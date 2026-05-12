Jet Set: The Early Summer Beach Getaway Essentials Worth Packing
From a striped cotton sweater and leather thong sandals to a linen scarf and poplin dress, here’s what we’re loving and coveting right now.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. The unofficial start of summer is less than two weeks away, and if you're heading to the beach this Memorial Day, it's time to start putting aside the essentials. The truth is, though, that despite how—perhaps overly—excited we all get when Memorial Day weekend rolls around, it's not actually the beginning of summer, and the weather usually reflects that. Truly, what is it about this long weekend that, particularly for those of us in the northeast, calls for dreary skies, unending clouds and, more often than not, a forecast that looks suspiciously rainy. If a few rays of sun manage to come through, we'll consider it a success. That said, keep in mind that this particular time of year calls for more than just a swimsuit, cover-up and shorts in your weekender—at the risk of sounding like the most grandmotherly person you know, it's all about light layers.
What follows is by no means a fully comprehensive early summer weekend packing list; instead, it's a carefully curated assortment of pieces that leans toward a capsule wardrobe—not boring, but staples that form the basis of any good MDW trousseau. From a striped cotton sweater and leather thong sandals to a linen scarf and poplin dress, here's what we're loving and coveting right now.
Levi's Ribcage Straight Full Length Women's Jeans
Sure, Memorial Day might be the unofficial start of summer, but if you're heading to the beach for the three-day weekend, don't forget that summer doesn't actually start until late June, and pack accordingly. That means remembering that we're not exactly in shorts-and-a-T-shirt weather just yet, so just do yourself a favor and bring along a good pair of jeans. Leave the dark wash at home until next year, and instead, stick with a classic light-to-medium wash like these never-fail Levi's.
La Ligne Mini Marina Sweater
There are a few constants you'll find throughout Observer's Jet Set packing lists, particularly when it comes to any trip that's even slightly nautical-adjacent—and that's the must-have inclusion of a Breton-striped sweater. My own collection of striped sweaters is bordering on hoarder-like at the moment, and yet, I'm still eyeing this La Ligne sweater for the second year in a row, contemplating adding it to my assortment. It's especially well-suited to weekends like Memorial Day, when it tends to be a bit chilly, and definitely for those of us in the northeast. This one is 100 percent cotton, with a white base and jaunty navy stripes. When 60-degree temps are the high, layers are crucial—you'll end up living in this knitted pullover all weekend long.
Barton Perreira Tucker D-Frame Sunglasses
Do yourself a favor and just try something aside from those exact black oval sunglasses this summer, because you already know that there's going to be a mind-boggling level of Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy cosplay from every single woman with an Instagram account and a penchant for anything resembling minimalism. These Barton Perreira frames are handcrafted in Japan, with a surprisingly flattering and versatile D-frame shape, in a chic tortoiseshell.
The Row City Leather Flat Thong Sandals
It's not easy to make a pair of thong sandals that could actually work at night with a summer dress, but The Row managed to do it. I've admittedly been a bit skittish when it comes to a thong sandal—perhaps it's the Havaianas overload of my youth—but these sleek leather shoes have me considering adding a pair to my wardrobe this year.
J.Crew Soleil Pant in Linen
A good pair of linen pants is a non-negotiable throughout the summer months—and also any single time you're going to be in the vicinity of a seaside region. They're comfortable, chic and one of the few items of clothing that actually look just as fashionable when wrinkled. Throw in a linen button-down shirt for good measure, too.
Quince 100 Percent European Linen Scarf
A 100 percent linen scarf is the unsung hero of early summer ensembles. It's less cumbersome—and, honestly, a lot chicer—than hefting around a thick cardigan at all times, and it's ridiculously versatile. Feeling a chill at dinner? Wrap it around your shoulders. Need another layer while you walk around town? Tie it around your neck. Having a bad hair day? Honestly, just make yourself a hood with this and own it.
Ciao Lucia Rossella Dress
A poplin smocked dress is the cool girl summer uniform, but for MDW, consider a frock in a darker hue—even, dare we say, black? It's appropriately summery, but it's more fitting for the cooler temps and less obvious than the crisp white that everyone will be attempting to run around in, even though it's barely 55 and cloudy.