Jet Set: Spring Travel Wish List

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. It was a long, cold and dreary winter, but spring is finally here, and what better way to usher in the new season than with a springtime getaway? Sure, spring break might *technically* not exist after graduation (much to our chagrin), but let's be honest—it's the adults that could really use a vacation somewhere warm right about now. And luckily, we've got the ultimate spring trip packing list ready for you. From a sumptuous floral-emblazoned sweater and a fresh pair of shades to your new favorite mineral sunscreen and the softest of slide sandals, these are the spring break essentials we're loving and covering right now.