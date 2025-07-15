Jet Set: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Travel Wish List
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or still in the early planning stages, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially opened to the public on July 12 and runs through August 3, offering some of the best deals of the year. For 2025, the savings event is offering more discounts than ever, with items discounted as much as 70 percent off the original price.
And while the Nordstrom sale usually gets hyped for all those beauty and fashion pieces on the wish list, the savings event also includes quite a few noteworthy deals on coveted travel accessories. Let's be real—you probably don't *need* anything from the sale, but that doesn't mean it's not an opportune time to replace that dingy suitcase you've needed to toss since it endured the trials and tribulations of Euro summer 2015, or those white sneakers you've spilled some questionable liquids on too many times to count.
From a sleek Away carry-on suitcase and viral duffle bag to the most luxurious mini skincare set and a dependable—but not heinous—backpack, these are the best travel pieces from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale that we're loving and coveting right now.
Away Flex 22-Inch Bigger Spinner Carry-On
Away
Cult-favorite luggage brand Away just started selling its luggage in Nordstrom again in May, which means that if you've been eyeing a new suitcase, now's your chance to score one at a discount. Away's polycarbonate suitcases are viral for a reason; they really are that good, and what better time to treat yourself to a less boring color than during a sale?
Beis The Commuter Duffle Bag
Speaking of fun colors—what about this whimsical duffle bag from Beis? Crafted from a durable nylon, this bag works just as well as a work carry-all as your personal item on the plane. It features both top carry handles and a removable, adjustable crossbody strap, plus interior and exterior pockets.
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Wide Mouth Flex Straw Cap Water Bottle
A water bottle is admittedly not the most glamorous item to scoop up at the Nordstrom sale, but that doesn't mean it shouldn't be at the top of your list, at least if you're in desperate need of a new one. Hydro Flask's sleek large bottle features a durable and sweat-free finish, with a leakproof cap and flexible straw so you don't have to worry about spillage.
New Balance 327 Sneaker
A versatile white sneaker that's comfortable and not a complete outfit-ruiner? A must-have for any worthwhile jet-setter, so if you're in the market for a fresh pair of white sneakers (and let's be honest, those faded lace-ups in your closet are more grey than crisp white at this point), consider New Balance's retro 327.
Augustinus Bader The Cream Mini Skincare Routine Set
When it comes to indulgent beauty products, Nordstrom Anniversary Sale always lives up to the hype. Augustinus Bader is one of those ridiculously overpriced skincare brands that is, in fact, actually worth it—the Rich Cream is one of the best moisturizers out there. This four-piece mini set is perfect for throwing into your toiletry kit; it includes TSA-approved sizes of the eye cream, moisturizer, face mask and serum.
Tumi Rosie Nylon Backpack
If you're the kind of traveler who *always* carries a backpack instead of a tote (honestly, more power to you—it's something I debate every single time I lug my shoulder bag through the airport), then you're probably already well-versed on all things Tumi. The brand makes some of the more stylish backpack options for jet-setters, and the new Rosie nylon knapsack just so happens to be included in the Nordstrom sale. It's super lightweight and durable, with plentiful pockets (including a water bottle slot and back slip pocket), plus a padded laptop compartment and adjustable, padded shoulder straps.