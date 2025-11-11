Jet Set: Long-Haul Essentials
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or still in the early planning stages, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. Long-haul flights are a necessary evil of travel, especially if you're the kind of adventurer who is always eager to explore far-off locales. Unfortunately, air travel seems to get more dismal by the minute, thanks to rapidly shrinking seats, diminishing amenities and a general lack of basic decency and decorum from all involved—and that's before even taking into account the dumpster fire airport situation in the U.S. at the moment.
The unfortunate truth is that a business class ticket is the actual best way to improve an in-flight experience, but alas, some of us must accept being squished like sardines in the back of the plane. The key to surviving a long flight, whether it's a red-eye or a seemingly endless daytime journey, is to arrive prepared with the essentials that will make your trip that much more comfortable. Yes, you should try to finagle your preferred aisle or window, but no matter where you're seated, there are a few items that will make the hours spent above the clouds at least a little less agonizing. If you're looking for foot hammocks and inflatable pillows, move right along—this list sticks with items that can be easily stowed in your personal bag (I recommend Calpak's Luka Duffel) and used on any flight. And don't forget the snacks, reading material, movie downloads and your sleeping aid of choice. From a contoured sleep mask and hydrating floral essence to a cashmere wrap and comfortable headphones, these are the long-haul must-haves we're loving and coveting right now.
Long-Haul Must-Haves
Dore & Rose Aura Sleep Mask
A sleep mask isn't exactly a revolutionary recommendation, but it remains one of the most crucial items in any traveler's carry-on arsenal. More specifically, a sleep mask with a contoured shape that doesn't irritate sensitive eyes, and also manages to keep out all the light. So even if you have that seatmate who simply refuses to turn off the overhead, you'll still get a good night's rest—or at least a few hours without a blaring light in your eyes.
Comrad Compression Socks
The amount of time I spend talking about the wonders of compression socks is getting somewhat embarrassing, but I'm not planning on stopping anytime soon. For those of us with horrible circulation and an unfortunate tendency to retain water and swell an unhinged amount, these are an utter blessing. I always keep a pair (I'm partial to these Comrads as of late) in my personal bag, and usually change into them right before boarding the flight. You'll thank me when you don't wake up mid-flight and fear that your foot might actually burst out of your shoes.
Tata Harper Hydrating Floral Essence
I'm not a proponent of a full skincare routine in the sky, but I do love any product that will keep my skin from feeling like it's going to crack mid-flight. A travel-sized essence in a spritz bottle is ideal for a little skin pick-me-up, because no, you cannot, under any circumstances, use that water in the plane bathroom. I love Tata Harper's hydrating floral essence, to add a touch of luxury to your in-flight experience—even when you're flying in seat 58F.
Joanna Czech Skincare The Cleansing Wipes
I'm usually not a huge fan of a face wipe, but I make an exception on travel days, especially during any red-eye. A cleansing wipe will get rid of any extra makeup and the unfortunate bacteria and germs that are a part of travel. While you could use any face wipes, I've unfortunately become rather obsessed with these Joanna Czech cleansing wipes—they're soothing, non-irritating, and also, similarly to the Tata Harper spray, add a little grandeur to the back of the plane.
Mersea Travel Wrap
I always bring some kind of a scarf or wrap when embarking on a long-haul flight, because not only am I a germaphobe who internally panics whenever I take the plastic off the flight-offered blankets, but I want something to cuddle up in at all times. Mersea's travel wrap has quickly become my go-to; the cashmere is inherently luxurious, and I love that you can wear it as a chic wrap once you get to your final destination.
Master & Dynamic MW75
Active Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones
I'm not a headphone snob in any way, shape or form, but I do recommend bringing a pair of over-ear noise-canceling headphones when you've got a big travel day ahead, and particularly on overnight flights. Yes, they allow you to hear whatever you're listening to better, but the noise-canceling is the key component here. I've been using my old Master & Dynamics for at least six years; these are the newer model, with the expected noise-canceling, along with a very chic aluminum, tempered glass and lambskin aesthetic, Bluetooth capabilities and 32 hours of listening time. Pro tip—I also bring my trusty wired headphones, just in case you're having any connectivity issues or your headphones die.
Hydro Flask Water Bottle with Flex Straw Cap
A water bottle isn't the most thrilling item on a list, but it's no less important. I am constantly terrified of dehydration, and personally despise the sad, cap-less cup of water you're handed when not flying in a premium cabin. I always bring a good water bottle, and it's usually my trusty old Hydro Flask—this is another newer version, but I like the straw cap, and it's just the right size.
Laneige Lip Glowy Balm
The beauty items on this list are less about vanity, and more about comfort. A good lip balm is a nonnegotiable on a long-haul flight; that cabin air is painfully drying. You won't find me without a tube of Aquaphor, but when I want to be a little fancier, I like Laneige's lip balm.