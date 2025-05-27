Jet Set: Minimalist Travel Picks from the Nordstrom Sale
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or still in the early planning stages, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. While Nordstrom's highly anticipated Anniversary Sale isn't until mid-July, the retailer is hosting its half-yearly sale from May 21 through June 1. The selection isn't at quite the markdown, nor as vast, as the July extravaganza, but we've done the hard work for you and scoured through the sale for the top pieces ideal for your packing capsule wardrobe. There's quite a bit to choose from, but we've narrowed it down to five picks that are on our add-to-cart list. From a classic Tumi tote and comfortable white sneakers to buttery soft leggings and minimalist shades, here's what we're loving and covering from the Nordstrom half-yearly sale.
Tumi Voyageur Just in Case Packable Nylon Tote
Tumi's "Just in Case" tote has been a staple in my travel wardrobe for close to a decade, and it's one of my top recommendations for travelers seeking an ultra-roomy personal bag who find countless compartments to be confusing. Instead, this spacious bag is a solid option if you don't mind having all your belongings in one larger space, but the best part is that it folds up into a small pouch. You can use it as a tote bag while en route, or pack it in your suitcase if you plan on doing some extra shopping. The sale includes a few summery hues, like this unexpected lavender colorway.
Eberjey Gisele Jersey Knit Shorty Pajamas
Admittedly, I have a bit of a pajama set obsession—I've collected a somewhat embarrassing amount of the years, and Eberjey's adorable sets are what first started me on the PJ journey. The short-sleeve and matching shorts sets are perfect for bringing along on summer trips, and this raspberry hue is a bright yet inoffensive shade for the season. They're unbelievably soft, of course.
Le Specs Outta Love 51mm Oval Sunglasses
Does anyone really *need* a new pair of sunglasses right now? Probably not, but that doesn't mean that you shouldn't scoop up a pair of newly discounted Le Specs. These '90s-inspired minimalist rectangular frames are a fun and fresh choice for summer that happen to go with pretty much everything, and the brown hue is a nice alternative to the usual black or tortoiseshell.
Dr. Scholl's Time Off Sneaker
I've included Dr. Scholl's white Time Off lace-ups in my recommendations for the best travel sneakers, and I stand by it. These shoes, which previously went viral after a TikTok user shared a video about how the podiatrist-approved shoes got her through an entire European getaway, are both extremely comfortable and stylish enough to wear with pants and dresses, no matter where you're frolicking off to—plus, they have anti-microbial and anti-odor technology, which is, in fact, a must when wearing a pair of shoes all over a summer adventure.
Skims Stretch Cotton Jersey Foldover Pants
Sure, you might think leggings are basic, but isn't that the beauty of travel staples? Skims makes some great on-the-go pieces, and if you're on the hunt for a comfortable but also cute pair of leggings, try the brand's oatmeal colored foldover pants. While the sale does include a few other items from Kim Kardashian's brand, to be honest, the color selection is a bit lacking—after spotting a friend wearing a Skims top on repeat while traveling, I searched the sale for the brand's white slim-fitting t-shirt, but alas, it was only available in some rather bold hues.