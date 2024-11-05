Jet Set: The Best Beauty and Skincare for Travel from the Sephora Savings Event
From a mini makeup cleansing balm and setting spray duo to the ultimate eyeshadow palette and lip balm set, these are the travel products to shop from the Sephora Savings Event.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. While all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are still a ways away, there's another major sale that's already begun: The Sephora Savings Event. Sephora holds the beauty sales event two to three times a year; Sephora Rouge members have been able to shop the sale since Nov. 1, scoring 20 percent off their purchases, while VIB (15 percent off) and Beauty Insiders (10 percent off) gained access on Nov. 5; the sale runs through Nov. 11.
There are a few exclusions (Sephora Collection, for example, isn't included), but the majority of the beauty giant's stock is up for grabs, from hair care to makeup. It's worth noting that you don't *need* anything from the Sephora sale, but there's no denying that it's a great time to stock up on your essentials or try out a new beauty product you've been debating. This is also a fantastic opportunity to scoop up your travel must-haves, whether you want to restock your favorite mini skincare sets for on-the-go or get a pint-sized version of your preferred lipstick. From a mini makeup cleansing balm and setting spray duo to the ultimate eyeshadow palette and lip balm set, these are the travel products to shop from the Sephora Savings Event.
The Best Travel Size Makeup and Skincare to Shop from the Sephora Sale
- Farmacy Mini Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm
- Tatcha Mini Indigo Overnight Repair Serum in Cream Treatment
- Slip Slipsilk Skinny Scrunchies 4-Pack
- Phlur Vanilla Skin Eau de Parfum Travel Spray
- Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette: The Original
- Charlotte Tilbury Mini Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray Duo Set
- Touchland Limited Edition Power Mist Top Five Value Set
- Augustinus Bader The Cream with TFC8 Face Moisturizer
- Summer Fridays The Mini Neutrals Lip Butter Balm Set
- Kosas DreamBeam Silicone-Free Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 with Ceramides and Peptides
Farmacy Mini Green Clean Makeup Meltaway Cleansing Balm
I've tried quite a few cleansing balms over the years, but I tend to return to Farmacy's makeup remover. It really does melt off your makeup, from waterproof mascara and liquid eyeliner to SPF, without forcing you to aggressively scrub at your skin. Use it as the first step in your double-cleanse routine; follow it up with a water-based cleanser. The mini version is perfect to throw into your toiletry bag for all your adventures.
Tatcha Mini Indigo Overnight Repair Serum in Cream Treatment
I recently rediscovered this Tatcha overnight repair cream; I turn to it again and again, especially when traveling, to calm down my irritated, sensitive and dry skin. The mini version is perfect to toss into your toiletry bag.
Slip Slipsilk Skinny Scrunchies 4-Pack
Slip's silky scrunchies are my go-to for pulling my hair back without worrying about creasing or breakage; scoop up one of the four-packs during the sale and keep them in your travel bag.
Phlur Vanilla Skin Eau de Parfum Travel Spray
I think the biggest compliment you can receive is that you smell good, and I always try to keep a mini perfume in my bag for mid-day touch-ups. I already adore Phlur's Vanilla Skin (just try it; you'll get so many compliments), and the travel-sized version has earned a permanent place in my purse.
Makeup by Mario Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette: The Original
While this makeup palette isn't exactly mini, it does have everything you need for any matte eye look. If you prefer some shimmer, throw on a lip topper or go for Makeup by Mario's Ethereal palette.
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray Duo Set
Charlotte Tilbury's bestseller setting spray is a beauty insider favorite, but if you're taking it with you on the go, the travel-sized version is your best bet—actually, this smaller size might be the best way to use the product in general; the larger one is so massive that it's hard to finish up before it expires. Plus, this one comes with two.
Touchland Limited Edition Power Mist Top Five Value Set
Even pre-pandemic, I always kept a hand sanitizer and sanitizing wipes in my bag, both when heading on a flight and for everyday use—germs are everywhere, and I want to avoid getting sick as much as possible. Touchland's hand sanitizer has become a favorite; the scents aren't oppressive and might, dare I say, actually smell good! Even better, they don't dry out my hands.
Augustinus Bader The Cream with TFC8 Face Moisturizer
Yes, Augustinus Bader is extremely expensive, and I was so prepared to say it's not worth it. And while I will say that this moisturizer is absolutely not a necessary addition to your skincare routine, if you want to try out the splurge-worthy product, this is probably the best time, because it really is that good. This is one of the most hydrating, soothing moisturizers out there, and I highly recommend it for dry, sensitive skin. The smaller size is less expensive (but still pricey, we know), and TSA-approved.
Summer Fridays The Mini Neutrals Lip Butter Balm Set
While the Summer Fridays Jet Lag mask tends to get most of the travel toiletry hype, I tend to skip over that product in favor of the brand's lip balms. These are hydrating but non-sticky lip conditioners, and the mini versions are ideal to throw into your purse or carry-on bag. This four-piece set includes both clear and neutral nudes; wear them solo or use them with a lip liner to create a custom look. This travel size gift set is limited edition for the holidays, so scoop it up fast.
Kosas DreamBeam Silicone-Free Mineral Sunscreen SPF 40 with Ceramides and Peptides
You didn't think we forgot about sunscreen, did you? It's one skincare product that truly is absolutely essential, and lately, I've been partial to Kosas' mineral DreamBeam. It's not technically tinted, but does help neutralize and give your skin a subtle glow; if you prefer a bronzier look, try the Sunlit version.