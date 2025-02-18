Jet Set: The Best Travel Jackets

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. A good travel jacket is a must for any jet-set wardrobe—unless you're heading to a tropical getaway, there's a high chance you'll need a piece of outerwear throughout your trip. If you're a carry-on only kind of traveler, then you're most likely wearing the heaviest jacket while en-route, which means both comfort and style is paramount.

The best travel jackets are decidedly low-maintenance—it doesn't matter if they wrinkle, and you don't have to be too precious with them. You want a jacket that's versatile enough to wear for a casual day outing as it is for a fun dinner out. That doesn't mean you have to be boring, though—there are plenty of travel jackets that fit the criteria here. From a lightweight travel puffer and classic trench to a vegan wool topper and polished blazer, these are the best travel jackets that we're loving and coveting right now.