Jet Set: The Best Travel Jackets

By Morgan Halberg

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. A good travel jacket is a must for any jet-set wardrobe—unless you're heading to a tropical getaway, there's a high chance you'll need a piece of outerwear throughout your trip. If you're a carry-on only kind of traveler, then you're most likely wearing the heaviest jacket while en-route, which means both comfort and style is paramount.

The best travel jackets are decidedly low-maintenance—it doesn't matter if they wrinkle, and you don't have to be too precious with them. You want a jacket that's versatile enough to wear for a casual day outing as it is for a fun dinner out. That doesn't mean you have to be boring, though—there are plenty of travel jackets that fit the criteria here. From a lightweight travel puffer and classic trench to a vegan wool topper and polished blazer, these are the best travel jackets that we're loving and coveting right now.

The Best Travel Jackets for Women

Everlane The Quilted Ranch Jacket

A quilted jacket is the hero of transitional dressing, easily fitting the bill for a whole range of temperatures—wear it over a T-shirt and jeans or throw it on over a long-sleeve sweater for extra layers. The relaxed fit ensures you can comfortably pair this over thicker knits or hoodies, while the adorable corduroy collar adds a more polished edge. This is a packing powerhouse; it's water-repellent and water-resistant, so you don't need to fret about ruining it if showers are in the forecast, nor about packing a rain jacket. It's made of recycled materials, so extra points for the sustainability focus, here.

$198, shop now

Everlane. Everlane

Noize Masa Mid Length Vegan Wool Coat

Crafted of high-quality vegan wool, this mid-length coat is '90s minimalism at its best. While the phrase "day-to-night" might be grossly overused, this versatile jacket does, in fact, do just that, seamlessly transitioning from your airport outerwear, to a day running around, to a dressier dinner. It promises to keep you warm in cold weather conditions as low as 23 degrees Fahrenheit.

$200, shop now

Noize. Noize

Mirth Caftans Teton Jacket in Black Olive

Trade in the expected blue denim jacket for something a little more elevated. Mirth updates the shirt-jacket with an organic cotton, denim-weight canvas fabrication and oversized fit. The deep olive hue is neutral, but not boring.

$298, shop now

Mirth. Mirth

Moncler Seritte A-line Short Down Jacket

For a dependable, yet still luxurious, winter coat, look no further than Moncler's classic black parka. Ideal if you plan on heading to colder climates, it's made from a sleek, almost shiny nylon, with an adjustable hood and zipper closure. Functional, but still fashionable.

$398, shop now

Moncler. Moncler

Favorite Daughter The City Blazer

A blazer is a travel essential, but can often be too lightweight to wear as a jacket. Favorite Daughter's City Blazer is made of a warmer wool blend, with front flap pockets and cotton-cashmere ribbed cuffs, along with faux-horn buttons and a slim fit.

$398, shop now

Favorite Daughter. Favorite Daughter

Burberry Long Waterloo Heritage Trench Coat

Ah, yes, the classic Burberry trench. Crafted from the designer's iconic shower-resistant cotton gabardine and lined with the Burberry check print, this trench is just as suitable as a raincoat when there's a light shower as it is when you simply need an extra layer, no storm clouds in sight.

$2,590, shop now

Burberry. Burberry

Carbon38 High Shine Sherpa Jacket

For a comfy-but-not-sloppy piece of travel outerwear, try Carbon38's full-zip fleece jacket. The sherpa-esque coat has a slightly oversized fit with a zippered chest pocket; this is a solid choice for the athletic traveler who wants a jacket that's as suitable to wear over workout leggings as it is over crisp denim.

$198, shop now

Carbon38. Carbon38

Uniqlo Women's Ultra Light Down Jacket

It wouldn't be a travel jacket list without a shoutout to Uniqlo's packable puffer jacket. This small-but-mighty, fitted lightweight jacket will keep you warm, but without all the bulk. Now offered in a longer length with zippered pockets, it folds up into the included storage pouch for convenient packing, and if you're looking for a packable puffer, you can't beat this one. It comes in a whole slew of colors, too, in sizes XXS to XXL.

$60, shop now

Uniqlo. Uniqlo

