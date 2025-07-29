Jet Set: The Hamptons Packing List

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or still in the early planning stages, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. It's the season of weekend getaways, and if you're preparing to brave the Long Island Expressway traffic for the annual pilgrimage to the Hamptons, you'll want to make sure that you arrive prepared. Packing for a summer beach trip is an art form, and every East Coast getaway has its own unofficial dress code. But remember: A trip out east isn't a costume party. Yes, gingham, raffia and Breton stripes are all over the place, but in moderation, and paired with failsafes likes white linen pants and poplin skirts. From a breezy cotton skirt and the most timeless leather sandals to a subtle straw bag and unapologetically extravagant hat, here's what to pack for a trip to the Hamptons this summer.