Jet Set: Spring Travel Wish List
From a sumptuous floral sweater and a fresh pair of shades to your new favorite mineral sunscreen and the softest of slide sandals, these are the spring break essentials we’re loving and covering right now.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. It was a long, cold and dreary winter, but spring is finally here, and what better way to usher in the new season than with a springtime getaway? Sure, spring break might *technically* not exist after graduation (much to our chagrin), but let's be honest—it's the adults that could really use a vacation somewhere warm right about now. And luckily, we've got the ultimate spring trip packing list ready for you. From a sumptuous floral-emblazoned sweater and a fresh pair of shades to your new favorite mineral sunscreen and the softest of slide sandals, these are the spring break essentials we're loving and covering right now.
The Spring Travel Wish List
- Beek Fernbird Leather Slide Sandal
- Ultra Violette Future Screen SPF 50 Mineral Fragrance Free Facial Sunscreen Serum
- Joe's Jeans The Blake
- S'well Original Bottle
- Everlane The Seamed Dress in Stretch Linen
- Etnia Barcelona Fresh Sunglasses
- Athleta Ace Advantage Dress
- Naadam Women's Embroidered Flowers Cashmere Sweater
- Lake Pajamas Pima Long-Long Set in Sunkissed Coral Watercolor Stems
Beek Fernbird Leather Slide Sandal
These classic leather sandals are just begging you to book that beach getaway. The criss-cross upper is minimalist yet protective, and the cushioned, leather-wrapped memory foam insole and molded arch offer actual support—a rarity for a slide sandal.
Ultra Violette Future Screen SPF 50 Mineral Fragrance Free Facial Sunscreen Serum
Cult-favorite Australian sunscreen brand Ultra Violette finally launched in the U.S. this year, bringing their much-hyped SPF formulas to Sephora. It turns out that Ultra Violette is, in fact, worth the hype, especially if you're a mineral sunscreen enthusiast. Unlike so many mineral formulas, this one has a more serum-like, light texture that blends in rather seamlessly—that said, I'm definitely on the paler side, so it might not have the same results on more melanated skin. This particular option is a solid choice for travel; it's in very portable packaging.
Joe's Jeans The Blake
Ignore that whole no-white-before-Memorial-Day rule, because these ecru pants are a go-to year round. If you're really going to be a stickler, though, these aren't technically a true white! They're more a milky hue—and yes, there's a difference. The fitted, high-waist gives way to a flattering, wider leg and just-barely cropped hem, with a touch of stretch so you won't want to unbutton your pants immediately after your first cocktail at the pool.
S'well Original Bottle
If you already have a water bottle, skip past this—you don't need a whole array of them sitting in your home. If you're in the market for a new one, though, might we suggest S'well's adorable new floral print?
Everlane The Seamed Dress in Stretch Linen
A linen dress is a resortwear staple, and while crisp white hues and soft sands reign supreme in the summer, a darker color is ideal for spring. Everlane's black linen midi frock contains just the right amount of stretch, to add a more seamless drape and less wrinkles for when you take it out of your overstuffed suitcase. Pair with a simple slide and a rattan bag.
Etnia Barcelona Fresh Sunglasses
Etnia Barcelona's unique yet wearable frames make them a must-know designer for sunglasses that show you have actual style.
Athleta Ace Advantage Dress
This oh-so-soft workout dress will make you actually want to workout on vacation—that is, if you're set on doing anything athletic during leisure time.
Naadam Women's Embroidered Flowers Cashmere Sweater
Spring weather is nothing if not finicky—sure, the coldest days of winter are (allegedly) in the rearview member, but you'll still want to pack a sweater (or wear it en route), no matter your destination. Naadam's classic, slim-fit cashmere crewneck is cute on its own, but the embroidered floral motif feels particularly fitting for spring.
Lake Pajamas Pima Long-Long Set in Sunkissed Coral Watercolor Stems
Stow away those flannel jammies until next year. Lake Pajamas are crafted out of 100 percent Pima cotton, and aside from the fact that they're breathable and won't make you wake up in the middle of the night itching from uncomfortable material, the floral print is springtime perfect.