Jet Set: The Travel Pieces You’ll Want From the Amazon Big Spring Sale
From a viral water bottle and softside suitcase to high-tech headphones and toiletry capsules, here’s what we’re loving and coveting from the Amazon Big Spring Sale.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Amazon sales are a good time to stock up on both tried and true essentials as well as any more fanciful items you've been eyeing, but haven't wanted to scoop up at full price. The Amazon Big Spring Sale is coming to an end, but you have still have time to snag plenty of jet set-approved travel accessories—just make sure you're logged into your Prime account and that you grab these before the sale comes to an end at 11:59 p.m. on March 31. We've gone through the site and come up with a tightly curated list of eight pieces from the event that you'll want to know about. From a viral water bottle and softside suitcase to high-tech headphones and toiletry capsules, here's what we're loving and coveting from the Amazon Big Spring Sale.
Our Top Travel Picks From the Amazon Spring Sale Event
Owala FreeSip Water Bottle
Here's the thing: You probably have zero actual need for a new water bottle, but that doesn't mean that you shouldn't use this as an opportunity to upgrade that beaten up jug canteen you've been toting around for the past five years. So if you've been eyeing that Owala that it seems like every single person has starting bringing around, use the Amazon sale as the time to buy it at a discount: 32 ounces, insulated stainless steel, with an easy push-button lock lid and built-in straw.
Away Softside Carry-On Suitcase
When you see Away luggage on a major sale, you buy it. A few different versions of the brand's softside suitcase are included in the Amazon spring sale, but the biggest discount is for the grey carry-on, which includes all the features you've come to expect from Away: TSA-approved lock, interior compression system, easy wheeling and more.
Beats Studio Pro Headphones
Truth be told, I've been a loyal corded headphones enthusiast ever since one of my AirPods flew into a sidewalk grate in the West Village about six years ago. It was gone forever, but the Find My feature on my phone kindly informed me of its static whereabouts for many, many months. I make an exception, however, for travel, though I'm still not into AirPods—I prefer an over-ear, wireless headphone, ideally with super-cushioned ear cups and long battery life. I've been eyeing Beats for a while, and the fact that they're on sale during this Amazon event might be my sign to finally do it.
Bagsmart Crush Bow Tote Bag
Bagsmart is always a solid option for travel accessories, from tote bags to toiletry kits, but to be frank, what really stands out to me about this bag isn't the fact that it has plenty of room, with separate compartments for a laptop, water bottle, luggage sleeve and more—it's really adorable bow, because sometimes, you just need a touch of whimsy in your life.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite
Yes, I do recommend buying a Kindle every single time it's included in an Amazon sale, and I stand by that. That is, if you haven't already purchased one, because there's simply no need to have multiple e-readers when you have one that works—overconsumption isn't chic. That said, if you haven't bought one yet and you're a voracious reader, scoop the latest Paperwhite up ASAP.
Reebok Princess Sneakers
The Amazon spring sales event includes a ton of travel-ready sneakers; it's really about your personal taste and preference, but personally, I'll never stop recommending these Reebok white leather lace-ups. They're comfortable to wear all day long, but don't ruin an outfit.