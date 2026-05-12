Jet Set: The Early Summer Beach Getaway Essentials Worth Packing

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. The unofficial start of summer is less than two weeks away, and if you're heading to the beach this Memorial Day, it's time to start putting aside the essentials. The truth is, though, that despite how—perhaps overly—excited we all get when Memorial Day weekend rolls around, it's not actually the beginning of summer, and the weather usually reflects that. Truly, what is it about this long weekend that, particularly for those of us in the northeast, calls for dreary skies, unending clouds and, more often than not, a forecast that looks suspiciously rainy. If a few rays of sun manage to come through, we'll consider it a success. That said, keep in mind that this particular time of year calls for more than just a swimsuit, cover-up and shorts in your weekender—at the risk of sounding like the most grandmotherly person you know, it's all about light layers.

What follows is by no means a fully comprehensive early summer weekend packing list; instead, it's a carefully curated assortment of pieces that leans toward a capsule wardrobe—not boring, but staples that form the basis of any good MDW trousseau. From a striped cotton sweater and leather thong sandals to a linen scarf and poplin dress, here's what we're loving and coveting right now.