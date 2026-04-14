Jet Set: The Skincare Products Worth Buying During the Sephora Savings Event
From a new mineral SPF and the perfume we won’t stop raving about to a sensitive skin-approved moisturizer and lush hand cream, these are the travel-ready skincare products to shop from the Sephora Savings Event.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. It's time for the first Sephora Savings Event of the year, so you're going to want to get ready with a list of the travel-ready products to scoop up during the beauty extravaganza. The springtime Sephora Savings Event opens up to its highest member tier, Rouge, on April 10, offering 20 percent off everything on the site, and opens up to VIB (who get 15 percent off) and Insiders (that's everyone else, scoring 10 percent off) on April 14, and runs through April 20. The savings event is both online (use code SPRINGSALE) and in Sephora stores, and it's surely the best time to stock up on tried-and-true essentials, as well as try out any products you've been eyeing but haven't been able to convince yourself to buy at full price.
Whether you're a seasoned jet-setter or infrequent traveler, this is when you want to shop for the skincare products you'll take on all your upcoming trips. Below, you won't find a massive list of every mini-size skincare product on the site—instead, it's a tightly curated selection of just eight items, all within the travel skincare category, that we wholeheartedly recommend. From a new mineral SPF and the perfume we won't stop raving about to a sensitive skin-approved moisturizer and divine hand cream, these are the travel-ready skincare products to shop from the Sephora Savings Event.
The Travel-Ready Products to Shop From the Sephora Savings Event
- Aestura Mini Atobarrier365 Cream Moisturizer with Ceramides & Niacinamide
- Ilia Sun Serum Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 with 8-Hour Oil Control
- Ole Henriksen Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment
- Rhode Peptide Eye Prep Depuffing Eye Patches
- Supergoop Mini Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract
- Phlur Vanilla Skin Eau de Parfum Travel Spray
- Tower 28 Beauty Mini SOS Daily Hypochlorous Acid Spray for Breakouts & Redness
- Cyklar Vanilla Verve Urea Hand Cream with Ectoin and Squalane
Aestura Mini Atobarrier365 Cream Moisturizer with Ceramides & Niacinamide
I first came across Aestura when this moisturizer was thrown into a gift bag at a work event. I didn't know much—well, anything—about the Korean brand, but as winter began to wreak its yearly havoc on my sensitive, reactive and all-around ridiculously fussy skin barrier, I decided to try this product, touted as ideal for dry, sensitive (check, check). It quickly became one of my favorite products; it's packed with ceramides and fatty acids, and leaves me with genuinely soft, moisturized skin, without any tacky residue. I'm not usually one for a mini product, but I've brought the pint-sized version in my toiletry bag on every recent trip—it hasn't let me down yet, even when my skin is fighting for its life in the most arid climates.
Ilia Sun Serum Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50 with 8-Hour Oil Control
Ilia's Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 is one of my most-loved base products—it almost guarantees a compliment or two for its natural glow. So I had high expectations when the clean beauty brand debuted its first standalone sunscreen, and I'm happy to report that it did not disappoint. I was already pleasantly surprised that this was a mineral formula; as someone with acne-prone, sensitive skin, I tend to prefer a mineral SPF, but that also means I'm often forced to accept a slight white cast. It becomes more prominent as the protection increases, and since this is SPF 50, I knew it would be a bit of a challenge. To combat that issue, Ilia released this sunscreen in two fluid shades, light-medium and medium-deep. I found this to be a silky, almost liquidy formula, and it blended beautifully—that said, I have relatively pale skin, so I can only speak for myself here. I love the petite size, and I'm already planning on bringing it for an upcoming journey.
Ole Henriksen Pout Preserve Peptide Lip Treatment
The truth is that you don't *need* any overly fancy, fussy lip products. But sometimes, you want something a bit more luxurious than Aquaphor, and that's where this utterly divine Ole Henriksen lip treatment comes into play. It's thick but not greasy, and while I usually steer clear of any fruity scents, I could not resist the new peach—it's like summer in a lip product.
Rhode Peptide Eye Prep Depuffing Eye Patches
Truth be told, I'm not a huge eye patch enthusiast—I am, in fact, someone who agrees that everyone strutting around at all hours of the day wearing logo-ed patches is being somewhat performative. Because seriously, does anyone really need to wear eye patches to a workout class? That said, as someone who immediately retains water after ingesting any salty food, I become decidedly less anti-eye patch the moment I land from any flight—after any amount of time in the air, I reach a level of puffiness that has steadily worsened as I've gotten older. But no matter; this is really just a rather long-winded way of explaining that I am very much here for eye patches within my travel routine, because even if I don't believe in their magical all-healing powers, I do think that they help cool and at least slightly depuff that under-eye area. Rhode's are packed with caffeine and peptides, because a post-plane skincare moment, when I'll try just about anything to look half-alive, is one of the few occasions that I don't hate a one-time disposable product.
Supergoop Mini Play Everyday Lotion SPF 50 with Sunflower Extract
Supergoop's TSA-approved mini size of the classic SPF 50 Everyday Lotion means you have zero excuses for skipping sunscreen when you're traveling. It's a full-body sunscreen with seriously good sun protection; it doesn't stick to your clothes and doesn't leave greasy marks or any white cast.
Phlur Vanilla Skin Eau de Parfum Travel Spray
There are two items on this list that I will never stop yelling at people to buy during the Sephora sale, and this is one of them. I love Phlur's Vanilla Skin, and am currently bereft that I ran out of my regular-sized bottle. But I like to keep this smaller, travel-ready version in my purse at all times (I unfortunately did finish it off, as well), because you always need a little spritz. I know, I know—this isn't technically skincare, but there's not a soul in the world who couldn't use a quick perfume spritz post-flight.
Tower 28 Beauty Mini SOS Daily Hypochlorous Acid Spray for Breakouts & Redness
And the other product that I will always tell people to scoop up ASAP, especially when it's on sale: Tower 28's mini hypochlorous acid spray. I'm not someone who does a skincare routine on the plane, but I do love to spray this mist on during the flight (and before, and after). It's ideal for people with reactive, stressed, breakout-prone skin—a quick reset that helps reduce redness and breakouts.