Jet Set: Travel Must-Haves From the Sephora Savings Event

It's almost time for the Sephora Savings Event, which means you should start planning what you want to add to your cart right about now. The sales extravaganza, which typically takes place two or three times a year, starts for Rouge members on Friday, Oct. 31; they score 20 percent off products, while it opens up to the VIB tier on Tuesday, Nov. 4, with 15 percent off. Insider status (that's pretty much everyone) also gets access on Nov. 4, with 10 percent off nearly the entire Sephora store.

There are a few exclusions, including The Ordinary, MAC Viva Glam and Sephora Collection; however, this year, the entire Sephora Collection is 30 percent off during the sale—you just can't combine it with other offers. The sale runs through Nov. 10, and is the optimal time to stock up on travel-approved jet-setter essentials. From a lush lip salve and silky eye mask to a pint-sized SPF and refreshing face spritz, here's what we're loving and coveting from the Sephora Savings Event.