Jet Set: What to Pack for Your Labor Day Weekend Beach Trip

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or still in the early planning stages, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. Summer might not technically come to a close until September 22, but Labor Day marks the unofficial end of the season. Don't break out the pumpkin spice lattes just yet, though—there's still one last three-day weekend on the horizon, because you deserve a final warm-weather getaway before you swap your Aperol spritz for a hot toddy.

Because what better way to make the most of the final days of summer bliss than with a last hurrah in the form of a beach weekend? Whether you're heading to the East Coast's most charming coastal towns, contemplating a trip to a Western wellness resort or finally making moves to savor the last dregs of European summer, these vacation-ready essentials will have you looking your best in any situation. From dainty gold sandals and a crisp cotton poplin dress to a raffia purse and minimalist bikini, here's what to pack for your Labor Day weekend beach getaway.