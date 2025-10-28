Jet Set: Travel Must-Haves From the Sephora Savings Event
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or still in the early planning stages, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. It's almost time for the Sephora Savings Event, which means you should start planning what you want to add to your cart right about now. The sales extravaganza, which typically takes place two or three times a year, starts for Rouge members on Friday, Oct. 31; they score 20 percent off products, while it opens up to the VIB tier on Tuesday, Nov. 4, with 15 percent off. Insider status (that's pretty much everyone) also gets access on Nov. 4, with 10 percent off nearly the entire Sephora store.
There are a few exclusions, including The Ordinary, MAC Viva Glam and Sephora Collection; however, this year, the entire Sephora Collection is 30 percent off during the sale—you just can't combine it with other offers. The sale runs through Nov. 10, and is the optimal time to stock up on travel-approved jet-setter essentials. From a lush lip salve and silky eye mask to a pint-sized SPF and refreshing face spritz, here's what we're loving and coveting from the Sephora Savings Event.
Slip Lovely Lashes Contour Sleep Mask
I was given this sleep mask in a gift bag a couple of years ago, and it's now a non-negotiable essential in my tote bag whenever I'm getting onto a plane, red-eye or not. This particular eye mask is constructed with a contoured shape for those with eyelash extensions; even though I'm not one of those people, I find that the shape is actually more comfortable than other eye masks, as it doesn't press too hard on your eyes and gives a little more room. As a longtime contact lens wearer, I very much appreciate that this doesn't irritate my sensitive eyes.
Mane Mini Ready or Knot Detangling Paddle Hair Brush
Mane's mini brush works on both wet and dry hair, and any kind of multi-use product is key when packing up your beauty essentials for a trip. This one is so petite, you can also just throw it into your purse for everyday use, whenever you need to give your hair a little touch-up.
Phlur Vanilla Skin Eau de Parfum Travel Spray
This is a perfume so good, I've now included it twice in a row for on-the-go Sephora sale recs. I still firmly believe there's no better compliment than someone telling you that you smell good, and this travel-sized Vanilla Skin Phlur fragrance is a surefire way to ensure you always smell utterly amazing.
Touchland Hand Sanitizer
This is another item I've recommended in the past as good to grab whenever there's a sale. Yes, this is a rather expensive hand sanitizer, but it does smell nice, and it doesn't dry out my hands too much, even when I admittedly tend to overdo it panicking over germs whenever I'm in an airport.
Tower 28 Beauty Mini SOS Daily Hypochlorous Acid Spray for Breakouts & Redness
I personally don't love a full skincare routine on the plane, but what I do enjoy is a good face spritz, like Tower 28's sensitive skin-approved hypochlorous acid spray. It soothes and reduces redness, and help keeps any in-flight breakouts at bay.
Supergoop! Mini Mineral Mattescreen Sunscreen SPF 40
Speaking of sensitive skin, let's move on to the sunscreen category. As someone with blemish-prone, reactive and sensitive skin, I typically prefer a mineral SPF for my face, and Supergoop's formulation hasn't failed me yet. While even the larger size is technically TSA-approved, this super mini is a good one if you want an extra to toss into your bag.
Kiehl's Since 1851 Ultimate Strength Hand Salve
On that note of hydrating products, you can't forget about a good hand cream. In my humble opinion, Kiehl's is the best of the best—it's the lotion I always go back to, even after trying all the flashy new products that come out on the market. I use this constantly, especially when my hands are super dry on the plane. Do yourself a favor and scoop up the brand's Crème de Corps while it's on sale, too.
Merit Solo Shadow Sheen Cream Eyeshadow
The Sephora Savings Event is a good time to stock up on your most dependable favorites, but it's also when you can try out a new product you've been contemplating. Merit's creamy shimmer eyeshadow is the kind of one-and-done eye product that will quickly earn a permanent place in your toiletry kit—it's totally foolproof, and gives you an instant eye look in mere seconds.