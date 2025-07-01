Jet Set: Amazon Prime Day Travel Staples
From a sleek new e-reader and high-tech headphones to a moisturizing cream and refreshing facial spray, here’s what we’re loving and coveting from the Amazon Prime Day savings event.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or still in the early planning stages, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. Amazon Prime Day is just around the corner, and this year, the savings event is better than ever—for 2025, the summer shopping extravaganza is running for four days. That's double the two days it spanned last year, offering your twice the amount of time to scoop up those items that have been lingering on your wish list.
The sale begins on Tuesday, July 8 and will run through Thursday, July 11. It's the optimal time to stock up on your go-to travel accessories, or to try out something new you've been considering, but haven't wanted to buy at full price. From a sleek new e-reader and high-tech headphones to a moisturizing cream and refreshing facial spray, here's what we're loving and coveting from the Amazon Prime Day savings event.
Amazon Kindle
It's no surprise that Amazon marks down its own products with some of the best deals on Prime Day, including the selection of Kindles. If you've been debating scooping up one of the e-readers, this is the best time to do so at a discount. While I'm partial to my (rather old) Paperwhite, the classic Kindle is the smallest and most portable option, making it the easiest to seamlessly slip into your tote bag before heading out on a trip—or to just throw into your purse if you have a long train ride ahead of you.
Evian Facial Spray
The exception to my no-skincare-on-plane rule? A good refreshing facial spray. There's way less of a concern when it comes to getting the plane germs on your skin when you're simply spraying it from the bottle, and since you should avoid that plane bathroom sink water like the plague, a spritz is a good way to get some moisture back on your skin, since travel tends to be incredibly drying. Almost all Evian sprays are 20 percent off for Amazon Prime Day; add the travel-sized version to your cart ASAP.
Dr. Jart Ceramidin Skin Barrier Moisturizing Cream Mini
I'm a longtime fan of the Dr. Jart Ceramidin line, especially this soothing, ultra-moisturizing cream—it's thick but not greasy, and doesn't irritate sensitive skin. Even though I'm staunchly anti the whole skincare routine while on the plane situation we're seeing all over social media, I do like to keep this mini tube in my small personal bag with me at all times, in case I want to apply a little extra before going to bed on a red eye or slather myself in this upon arrival. It's 30 percent off for Prime Day, so stock up now.
Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphone
If you're the kind of shopper who uses these types of big sales to nab elevated staples that you've been dragging your feet on because they're just a *touch* too pricey, then use the Amazon Prime Day sale to purchase a pair of headphones or ear buds. For those that prefer smaller AirPods, those are usually on sale, too, as are the AirPods Max, for those partial to an over-ear headphone.
Eberjey Gisele Relaxed Women's Short PJ Set
Eberjey enthusiasts, this is your time to shine. The cult-favorite loungewear brand is offering so many adorable pajama sets in the Amazon Prime Day sale, including this oh-so-soft shorts set that's a hefty 40 percent off—perfect to bring along on all your summer trips.
Suri Electric Toothbrush and Case
If you use an electric toothbrush at home, you already know it is far superior to a regular old mechanical toothbrush. It's not exactly easy to pack up your electric toothbrush set up for a trip, though, which often means resorting to a subpar (and less eco-friendly) option from the drugstore or a hotel freebie. But that doesn't have to be the case, thanks to Suri's travel-ready toothbrush and case set. It includes the ultra-slim and lightweight Suri toothbrush, along with a TSA-approved UV travel case. The battery lasts 40-plus days, but you can recharge in the travel case, too. Throughout the Prime Day extravaganza, Suri will be 25 percent off on Amazon and on the site—this particular travel set, for example, will be priced just over $89, from the typical $119.
Innisfree Daily UV Defense Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 36
Use Amazon Prime Day sales to stock up on your favorite sunscreens—I'm a firm believer that the best sunscreen is the sunscreen you'll actually use (personally, I'm partial to a mineral face SPF, but I dabble in a chemical sunscreen, too). Innisfree is a fantastic Korean sunscreen with a negligible white cast, and the brand's SPFs are available at an impressive discount throughout the four-day sale—this broad spectrum face sunscreen in a very TSA-friendly size, for example, is 30 percent off right now.
Takeya Actives Water Bottle
Looking for a new water bottle? Replace yours with a quality Takeya during Amazon Prime Day; the brand's products will be 20 percent off during the savings event, including this insulated water bottle that keeps drinks hot or cold, with a spout lid that's pretty much leak-proof.