Jet Set: The Best Beauty and Skincare for Travel from the Sephora Savings Event

Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet-setting needs. While all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are still a ways away, there's another major sale that's already begun: The Sephora Savings Event. Sephora holds the beauty sales event two to three times a year; Sephora Rouge members have been able to shop the sale since Nov. 1, scoring 20 percent off their purchases, while VIB (15 percent off) and Beauty Insiders (10 percent off) gained access on Nov. 5; the sale runs through Nov. 11.

There are a few exclusions (Sephora Collection, for example, isn't included), but the majority of the beauty giant's stock is up for grabs, from hair care to makeup. It's worth noting that you don't *need* anything from the Sephora sale, but there's no denying that it's a great time to stock up on your essentials or try out a new beauty product you've been debating. This is also a fantastic opportunity to scoop up your travel must-haves, whether you want to restock your favorite mini skincare sets for on-the-go or get a pint-sized version of your preferred lipstick. From a mini makeup cleansing balm and setting spray duo to the ultimate eyeshadow palette and lip balm set, these are the travel products to shop from the Sephora Savings Event.