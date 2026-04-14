Jet Set: The Skincare Products Worth Buying During the Sephora Savings Event

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. It's time for the first Sephora Savings Event of the year, so you're going to want to get ready with a list of the travel-ready products to scoop up during the beauty extravaganza. The springtime Sephora Savings Event opens up to its highest member tier, Rouge, on April 10, offering 20 percent off everything on the site, and opens up to VIB (who get 15 percent off) and Insiders (that's everyone else, scoring 10 percent off) on April 14, and runs through April 20. The savings event is both online (use code SPRINGSALE) and in Sephora stores, and it's surely the best time to stock up on tried-and-true essentials, as well as try out any products you've been eyeing but haven't been able to convince yourself to buy at full price.

Whether you're a seasoned jet-setter or infrequent traveler, this is when you want to shop for the skincare products you'll take on all your upcoming trips. Below, you won't find a massive list of every mini-size skincare product on the site—instead, it's a tightly curated selection of just eight items, all within the travel skincare category, that we wholeheartedly recommend. From a new mineral SPF and the perfume we won't stop raving about to a sensitive skin-approved moisturizer and divine hand cream, these are the travel-ready skincare products to shop from the Sephora Savings Event.