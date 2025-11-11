Jet Set: Long-Haul Essentials

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or still in the early planning stages, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. Long-haul flights are a necessary evil of travel, especially if you're the kind of adventurer who is always eager to explore far-off locales. Unfortunately, air travel seems to get more dismal by the minute, thanks to rapidly shrinking seats, diminishing amenities and a general lack of basic decency and decorum from all involved—and that's before even taking into account the dumpster fire airport situation in the U.S. at the moment.

The unfortunate truth is that a business class ticket is the actual best way to improve an in-flight experience, but alas, some of us must accept being squished like sardines in the back of the plane. The key to surviving a long flight, whether it's a red-eye or a seemingly endless daytime journey, is to arrive prepared with the essentials that will make your trip that much more comfortable. Yes, you should try to finagle your preferred aisle or window, but no matter where you're seated, there are a few items that will make the hours spent above the clouds at least a little less agonizing. If you're looking for foot hammocks and inflatable pillows, move right along—this list sticks with items that can be easily stowed in your personal bag (I recommend Calpak's Luka Duffel) and used on any flight. And don't forget the snacks, reading material, movie downloads and your sleeping aid of choice. From a contoured sleep mask and hydrating floral essence to a cashmere wrap and comfortable headphones, these are the long-haul must-haves we're loving and coveting right now.