Jet Set: What to Pack for Your Labor Day Weekend Beach Trip
From dainty gold sandals and a crisp cotton poplin dress to a raffia purse and minimalist bikini, here’s what to pack for your Labor Day weekend beach getaway.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or still in the early planning stages, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. Summer might not technically come to a close until September 22, but Labor Day marks the unofficial end of the season. Don't break out the pumpkin spice lattes just yet, though—there's still one last three-day weekend on the horizon, because you deserve a final warm-weather getaway before you swap your Aperol spritz for a hot toddy.
Because what better way to make the most of the final days of summer bliss than with a last hurrah in the form of a beach weekend? Whether you're heading to the East Coast's most charming coastal towns, contemplating a trip to a Western wellness resort or finally making moves to savor the last dregs of European summer, these vacation-ready essentials will have you looking your best in any situation. From dainty gold sandals and a crisp cotton poplin dress to a raffia purse and minimalist bikini, here's what to pack for your Labor Day weekend beach getaway.
Labor Day Weekend Packing List
Dôen Marianne Dress
For those of us already mourning sundress season, bring out your finest frocks for one last swan song. Few brands have nailed the sundress quite like Doên; the Marianne is particularly high up on my wish list right now. Crafted from organic cotton poplin, the tea-length dress features a square neckline with a fitted bust and plenty of ruffle accents. It's the ultimate day-to-night choice.
Oliver Peoples Avelin Sunglasses
With a retro-inspired aesthetic and slightly upswept style that's not quite on cat-eye level, you'll reach for these Oliver Peoples frames again and again.
Lido Trentotto Triangle Bikini
For the minimalist style maven, a streamlined black bikini is the only swimwear needed for a weekend away. Classic, flattering and comfortable, it's the Italian-made swimsuit you'll turn to year after year.
Aeyde Nala Metallic Leather Sandals
Classic and versatile, these gold T-strap sandals are as flattering on the foot as a slide, but have an adjustable back strap for a little more security and support. A gold sandal is a must-pack shoe for any warm-weather trip; you can wear them all day long, but the metallic hue gives even the simplest open-toe sandal a little extra oomph when you pair them with your favorite dress for a night out.
Joe's Jeans The Mia High Rise Wide Leg Jeans
For those of you who have had enough of the flowing linen pants this summer, maybe it is, in fact, time to bring denim back into the equation. These wide-leg jeans have a high-rise waist and are fitted through the hip, before leading into a full-length flare. The light, powdery blue wash is a solid summer denim choice—it's not time to break out the crisp indigo just yet.
Eileen West The Evelina Iconic White Cotton Lawn Ballet Nightgown
Skip the sweatpants and ratty old oversized T-shirt and invest in some actual sleepwear. This whimsical white cotton nightgown is the epitome of cottagecore, but in pajama form—the perfect choice to keep cool on a summer weekend.
Mott + Bow Rib Tank
Finding the best tank top is, unfortunately, a behemoth task—but if you're seeking one that's more elevated and has a bit more weight to it than *that* Hanes tank, but isn't too frou frou, try this fitted, stretchy ribbed silhouette. It's flattering, comfortable and doesn't leave gaping patches of fabric after one wear. Throw it on with jeans or wear it under a cotton cardigan.
Hat Attack Nora Handheld Mini
Skip the flashy logos and go for a Jane Birkin-worthy straw bag for the last rays of summer, like this charming mini raffia purse with enough space for all your essentials. Petite, functional and effortlessly chic.
Mersea Sammie Wide Leg Pant
As much as we all adore a loose linen pant, consider a different trouser, like these 100 percent cotton wide-leg pants. Lightweight, with a pull-on waistband and comfortable yet polished silhouette that ensures you won't fall prey to a frumpy cargo look.
Aerie Bistro Sweater
As much as you might try to ignore it, there's no denying that there's a slight chill in the air in the mornings and evenings now—dare we say, is that a brisk fall breeze coming? While there's still time before you need to pull out the cashmere heavyweights, you should make sure to bring a sweater on your beach trip, like this 100 percent cotton pullover. The nautical-inspired blue-and-white stripes are decidedly summery, but will keep you from shivering at an al fresco dinner.
Mirth Verona Skirt in White
If it seems like you can't walk a block without seeing a flock of women outfitted in flowing white skirts this summer, well, you're not alone. And yet, they're onto something—when styled in a way that doesn't appear to be straight from TikTok, this is a total wardrobe staple. Mirth's tea-length version features an elastic waist and side patch pockets, with a gathered skirt that adds a touch of volume and movement to the piece. Wear with your warm-weather top of choice and flats.