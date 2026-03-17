Jet Set

Jet Set: Spring Break Additions

From a cheerful baby blue suitcase and glam sunglasses to a chic exercise dress and the most important beauty essential out there, these are the spring break travel essentials we’re loving and coveting right now.

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By Morgan Halberg

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. As we inch our way into spring, the time has come to start thinking about our packing essentials—and utterly fanciful wish-list items—for March trips and beyond. Whether you're getting ready for a classic spring break vacation to a tropical paradise, planning an early seaside getaway, or just thinking ahead to your next shoulder season jaunt, you're in the right place. From a cheerful baby blue suitcase and glam sunglasses to a chic exercise dress and the most important beauty essential out there, these are the spring break travel essentials we're loving and coveting right now.

Spring Break Wish List

Away The Medium Suitcase

Here's the thing—you probably don't *need* another suitcase right now. But that doesn't mean that this chic blue rolling bag from Away shouldn't be at the top of your most-coveted spring travel accessories, because just look at that gorgeous colorway. And since this is a limited-edition, rather standout hue, your bag will surely stand out on the carousel—no need to panic that you'll have the exact same piece of luggage as everyone else nervously awaiting to see if their suitcase made it through.

$365, shop now

Away. Away

Spanx Swim Bandeau One Piece

If you want to add a pop of color to your spring travel wardrobe but tend to stick to neutrals when it comes to your everyday ensembles, consider adding a new swimsuit in a bold hue to your repertoire. This sleek red one-piece is flattering and comfortable, and we're especially fond of the fact that this full-coverage maillot not only is crafted from a breathable, chlorine-resistant fabric, but most importantly, features UPF 50+ sun protection.

$180, shop now

Spanx. Spanx

Offline By Aerie Real Me Xtra Square Neck Track Mini Dress

Working out on vacation isn't for everyone, and that's okay! But for those that do enjoy getting in some physical exercise—whether it's heading to the hotel gym, signing up for a yoga class or just taking a long walk—then it's time to stow Away those sweatshirts and heavy winter leggings in favor of some warm-weather apparel, like Aerie's adorable workout dress.

$69.95, shop now

Aerie. Aerie

EltaMD UV Skin Recovery Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Face Sunscreen

The one non-negotiable in any beach bag? A good sunscreen. And if you're wondering what makes a good sunscreen, I follow the rule that the best sunscreen for you is the one that you'll actually use. I typically prefer a mineral formula for my face SPF due to my acne-prone, sensitive and reactive skin, and Elta MD recently debuted a new Skin Recovery mineral sunscreen that not only protects, but also helps to minimize redness, sensitivity and damage.

$50, shop now

Elta MD. Elta MD

Splendid x @Cellajaneblog Eyelet Pant

There's something so wonderfully romantic about anything eyelet, and after spending the last several months covered head to toe in the warmest, heaviest possible fabrics, I'm ready to move on and start bringing some more whimsical, less practical pieces into my wardrobe—that is, if this snow ever stops. A black eyelet pant is both fanciful and chic; ideal for shoulder-season travel. These hit right at the ankle, with an elegantly draped wide-leg silhouette.

$158, shop now

Splendid. Splendid

Barton Perreira Lamarr Sunglasses

Sure, you could jump on the CBK bandwagon and buy the same pair of tiny '90s frames that you're sure to see every single person wearing this summer, or you could seek out a pair of sunnies that give that same timeless, quiet luxury vibe, but also show your own sense of style. These Old Hollywood-inspired Barton Perreira sunglasses have that same oval shape, but in a larger silhouette that's more innately glamorous.

$650, shop now

Barton Perreira. Barton Perreira

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