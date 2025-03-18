Jet Set: The Best Travel Pants
From elevated flares and trendy cargos to polished straight-legs and sumptuous cashmere, these are the travel pants we’re loving and coveting right now.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. When it comes to your travel day outfit, there are few items as difficult to procure as a good pair of pants that are both comfortable and fashionable. Luckily, you no longer have to choose between a pair of sloppy sweats and those dreaded jeans—sure, there are a few pairs of stretchy denim pants you can opt for, but that's not what we're talking about here. Instead, we're looking for the best travel pants that seamlessly combine style and comfort, so you won't feel the need to hide if you run into someone in the airport, but also won't rue your decision to stuff yourself into stiff denim ahead of that red eye. From elevated flares and trendy cargos to polished straight-legs and sumptuous cashmere, these are the travel pants we're loving and coveting right now.
Splits59 Raquel High Waist Airweight Flare
These Splits59 flared leggings are the gold standard of yoga pants. Sure, they're very much in the athleisure sphere, but the flared leg adds a more on-trend and somehow less casual touch than a classic legging, while the combination of nylon and spandex guarantees you'll be in the utmost comfort, even on particularly stressful, long days of travel. They have all the functional attributes of workout pants, including moisture-wicking fabric and quick-dry technology, but just throw on a chic sweater or button-down with a pair of loafers or ballet flats, and you're all set for anything the day throws at you.
Vuori Performance Jogger Women's DreamKnit Joggers
For a classic jogger that promises ultimate comfort without a sloppy sweats look, try Vuori's DreamKnit women's pants. These have a relaxed fit with a tapered leg and a cinched cuff right above the ankle, along with a drawstring at the elastic waistband. Pair with a crisp white T-shirt and sneakers or go for a full sweatsuit with the matching, supersoft sweatshirt—a necessity for a long flight.
Naadam Washable Cashmere Pant
For a cold-weather travel outfit, a plush pair of cashmere travel pants promise that you'll always feel like you're in business class—even if you're in seat 59C. Naadam's 100 percent cashmere wide-leg pants feature a pull-on waistband and full-length inseam, but the best—and most jet set-worthy aspect—just might be that these trousers are actually machine washable, which is always a major plus after getting off a plane.
Everlane The Easy Barrel Pant
A comfy airport 'fit doesn't mean you have to automatically reach for sweatpants or leggings, especially in the summer and warmer months. Everlane's mid-rise pants are, in fact, the controversial barrel leg fit, but we promise these have a more flattering, chicer silhouette. The pull-on waistband ensures you won't be struggling once you've reached hour five of your trip, the lightweight organic cotton twill is breathable, and the combination of front and back pockets is functional. These are the rare pant where it doesn't even matter if you're rumpled—it just looks effortlessly fashionable.
Spanx Supersmooth PerfectFit Ponte Flare Pant
Looking for a pair of travel pants that guarantee you'll look professional and polished when you arrive, but don't want to sacrifice comfort? Spanx's best-selling straight-leg, high-waisted pants are the answer to all your travel wardrobe woes. These are comfortable but chic, with four-way stretch and built-in compression that holds everything in at the high-rise waist, without feeling like you're stuffed into a pair of too-tight pantaloons.
Bleusalt The Cindy Pant
Designed by Cindy Crawford alongside Bleusalt's founder, this flowy pair of pants could very possibly end up being your most-worn wardrobe item—seriously, these are the epitome of versatility. They're perfect for lounging at home (or on a plane, train or automobile!), but just throw on an oversized blazer or your favorite sweater and you're good to go for a day or evening out. The elastic waistband is comfortable and forgiving, but without the slovenly look of sweatpants. Plus, the fabric doesn't wrinkle easily, whether you're throwing these in your carry-on suitcase or wearing them en-route.
Athleta Promenade High Rise Cargo Pant
Cargo pants aren't for everyone, but if you're feeling the trend, consider Athleta's version for your next trip. These oversized, wide-leg bottoms have side pockets for any essentials, and the wrinkle-resistant fabrication ensures you'll arrive without a crease.