Jet Set: Last-Minute Mother’s Day Gifts for the Mom Who Loves to Travel
From a new iPad and fancy headphones to a sleep mask and travel kit, these are the best last-minute Mother’s Day gifts for the jet-setter.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Mother's Day is just around the corner, but don't panic if you haven't found the perfect gift for the most special woman just yet. If you're looking for a thoughtful gift for the jet-setting mother figure who is always planning her next trip, we've got you covered. There's no need to show up to Mother's Day brunch covered in Amazon gift card or Hallmark greeting card shame this year—there are still plenty of last-minute Mother's Day gifts you can scoop up ASAP, because that's the beauty of next-day shipping. From a new iPad and fancy headphones to a sleep mask and travel kit, these are the best Mother's Day gifts for the jet-setter that don't feel last-minute.
The Best Last-Minute Mother's Day Gift Guide for the Jet-Setter
Apple iPad Air 11-Inch
If she's still lugging around her clunky laptop while on the go, then consider a splurge-worthy gadget, like the new iPad Air. It's small and light enough that she can easily tote it around in her personal bag, but big enough that she can actually see and use the screen just as she would a computer. While it might not seem like a convenient last-minute Mother's Day gift idea, it's actually pretty easy to obtain—you can either stop into any Apple (AAPL) store near you or even order it on Amazon.
Aesop Departure Travel Kit
Ask any frequent traveler about their plane essentials, and they'll probably give you a carefully curated list of their must-haves. Aesop's Departure Travel Kit includes seven self-care, skincare and wellness products that are surely either on or should be on her list, including a rinse-free hand wash, toothpaste, hand balm, hydrating face spray and mouthwash. It's not included in the gift set, but throw in Aesop's flight therapy ginger essential oil roll-on to complete the set.
Slip Silk Lovely Lashes Contour Sleep Mask
A silky sleep mask is a non-negotiable must-have for any flight, and not just any red-eye—after all, you never know when you must want to catch a few minutes of sleep, or just block out the aggressively bright sun streaming in through that one window, thanks to the passenger who wants to stare out at the sky. This particular Slip mask is designed with delicate eyelash extensions in mind, and that contour is ideal for anyone who has sensitive eyes in general. It's a great gift for any mom.
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Not everyone loves a those big over-ear headphones, and if she's partial to a smaller option, gift her these new Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. Sure, they might be petite, but they pack a serious punch, with noise-cancellation, impressively long-lasting batteries and Bluetooth multipoint technology, to name just a few points. Plus, they take up almost no space, so she can toss them into her crossbody or carry-on without worrying about finding additional room for a pair of bulky headphones.
A Hotel Spa Day
Why not treat the special mother figure in your life to an indulgent spa day for Mother's Day? Sure, you might not be able to plan a trip on this short notice, but you could treat her to an extra special day of pampering and wellness at a fancy hotel spa—a spacation, if you will. If she's based in New York City, consider getting her a spa gift card for Shibui Spa at The Greenwich hotel.