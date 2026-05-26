Jet Set: The Best Travel Picks From the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale
From carry-ons to packing cubes and summer-ready dresses, these are the travel items worth grabbing before the sale ends.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. The Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale is now live through June 1, just in time for the start of the summer season. The sale includes up to 50 percent off a selection of items, and while it's admittedly not as vast or marked-down as the highly anticipated Anniversary Sale, it does feature a noteworthy array of travel accessories and jet-set items. There's a lot to sort through, and not every deal on the site is quite enough of a markdown to warrant a second glance. That said, we've done the hard work for you and narrowed it down to a curated list of just a few of the top travel items you should add to your cart before the sale comes to an end. From a sleek Tumi suitcase and the perfect cotton dress to a softside carry-on and sleek leather passport case, these are the travel items we're loving and coveting from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale.
What to Buy From the Nordstrom Sale
- TravelPro Platinum Elite Softside Expandable Carry-On 22-Inch 2 Wheel Upright Luggage
- Tumi 19 Degree Large Expandable Checked Luggage
- Madewell The Embroidered Melody Smocked Midi Dress
- Samsonite Paralux Weekender Duffel
- Maison De Sabré Leather Passport Holder
- Heys EcoTex Compression Packing Cube 4 Piece Set
- Hoka Clifton 10 Running Shoe
TravelPro Platinum Elite Softside Expandable Carry-On 22-Inch 2 Wheel Upright Luggage
Let's start out with one of the most essential items of any jet-setter's wardrobe: a good carry-on bag. Travelpro is beloved by frequent fliers; it's a favorite of pilots and flight attendants, and really, who knows more about how to pack than those who travel for a living? This expandable suitcase is surprisingly spacious for a carry-on, and is quite durable for a softside bag—it has just enough structure. Inside, there's a built-in wrinkle-resistant suiter, so you won't have to fret about your most delicate fabrics getting crumpled.
Tumi 19 Degree Large Expandable Checked Luggage
Tumi makes some of the most durable, high-quality luggage out there, so if you find it on sale, take it as a sign to grab it up, ASAP. There are a few Tumi items included in Nordstrom's Half-Yearly event, including this polycarbonate checked bag for the traveler who doesn't even consider going carry-on only. It's lightweight yet sturdy, with a TSA-approved lock, 360-degree swiveling wheels, interior tie-down compression straps and plenty of inside pockets to store bits and bobs.
Samsonite Paralux Weekender Duffel
It's the season of long weekend getaways, so it's time to invest in a quality duffel bag for all the upcoming trips. For the traveler who leans toward sleek, minimal and practical pieces, consider Samsonite's Paralux Weekender duffel. It's actually more like a hardside suitcase, offering a bit more structure and durability than the usual duffel, and the middle opening and front door zipper offer easy, seamless access to your belongings. It even comes with packing cubes and an AirTag holder, with a luggage sleeve to easily slide onto your rolling bag for longer trips.
Maison De Sabré Leather Passport Holder
Crafted from full-grain leather, this luxe passport holder makes organization chic. The slim design means it won't take up excess space in your personal bag, while the four easy-glide card slots offer room for all your travel credit cards, IDs and more.
Heys EcoTex Compression Packing Cube 4 Piece Set
If you haven't invested in a good set of packing cubes just yet, now's the time to do so—immediately, please. They make the entire packing process utterly seamless; you'll stay far more organized, and you'll be able to actually see your things, not to mention the compression feature means that you can toss in a few extra items and still have room.
Hoka Clifton 10 Running Shoe
A comfortable pair of sneakers that don't make your eyes burn from sheer ugliness? A travel outfit necessity. There's a reason Hokas are still everyone; it turns out they're much more than a fad, and they're ideal for anyone who struggles with foot and ankle pain and needs a bit more support than your average shoe.