Jet Set: The Hawaii Packing Edit
From a printed pareo and metallic sandals to a raffia clutch and minimalist one-piece, these are the Hawaii resort essentials we’re loving and coveting right now.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel essentials perfect for any kind of trip. As we enter December, temperatures are steadily dropping for many of us, but don't let the cold get you down—instead, start planning for your next tropical getaway; the antidote to all your cold-weather holiday woes. I'm still thinking about a recent long weekend in Hawaii (my first time staying on the Big Island), and the trip has me reconsidering my tropical vacation essentials—that is, editing them down to the bare minimum. From a printed pareo and metallic sandals to a raffia clutch and minimalist one-piece, these are the Hawaii resort essentials we're loving and coveting right now.
Pucci Printed Cotton-Voile Pareo
I'm of the firm belief that as long as you bring a couple of sarongs and a good white tank on any beach trip, you're pretty much good to go on the fashion front. If you really want to up the ante, opt for one of Pucci's iconic printed pareos, made from a lightweight cotton-voile. Tie it around your waist and wear it on the beach, style it as a cover-up dress or dress it up at night.
J. Crew Handknotted Raffia Rectangular Clutch
Don't bother bringing anything aside from a beach tote and some form of a straw or raffia clutch, if you want a slightly dressier bag for evenings. The handle on this handknotted raffia bag gives it extra points.
Krewe Irene Sunglasses
I'm guilty of almost always throwing an extra pair (or two) of sunglasses into my bag, in addition to the shades I'm already wearing. But if you're capable of exercising an ounce of packing self-control, keep the accessories minimal—you know you'll end up wearing the same pair of frames every day. Krewe's classic black cat-eye sunglasses add a touch of elevated sass to any look.
Vitamin A Jenna One Piece in White EcoLux
Always make sure to bring a good one-piece, like this flattering white number, when traveling to a tropical locale—a suit that's chic and sleek, but also a bit more useful when partaking in any aquatic activities.
Ancient Greek Sandals Desmos
There's no need to fill up your suitcase with an array of heeled sandals and uncomfortable shoes—instead, stick with a good pair of everyday shoes (Birkenstocks rarely fail) and a pair of dressier, yet still comfy, sandals to wear to dinner or a more elevated lunch. The metallic gold sheen of these slip-ons lends the casual shoe a subtly refined edge.
Dôen Marianne Organic Cotton Poplin Midi Dress
Crafted from 100 percent cotton-poplin, Dôen's bright red midi adds a bold pop of color to your island wardrobe. A major plus? The material ensures you'll stay cool even in the most stifling humidity.
Lack of Color The Inca Bucket Hat
Along with an absurd amount of SPF 50, don't forget to bring a good hat. I'm partial to a packable chapeau that won't lose its shape in my suitcase, like this chic raffia bucket hat.