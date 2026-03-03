Jet Set: The Best Travel Scarves
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. When it comes to travel essentials, a dependable scarf is a non-negotiable. It's especially crucial when heading anywhere with a brisk chill in the air, but even if you're not en route to a winter wonderland, a good scarf can make or break your comfort at 30,000 feet. Not to mention, it's one of the most important and useful accoutrements once you've actually reached your destination. From a splurge-worthy investment piece and a sustainably-sourced scarf to a delightfully oversized blanket shawl and a travel wrap that's been a longtime best-seller for good reason, these are the travel scarves we're loving and coveting right now.
The Plush Travel Scarves You'll Want for Your Next Trip
J.Crew Oversized Cashmere Wrap
J.Crew rarely lets me down—I've had certain scarves and hats from the brand since college. I've been eyeing their 100 percent cashmere wrap scarf for a minute now; it's everything you want from this kind of accessory when it comes to travel, and I love that it's responsibly sourced.
Mersea The Luxy Cashmere Wrap
This cashmere wrap is part of Mersea's Voyageur Collection, which is all about travel essentials. And it really is just that—an accessory that takes you through all parts of your journey, from the flight to a day of walking around to dinner that evening. Listen, we know that day-to-night has taken on an almost cheesy connotation, but sometimes it's true! And this is one of the best pieces out there—lightweight but not flimsy, and undeniably luxe.
White + Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap
A few years ago, I borrowed this beloved White + Warren travel wrap from my mother—essentially the softest, most deliciously plush cashmere scarf—for a work trip to London, and I've been obsessed ever since. It's large enough to use as a cozy blanket on the flight, when you just want to snuggle up with anything other than the dingy and decidedly unhygienic airline blanket, but seamlessly transitions to an easy scarf or shawl on any cool-weather trip.
Jenni Kayne Fisherman Blanket Shawl
Jenni Kayne has been doing quiet luxury since before it was a trend, because timeless isn't a fad. This oversized blanket shawl is another item that you'll want to add to your wish list—I know I am. Comfortable yet chic thanks to a poncho-like construction, in a deliciously soft Peruvian alpaca blend and gorgeous, earthy brown colorway.
Loro Piana Cashmere Fringe-Trim Opera Stole
If you're ready to commit to a serious splurge, you simply cannot go wrong with anything Loro Piana, and especially the brand's famously plush scarves. Crafted in Italy, this classic cashmere scarf features a "frisson" finish that gives it a bit of luminosity. It comes in a few colors, but black is the obvious choice for good reason—this is a forever investment piece, and you'll turn to it time and time again.