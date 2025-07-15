Jet Set: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Travel Wish List

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or still in the early planning stages, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially opened to the public on July 12 and runs through August 3, offering some of the best deals of the year. For 2025, the savings event is offering more discounts than ever, with items discounted as much as 70 percent off the original price.

And while the Nordstrom sale usually gets hyped for all those beauty and fashion pieces on the wish list, the savings event also includes quite a few noteworthy deals on coveted travel accessories. Let's be real—you probably don't *need* anything from the sale, but that doesn't mean it's not an opportune time to replace that dingy suitcase you've needed to toss since it endured the trials and tribulations of Euro summer 2015, or those white sneakers you've spilled some questionable liquids on too many times to count.

From a sleek Away carry-on suitcase and viral duffle bag to the most luxurious mini skincare set and a dependable—but not heinous—backpack, these are the best travel pieces from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that we're loving and coveting right now.