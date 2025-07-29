Jet Set: The Hamptons Packing List
From a breezy cotton skirt and the most timeless leather sandals to a subtle straw bag and unapologetically extravagant hat, here’s what to pack for a trip to the Hamptons this summer.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or still in the early planning stages, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. It's the season of weekend getaways, and if you're preparing to brave the Long Island Expressway traffic for the annual pilgrimage to the Hamptons, you'll want to make sure that you arrive prepared. Packing for a summer beach trip is an art form, and every East Coast getaway has its own unofficial dress code. But remember: A trip out east isn't a costume party. Yes, gingham, raffia and Breton stripes are all over the place, but in moderation, and paired with failsafes likes white linen pants and poplin skirts. From a breezy cotton skirt and the most timeless leather sandals to a subtle straw bag and unapologetically extravagant hat, here's what to pack for a trip to the Hamptons this summer.
The Hamptons Packing List
Everlane The Gauze Tiered Skirt
This 100 percent organic cotton skirt is what you reach for when you don't want to sacrifice style for comfort. Wear it with a white sleeveless shirt for an all-white summery ensemble, or add a Ralph Lauren teddy bear swear if you want to cozy up a bit more on a chilly night.
Manolo Blahnik Susa Flat Leather Sandals
No matter where you're heading, Manolo's "Susa" sandals won't let you down. These Italian-made flat thong sandals are like the ultimate LBD of summer shoes; we dare you to find an outfit that these shoes don't complement. These are the quiet luxury staples from before the phrase was ever uttered. Sure, they're an investment, but this is a pair of shoes that you'll have for years to come.
Jenni Kayne Chloe Crewneck Sweater
Don't forget to pack a sweater for those breezy Hamptons nights. The nautical stripes and relaxed fit give it a casual yet polished feel, whether you're throwing it on while boating around the bay in Sag Harbor or indulging in an evening lobster roll in Amagansett.
Brunello Cucinelli Bead-Embellished Faux Raffia Hat
Leave it to Brunello Cucinelli to produce a bucket hat that actually adds some fashionable zhuzh to your weekend ensemble. Woven in Italy, the hat features an unexpected embellished band for a little extra oomph, so you can protect your face without giving up fashion points.
Eres Les Essentiels Aquarelle Swimsuit
A well-made, perfectly tailored black swimsuit never goes out of style. While Eres bathing suits are certainly on the pricier side, these are for the woman who prizes quality over quantity. It's the kind of brand where if you know, you know—these swimsuits are forever pieces, easily taking you from Sagg Main Beach to Formentera.
American Eagle EA Dreamy Drape Linen-Blend Pull-On Pant
Linen pants just might be the secret ingredient to effortless summer style. Comfortable yet chic, a good white linen pant takes you from a day at the beach to a night sipping rosé at dinner. Pair with a leather sandal and a fitted white tank, or throw on a linen button-down to complete the look.
Vilebrequin Women's Long Transparent Silk Starfish Dress
It turns out that Vilebrequin makes more than printed swim trunks. This long white frock is embroidered with a rather unexpected tonal starfish motif, in a flowing silk chiffon that ensures you'll be the best-dressed person at the beach club. Wear it over your favorite swimsuit for the fanciest of cover-ups or gussy it up with gold jewelry and a strappy sandal.
Loft Ruffle Straw Bag
Skip the flashy labels that scream try-hard and switch over to a whimsical straw bag for the summer. This ruffle-trimmed version is beachy but not cumbersome; perfect for toting around the summer essentials and absolutely nothing else.
Krewe Monroe Sunglasses
If you prefer your sunglasses without a flashy logo taking over the entire frame, try these black Krewe cat-eye shades. The rounded shape softens the traditionally sharp shape, for a thoroughly modern dose of retro glam.
Hutch Eliza Cover-up Pants
Trade in the expected flowery beach cover-up dress and try out these sheer white pants over your swimsuit.