Jet Set: Thanksgiving Packing Essentials

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and if you're already stressed about the start of the holiday season travel whirlwind, don't panic just yet—we've got you covered with a few essentials to make the ordeal as seamless as possible. While Thanksgiving travel is, admittedly, one of the more taxing jet-set ordeals, we have some travel tips to make it a bit easier on yourself.

First off, if you're embarking on any form of airplane travel, try to sign up for Clear (and TSA Pre-Check) ASAP—you can actually enroll in Clear in the airport, if you're fine with the last-minute route , but it'll help you skip some of those long lines. Second, make sure to bring a water bottle, plenty of snacks and some reading material, along with chargers so you don't have to worry about low batteries.

Now, onto the packing tips. This isn't the kind of weekend getaway you want to overpack for; keep it simple and stick with the basics that you know you're going to wear, and don't overstuff that suitcase. Speaking of suitcases, do your very best not to bring a checked bag—this isn't the weekend to risk any issues in your travel plans. From a lightweight travel bag and compression packing cubes to a clear toiletry bag and comfy boots, here's how to pack for your Thanksgiving travels.