Jet Set: Thanksgiving Packing Essentials
From a lightweight travel bag and compression packing cubes to a clear toiletry bag and comfy boots, here’s how to pack for your Thanksgiving travels.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and if you're already stressed about the start of the holiday season travel whirlwind, don't panic just yet—we've got you covered with a few essentials to make the ordeal as seamless as possible. While Thanksgiving travel is, admittedly, one of the more taxing jet-set ordeals, we have some travel tips to make it a bit easier on yourself.
First off, if you're embarking on any form of airplane travel, try to sign up for Clear (and TSA Pre-Check) ASAP—you can actually enroll in Clear in the airport, if you're fine with the last-minute route , but it'll help you skip some of those long lines. Second, make sure to bring a water bottle, plenty of snacks and some reading material, along with chargers so you don't have to worry about low batteries.
Now, onto the packing tips. This isn't the kind of weekend getaway you want to overpack for; keep it simple and stick with the basics that you know you're going to wear, and don't overstuff that suitcase. Speaking of suitcases, do your very best not to bring a checked bag—this isn't the weekend to risk any issues in your travel plans. From a lightweight travel bag and compression packing cubes to a clear toiletry bag and comfy boots, here's how to pack for your Thanksgiving travels.
The Thanksgiving Weekend Packing List for a Seamless Travel Experience
July Carry On Light Expandable Suitcase
Before diving into what goes into the suitcase, let's talk carry-on luggage. If you're traveling via airplane, do try for a carry-on bag for Thanksgiving trips; this is one of the busiest times of year (it's the beginning of the holiday travel season), and not only will bringing a carry-on save you so much time from the long lines at the airport, but it also means you'll stay stress-free when it comes to potential lost luggage issues. July's ultra-light expandable carry-on has enough room for some extras, but is super lightweight, so you can easily roll it around the airport and through the train station.
Tumi Voyageur Contine Weekender Bag
Pack up Tumi's weekender bag by itself if your Thanksgiving travels are only a few days long, or use it as your personal bag (it's definitely on the bigger side) along with your carry-on if you need something larger. It'll keep you organized and hold all your travel essentials, with a removable crossbody strap, separate bottom compartment and a water bottle sleeve.
Aerie Corduroy Bootcut Legging
Unless you're going to a formal Thanksgiving, stick with comfy attire. That doesn't mean you're walking around in sweats, though—these flared corduroy leggings are oh-so-comfortable (yes, comfy enough to wear en-route!), but still elevated and chic.
White + Warren Cashmere Wide Rib Trim Crewneck Sweater
You want to pack light for Thanksgiving weekend—you're only there for a few days (a week, at most!), so stick with the capsule wardrobe basics, like this plush cashmere sweater that you can layer over a t-shirt. Similarly to the leggings, this sweater is ideal for a classic travel outfit, and you can wear it all weekend long, too.
Rothy's The Lug Boot
Avoid overpacking and bringing too many pairs of shoes for this short jaunt and stick with basics you can wear over and over again. These Rothy's boots are super comfortable (they're one of the few pairs of shoes I've worn on a flight instead of sneakers), but don't sacrifice on style. Plus, they're machine-washable.
Away The Insider Packing Cubes
These compression packing cubes are a true packing essential; they’re the ultimate travel hack when it comes to staying organized and fitting all your must-haves and outfit options into your suitcase.
Calpak Small Clear Cosmetics Case in Stone
A clear bag for your toiletries ensures you can actually see all your makeup and beauty products. This is the smaller version of Calpak's toiletry bag (there are three sizes), and it's perfect for a shorter trip.