated jewelry grounded the look, blending playful Padawan charm with a precocious sense of red carpet sophistication.
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Premiere
- May 18, 2017
At the premiere of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Ortega wore a Fenty by Rihanna mesh bustier top with a chiffon overlay, paired with customized Topshop pants and sky-high Steve Madden heels.
Ralph Lauren and Vogue “Celebrate Iconic Style” Event
- November 9, 2016
For a Ralph Lauren and Vogue “Celebrate Iconic Style” event in Beverly Hills, Ortega made a striking entrance in a black-and-white ensemble that exuded early Wednesday Addams energy. Leather boots and silver accents added a touch of rebellious edge, showcasing a hint of the gothic sophistication to come.
2016 Radio Disney Music Awards
- April 30, 2016
At the 2016 Radio Disney Music Awards, Ortega showcased her youthful style in a vibrant, multicolored graphic-print Moschino Spring 2016 dress. She paired the fit-and-flare frock with black Alexander Wang sandals and a bright yellow Tommy Hilfiger.
Miracles from Heaven Premiere
- March 9, 2016
At the premiere of Miracles from Heaven, a 13-year-old Ortega paired a black sequin top with a grey cheetah-print skirt. The mix of sparkle and print was fittingly playful and youthful for the teen on one of her first red carpets.