Jet Set: Last-Minute Travel Gifts That Are Still Thoughtful
From airport lounge access to carry-ons and tech upgrades, these fast-shipping picks save the season without looking rushed.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. We're now in the thick of the holiday season, but if you've been putting off buying gifts this year, you're in the right place. There's no need to have a full-blown panic attack when you realize that you have mere days to find a worthy holiday gift; even if you procrastinated a bit too much this time around, there are still plenty of presents you can grab so you don't need to show up empty-handed. We've scoured the internet and found an array of gifts for the jet-setter; just make sure you order overnight or two-day delivery—some of them are even available same-day. From a luxury airport lounge membership and digital camera to a wanderlust-worthy book and practical tech gadgets, these are the last-minute gifts for the traveler in your life that don't feel like an afterthought.
Last-Minute Gifts for the Travel Lover
Summer Fridays The Jet Lag Essentials Hydration Set for Travel
If you forgot to order those mini-sized beauty products for your favorite jet-setter, you don't need to have a full panic attack—Sephora has plenty of ultra-giftable sets that you're able to either order with expedited shipping or, if you live near a Sephora, get same-day delivery. This four-piece Summer Fridays set features a soothing hydration mist, hydration serum, jet lag mask and eye patches.
Canon SX740BK PowerShot SX740 HS Digital Camera
A pint-sized digital camera will take their travel photos to the next level. There are quite a few that you can order overnight or same-day delivery, but if you're really in a pinch, you can always go grab a good disposable camera to give them in the meantime—it's the thought that counts, and we all know that there's nothing like a grainy disposable snap, anyway. But if you are able to score a better digital camera, this one should do the trick—it has 4K video recording, built-in wifi and Bluetooth tech and so much more.
Bose New QuietComfort Ultra Bluetooth Headphones
A plush pair of comfortable, high-tech headphones that will not only easily surpass their current earbuds, but are also available to scoop up with two-day shipping? A procrastinator's dream. Bose's wireless headphones have up to 30 hours of play time, with over-ear noise-canceling abilities, Bluetooth, spatial audio and more.
World Travel: An Irreverent Guide
If all else fails, order your travel-loving friend a book that will feed their ever-growing wanderlust. Published posthumously with help from Laurie Woolever, World Travel: An Irreverent Guide is a collection of Anthony Bourdain's favorite places around the world, as seen by the late, great Bourdain.
Apple AirTag Four-Pack
Are AirTags the most sentimental gift out there? Absolutely not, but that doesn't make them any less essential. You'll be hard-pressed to find a traveler out there who couldn't use an AirTag (or four), and will undoubtedly appreciate a restock, even if they do already have one. You can go into your local Apple store, or order the overnight delivery on Amazon.
Owala FreeSip Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
Owala's 32-ounce insulated stainless steel water bottle will keep them healthy and hydrated while on the go, while the FreeSip spout and push-button lock lid prevent any spillage.
Away Bigger Carry-On Suitcase
Gifting a new piece of luggage is a no-brainer, but getting it in time can be more of a slog. If they're fans of Away's suitcases and you have Amazon Prime, you can get it within a day or two.
Priority Pass Prestige Membership
If they don't have Priority Pass yet, gift them a yearly membership, which includes access to over 1,800 airport lounges in over 600 cities and 146 countries around the world.